Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns

Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
Allendale home destroyed by fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - A wood-framed home is in ruins Monday morning after a major house fire. It happened about 4:30 a.m. on Perrin Street near Elder in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. A neighbor alerted the Shreveport Fire Department to the blaze at the vacant home. It took the efforts of 30...
Catholic Charities of North Louisiana hosting free home buyers series

SHREVEPORT, La. - Catholic Charities of North Louisiana is hosting a free first time home buyers series that starts Tuesday. There are four classes that are two hours long. Participants must go to all four classes to receive a certificate that helps home buyers get easier access to various loans and grants to get down payments and closing costs covered.
First frost and freeze of the fall expected by midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coldest air of the fall so far is starting to settle into the ArkLaTex. Frost is likely for everyone by Tuesday night with a freeze for many parts of the ArkLaTex by Wednesday morning. Other than the chill, dry weather and sunshine will be with us the remainder of the week.
Friday Football Fever highlights from 10-14-22

SHREVEPORT, La. - If you missed the action on the field last night, you missed a lot! Until next week, check out this slideshow of some of the great plays. Join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Lander's Scores & Highlights Show. Count on Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the entire KTBS 3 Sports Team to fan out across the ArkLaTex each week capturing the best highlights on the field. Also, don't miss out on the exclusive coverage on the KTBS 3 Friday Football Fever Facebook page. Keep up with local, regional and national sports headlines on the sports section of ktbs.com, complete with schedules and scores from the ArkLaTex. Be sure and follow the KTBS Sports Twitter feed and download our mobile app to make sure you get the final scores of those key games. Of course the KTBS 3 Storm Team is there to help you prepare for the game with the latest conditions so you know what to wear and bring. Click here for the latest forecast. Finally, don't forget to share your practice, game and fans photos with the world by sending them to pics@ktbs.com and use #3Fever on social media.
Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car early Sunday morning. The Bossier City Police Department says it happened Sunday, Oct. 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Texas Street near Butler Street. Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed east on E Texas Street. The man was reportedly not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.
Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews were called out to a fully involved house fire early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 17 on Perrin Street between Elder and Hartman streets around 4:30 a.m. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded to the blaze. KSLA’s...
Adrian Perkins “Report Card” Ad Gone Viral- See it Here

There's a new political commercial that has gone completely viral, at least in Shreveport-Bossier. The :30 television commercial shows Adrian Perkins sitting in a classroom, where you hear a voice over the intercom 'calling him to the office.'. What's remarkable about the ad is the technology that's being utilized. This...
Music Prize 2022 coming to a close

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Prize Fest 2022 is officially in full swing!. Music Prize kicked off last night in downtown Shreveport, with bands like Bond Plus, Amane Rose and The Neon Highway performing. “It feels good, it feels like a huge bonding experience for our band because this is our...
Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz Scores & Highlights: Week 8

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In week three of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, Louisiana hits week seven, while Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma move on to week eight. District championship races begin to take shape across the ArkLaTex. Final scores across the four states can be found below.
Brookshire Grocery Arena now charging for event parking

On Friday October 7, 2022 guests who attended the Luke Bryan concert at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City noticed a big change in the fact that there will now be a charge for arena parking. Parking at Brookshire Grocery Arena arena will now cost $12. Paying for parking...
Frost and a freeze forecast for Tuesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. - Winter-like temperatures in the 20s-30s are forecast for Tuesday night. Many locations across the ArkLaTex could set record lows and see record first freezes according to the Shreveport National Weather Service!. Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now...
