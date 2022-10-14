ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Georgia mother and son both diagnosed with hemophilia

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Stormy Johnson, of McDonough, says she knew something was very wrong back in 2002, when she woke up one morning and found blood in her bed, where her then 3-year-old son Colin had fallen asleep. A few days earlier, Colin had undergone a tonsillectomy. "I run, look...
MCDONOUGH, GA
accesswdun.com

Hit-and-run wreck leaves Gainesville woman dead

A Gainesville woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck Saturday night as she attempted to cross Mountain View Road in Hall County. A Georgia State Patrol official said Ofelia Elizalde, 74, was attempting to cross Mountain View Road near the intersection of 5th Street when she was struck by the front of an unknown vehicle.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Joe Mertens

This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
HOMER, GA
11Alive

Technical glitch causes delays for some Georgia voters

ATLANTA — Some polling locations in Georgia reported delays in early voting Monday due to a technical glitch in the Secretary of State's ENET system. 11Alive reached out to the Secretary of State's office, who confirmed that the system - which is used to check-in voters - was briefly down. However, after a system refresh, they said everything appears to be properly working.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
Washington Examiner

Georgia officials investigating Raphael Warnock-linked charity

A charity affiliated closely with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is reportedly facing an investigation from state officials who say the nonprofit group may not be properly registered to solicit donations in Georgia. The Ebenezer Building Foundation lists Warnock as its top officer and is controlled by the Atlanta church at...
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Anxiety Screenings recommended to everyone Under 65

In the face of covid, contentious politics, and rising inflation, a panel of medical experts has for the first time recommended screening of all adults under 65 for anxiety. We’ll talk with a counselor about the symptoms and effects of anxiety, who is most at risk, and how to cope with this potentially debilitating, and widespread, health issue.
ATHENS, GA
Eater

Try These Five Lunch and Brunch Buffets Around Atlanta

Brunch has always been big business in Atlanta, especially on the weekends. There are even entire restaurants now dedicated to serving the meal that combines breakfast and lunch served all day, everyday. But there’s something super appealing about the array of food options offered on a brunch or lunch buffet. It’s like a choose your own adventure meal filled with omelette and waffle stations, comforting dishes like shrimp and grits or shakshuka, breakfast meats, and biscuits, breads, and potatoes done every which way.
ATLANTA, GA

