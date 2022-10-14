Brunch has always been big business in Atlanta, especially on the weekends. There are even entire restaurants now dedicated to serving the meal that combines breakfast and lunch served all day, everyday. But there’s something super appealing about the array of food options offered on a brunch or lunch buffet. It’s like a choose your own adventure meal filled with omelette and waffle stations, comforting dishes like shrimp and grits or shakshuka, breakfast meats, and biscuits, breads, and potatoes done every which way.

