myfoxzone.com
Man with knives running through neighborhood, threatening people shot by citizen, Georgia police say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A citizen shot a knife-wielding man in a Gainesville neighborhood Monday morning, police said. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to an "abnormal behavior" call around 7:30 a.m. off Shades Valley Lane. The caller told officers that a man armed with knives was running...
Investigation launches law enforcement presence in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — There's heavy law enforcement presence in a Spalding County neighborhood Monday evening. The Spalding County Sheriff's Office put out an alert telling residents there's an ongoing investigation near E. McIntosh and N. 2nd Street. Details on what prompted the investigation have not been released. An...
saportareport.com
Dirt pollution complaints at controversial Rivian site underline critics’ environmental concerns
The state is investigating reports of dirt blowing and flowing off the site of the Rivian electric vehicle plant in Morgan and Walton counties, a situation critics say confirms their fears about environmental issues associated with the controversial and troubled project. Before the complaints were filed in recent weeks, some...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia mother and son both diagnosed with hemophilia
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Stormy Johnson, of McDonough, says she knew something was very wrong back in 2002, when she woke up one morning and found blood in her bed, where her then 3-year-old son Colin had fallen asleep. A few days earlier, Colin had undergone a tonsillectomy. "I run, look...
Gridlock Guy: Grading the first week of ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
Doom. Jams. Profound delays....
accesswdun.com
Hit-and-run wreck leaves Gainesville woman dead
A Gainesville woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck Saturday night as she attempted to cross Mountain View Road in Hall County. A Georgia State Patrol official said Ofelia Elizalde, 74, was attempting to cross Mountain View Road near the intersection of 5th Street when she was struck by the front of an unknown vehicle.
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Technical glitch causes delays for some Georgia voters
ATLANTA — Some polling locations in Georgia reported delays in early voting Monday due to a technical glitch in the Secretary of State's ENET system. 11Alive reached out to the Secretary of State's office, who confirmed that the system - which is used to check-in voters - was briefly down. However, after a system refresh, they said everything appears to be properly working.
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
‘It was an instant reaction’: Drivers shoot daughters in road rage confrontation
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two men face attempted murder charges for allegedly firing into each other’s vehicles on a busy Florida highway and wounding each other’s daughters, who were passengers in their back seats. William Hale, of Douglasville, Georgia, and Frank Allison, of Callahan, Florida, were...
Police: Military veteran shoots man running through neighborhood, threatening people with knives
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police say a bystander shot a man who was armed with knives and threatened people in a Gainesville neighborhood. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they got a call about a man behaving strangely on Shades Valley Lanes around 7:30...
Henry County officer a month away from retirement dies after accident at home
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers from the Henry County Police Department has died. Senior Officer George Padgett died during an accident at his home on October 14, the police department announced on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Spokespeople for...
Georgia’s largest school district seeing success in recruiting, keeping bus drivers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — There’s a bigger challenge this year when it comes to finding bus drivers across metro Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. showed you how Clayton County Schools came up with an aggressive plan to tackle the shortage. Georgia’s largest school district is...
Woman carjacked by 4 men in Inman Park neighborhood, police say
A woman’s car was stolen at gunpoint by four men Friday morning along a busy stretch of North Highland Avenue in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood, police said.
Washington Examiner
Georgia officials investigating Raphael Warnock-linked charity
A charity affiliated closely with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is reportedly facing an investigation from state officials who say the nonprofit group may not be properly registered to solicit donations in Georgia. The Ebenezer Building Foundation lists Warnock as its top officer and is controlled by the Atlanta church at...
accesswdun.com
Hall County authorities release name of murdered homeless man
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was found dead behind a business on Atlanta Highway despite being unable to contact the man’s relatives. The body of Hung Van Le, 61, was found on Oct. 2. According to a press release from...
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Anxiety Screenings recommended to everyone Under 65
In the face of covid, contentious politics, and rising inflation, a panel of medical experts has for the first time recommended screening of all adults under 65 for anxiety. We’ll talk with a counselor about the symptoms and effects of anxiety, who is most at risk, and how to cope with this potentially debilitating, and widespread, health issue.
Eater
Try These Five Lunch and Brunch Buffets Around Atlanta
Brunch has always been big business in Atlanta, especially on the weekends. There are even entire restaurants now dedicated to serving the meal that combines breakfast and lunch served all day, everyday. But there’s something super appealing about the array of food options offered on a brunch or lunch buffet. It’s like a choose your own adventure meal filled with omelette and waffle stations, comforting dishes like shrimp and grits or shakshuka, breakfast meats, and biscuits, breads, and potatoes done every which way.
Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
On Friday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart.
California developer planning innovative office for 52-acre mixed-use project
A California-based developer is planning a new 52-acre mixed-use development in Alpharetta with huge amounts of office s...
