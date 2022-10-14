ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

'One Class at a Time' surprises teacher at McKinley Elementary School

Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IkwEE_0iYkD2Nh00

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for 'One Class at a Time.' It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Kaysi Rooney, a 5th grade teacher who continues to help her students rebound from having to learn remotely during COVID. Being back in the classroom is so important for her and even more so for her students.

"I love the connection with the kids and building a classroom community brings us closer together," said Ms. Rooney.

"We can do small groups which is very important for kids of all levels."

She works hard to make sure her students have the supplies they need even digging into her own pocket to pay for those items so this 'One Class' grant will really will help that burden.

"I plan on buying snacks for these kids, they love snacks and a lot of them and that just helps them focus throughout the day which is amazing. SEL books, social, emotional learning books and just to fill our classroom with more books for learning."

For always making sure her students needs are met with positive and encouraging reinforcement, Ms. Rooney was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here . We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 The Hawk

Two Wyoming Students Attacked by Bear; Life-Flighted to Billings

One of my greatest fears ever is to be attacked by a bear while I'm out on a hike or just enjoying the wilderness. Over the weekend, that exact fear came true for two students from Northwest College (NWC) in Powell, Wyoming who went on a hike outside of Cody. An unprovoked grizzly bear attack left both seriously injured and both were life-flighted to a hospital in Billings.
POWELL, WY
MY 103.5

The Best Breakfast Sandwich in Montana Is Where? No Way

Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. You've gotta start the day off right—right?. I don't usually wake up early enough for breakfast, but when I do, I typically like to eat something delicious and easy. What does that mean? I tend to order a breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect dish: bread, meat, potatoes, eggs, and cheese all stacked on each other? I love it.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create

Last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force released its draft recommendations to address housing in Montana. These include forcing every community to allow accessory dwelling units on every residential lot, removing local restrictions on how small lots can be and stopping local governments from requiring parking spaces for new development. These recommendations to remove […] The post Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Billings’ Chance to try Chick-fil-A for FREE Before They Open

Many Montanans seem oddly enthralled by fast-food restaurant chains we don't have in Big Sky Country. In-n-Out Burger is frequently mentioned, while others say they wish we had a Tim Horton's or a Dunkin' or a Whataburger. Perhaps this is a classic example of "FOMO" or the Fear of Missing Out. I mean, fast food is still simply fast food... right?
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

The Magic City: Montana’s land of business opportunity

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings has a rich history of being the place where many Montanans can pursue their American dream by starting their own business. That mentality is true to this day, as Billings is still a city where entrepreneurs can discover exciting new business opportunities. It welcomes men and...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Updated: Police Arrest Gunman At Billings Clinic Emergency Room

Update 10-17-22: Billings Police Department has released the following statement. This release is regarding information for C&O 22-073326 a, Officer involved shooting investigation from October 16, 2022 at 2800 10th Avenue North. On October 16, 2022 at 5:11PM Billings Police Department Officers responded to a weapons complaint at Billings Clinic...
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy