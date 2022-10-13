Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
Shreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
arklatexweekend.com
Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns
Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
KTBS
Allendale home destroyed by fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - A wood-framed home is in ruins Monday morning after a major house fire. It happened about 4:30 a.m. on Perrin Street near Elder in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. A neighbor alerted the Shreveport Fire Department to the blaze at the vacant home. It took the efforts of 30...
westcentralsbest.com
Catholic Charities of North Louisiana hosting free home buyers series
SHREVEPORT, La. - Catholic Charities of North Louisiana is hosting a free first time home buyers series that starts Tuesday. There are four classes that are two hours long. Participants must go to all four classes to receive a certificate that helps home buyers get easier access to various loans and grants to get down payments and closing costs covered.
KSLA
First frost and freeze of the fall expected by midweek
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coldest air of the fall so far is starting to settle into the ArkLaTex. Frost is likely for everyone by Tuesday night with a freeze for many parts of the ArkLaTex by Wednesday morning. Other than the chill, dry weather and sunshine will be with us the remainder of the week.
KTBS
Friday Football Fever highlights from 10-14-22
SHREVEPORT, La. - If you missed the action on the field last night, you missed a lot! Until next week, check out this slideshow of some of the great plays. Join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Lander's Scores & Highlights Show. Count on Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the entire KTBS 3 Sports Team to fan out across the ArkLaTex each week capturing the best highlights on the field. Also, don't miss out on the exclusive coverage on the KTBS 3 Friday Football Fever Facebook page. Keep up with local, regional and national sports headlines on the sports section of ktbs.com, complete with schedules and scores from the ArkLaTex. Be sure and follow the KTBS Sports Twitter feed and download our mobile app to make sure you get the final scores of those key games. Of course the KTBS 3 Storm Team is there to help you prepare for the game with the latest conditions so you know what to wear and bring. Click here for the latest forecast. Finally, don't forget to share your practice, game and fans photos with the world by sending them to pics@ktbs.com and use #3Fever on social media.
KSLA
Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car early Sunday morning. The Bossier City Police Department says it happened Sunday, Oct. 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Texas Street near Butler Street. Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed east on E Texas Street. The man was reportedly not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.
KTBS
Hustler Hollywood Store draws continued criticism, drive-up petition planned
SHREVEPORT, La. - A drive-up petition is being held Monday, for those opposed to the location of the new Hustler Hollywood Store in Shreveport. The adult store on Financial Plaza, in the old IHOP is next door to a building zoned for a child care center and within walking distance from Huntington High School and Turner Elementary.
Where Has All the Milk Gone in Bossier Grocery Stores?
Yesterday I Went Grocery Shopping and Was Let Down. Have you ever had to visit multiple stores just to get what you need? It is perhaps one of the most frustrating things you can experience. Especially if you have to go down Airline Drive on a Sunday. My Neighbor Normally...
KSLA
Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews were called out to a fully involved house fire early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 17 on Perrin Street between Elder and Hartman streets around 4:30 a.m. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded to the blaze. KSLA’s...
Journey’s ‘Freedom Tour’ Comes To Bossier City In 2023
We never stopped believing, and Journey is now coming back to Bossier City. The announcement was made this morning by Brookshire Grocery Arena that the group will be playing live in Bossier in February of 2023. Journey is currently on their "Freedom Tour", and will be bringing a tour stop...
KSLA
Mayor announces Steven Goudeau Day to honor Shreveporter making waves in fashion industry
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport native is making his mark in the fashion world. In September, Steven Goudeau headlined his own fashion show in New York City for Fashion Week. And on Sunday, Oct. 16, he received a proclamation from the mayor declaring Oct. 16 as Steven Goudeau Day.
Dallas Company Pitches Big Plan for Fairgrounds Field Property in Shreveport
A big plan is being considered for the property where Fairgrounds Field is located. Several sources have told KEEL News about a meeting held this week to talk about a big plan for that area. KTAL is reporting a company called REV Entertainment is considering a proposal to build and manage a multi-million dollar mixed-use facility in Shreveport.
Adrian Perkins “Report Card” Ad Gone Viral- See it Here
There's a new political commercial that has gone completely viral, at least in Shreveport-Bossier. The :30 television commercial shows Adrian Perkins sitting in a classroom, where you hear a voice over the intercom 'calling him to the office.'. What's remarkable about the ad is the technology that's being utilized. This...
KSLA
Music Prize 2022 coming to a close
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Prize Fest 2022 is officially in full swing!. Music Prize kicked off last night in downtown Shreveport, with bands like Bond Plus, Amane Rose and The Neon Highway performing. “It feels good, it feels like a huge bonding experience for our band because this is our...
ktalnews.com
Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz Scores & Highlights: Week 8
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In week three of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, Louisiana hits week seven, while Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma move on to week eight. District championship races begin to take shape across the ArkLaTex. Final scores across the four states can be found below.
bossierpress.com
Brookshire Grocery Arena now charging for event parking
On Friday October 7, 2022 guests who attended the Luke Bryan concert at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City noticed a big change in the fact that there will now be a charge for arena parking. Parking at Brookshire Grocery Arena arena will now cost $12. Paying for parking...
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning.
waldronnews.com
Frost and a freeze forecast for Tuesday night
SHREVEPORT, La. - Winter-like temperatures in the 20s-30s are forecast for Tuesday night. Many locations across the ArkLaTex could set record lows and see record first freezes according to the Shreveport National Weather Service!. Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now...
96.5 KVKI
Shreveport, LA
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0