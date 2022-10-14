Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers’ fanbase
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to a sluggish start. The team is just 3-3 through six games and the struggles have had some members of the fanbase calling for a new play-caller. With that being said, as poor as the offense has performed, the defense hasn't been much better over the past three weeks.
Centre Daily
NFC WEST TRADE: Cardinals Acquire WR Robbie Anderson From Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. Anderson, who played against the Rams on Sunday, was kicked out of the game by his own head coach, Steve Wilks. "I was honestly confused," Anderson said after the game. "I wanted to be in the game....
Centre Daily
Dan Campbell Has Least Wins Among Remaining Coaches Hired in 2021
The Detroit Lions enter this week looking to rebound after a disappointing start to the 2022 season. Among the coaches that were hired in 2021, Dan Campbell has the least amount of wins. David Culley and Urban Meyer have already been dismissed, while Campbell has four fewer victories than New...
Centre Daily
Packers Grades After 27-10 Loss to Jets
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-3 on Sunday following a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets that was as dreary as the weather. The Packers couldn’t run the ball, pass the ball, stop the run or successfully kick the football. Otherwise, it...
Centre Daily
Jack Easterby Says ‘Goodbye’ To Houston Texans In ‘Appreciation’ Statement
There is almost surely a story to tell about the Houston Texans' involvement with - and Monday parting of ways with -controversial executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. But for now, the goodbyes are all quite polite, the latest coming from Easterby himself, who has issued a statement.
Centre Daily
Ten Day-After Observations from Eagles Win Over Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA – Here are 10 day-after observations from Eagles 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in a primetime game that drew 22.2 million viewers to make it the most watched Week 6 Sunday Night Football game since 2015. THE DRIVE. No, not the one in the fourth quarter. This...
Centre Daily
Buccaneers Tight End Cameron Brate Diagnosed With Sprained Neck
Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate, who was carted off the field during Sunday’s 20–18 loss to the Steelers, has a sprained neck after further evaluations, coach Todd Bowles told the media on Monday. Tampa Bay fans can breathe a sigh of relief with Monday’s diagnosis since fans saw...
Centre Daily
Broncos 4 downs: Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett do not work together, George Paton. Unless one of them goes, Broncos Country will feel more pain.
Initial thoughts from Broncos’ 19-16 loss overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 at SoFi Stadium:. 1. You see that, Greg Penner? You listening, George Paton?:. It’s not early anymore. Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett go together like jazz and death metal. Elmo and Freddie Krueger. They. Don’t. Work. This Broncos defense has carried more than its fair share of the water already this season, and it’s being wasted on one of the worst offenses in franchise history. Eleven days off, a half-bye, didn’t fix the problem. If things don’t change against the Jets at home, it might be time to make a more permanent change when the real bye week comes around. Opening possession in overtime, score or go home, on third-and-1, you’re throwing from the 34-yard line? As Joe Buck put it in overtime, this stuff is truly, painfully, hard to watch.
Centre Daily
Steve Wilks Comments on Trading Robbie Anderson + Possibility of More Moves
Just one day after getting into multiple arguments with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey, the Carolina Panthers traded receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. "I spoke with Robbie today. I had a good conversation with him," said interim head coach Steve Wilks. "Wished him well. And he's excited about his new opportunity. I'm sure he's going to go out there and do well."
Centre Daily
Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson
FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
Centre Daily
Antonio Gibson ‘Perfect’ Trade to Seahawks Proposed by Media
The Seattle Seahawks will once again be without Rashaad Penny for the rest of the season, with the club confidently turning to rookie Ken Walker III. "It’s obvious that he can do it, and he can hit it, there’s no question about that,'' said coach Pete Carroll, reflecting on Walker's elevation following Penny's season-ending injury.
Centre Daily
How Nathaniel Hackett can Earn Back Broncos Country’s Trust
Expectations for the 2022 Denver Broncos were high entering the season. Although there have been exciting moments, the Broncos haven't consistently performed well. The team's struggles can be attributed to a lack of preparation and execution. Broncos Country appears to be unsatisfied and frustrated with the outcome of the season...
Centre Daily
What to Expect from Bears at Receiver Before Trade Deadline
It's two weeks until the trade deadline so Bears social media will begin firing up with demands they deal for a wide receiver, any wide receiver. They don't need a deadline to demand this or even the possibility of a trade, as pleas for the Bears to sign one of the unsigned wide receivers floating about have been common since last summer.
Centre Daily
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) have a game in Week 6 that can make or break their 2022 season. After a tough 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5, the Jaguars have a chance to climb back in the AFC South standings in Week 6 vs. the Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1), who haven't won an AFC South game yet this year after three tries.
Centre Daily
Best NFL Week 6 Betting Promos, Bonuses & NFL Free Bets Offers Worth $4000+
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We are in for some real treats in Week 6 of the NFL season. Among the matchups that we’ll be keeping an eye on are Bills-Chiefs, Cowboys-Eagles and Ravens-Giants. Those heavyweight tilts will provide plenty of action, and sports bettors can likewise have some fun by using the more than $4000 in NFL Week 6 sportsbook promo codes being offered by online sportsbooks right now.
Centre Daily
Linsley, Allen inactive for Chargers game vs. Broncos
Center Corey Linsley and wide receiver Keenan Allen are inactive for the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night game against the Denver Broncos. Linsley is out because of an illness. Coach Brandon Staley said on Saturday that he thought Linsley’s illness was considered “just a 24-hour thing.”. Linsley missed...
Centre Daily
How Bad Luck has Torpedoed the Broncos’ 2022 Start
There is no doubt that the Denver Broncos have had a difficult start to the season. The Broncos have staggered out of the gate to a 2-3 record largely due to significant offensive struggles. The media has been piling on, taking cheap shots and relishing in the demise of the...
Centre Daily
Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6
INGLEWOOD – This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates from the press box in real time with information and analysis throughout the contest. Pregame. Date and time: Monday, Oct. 17 at 5:15...
Centre Daily
Eagles Make a Statement, Prove a Few Things in Beating Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles hadn’t played anybody. Wait’ll they get a look at this “great" Dallas defense, Jalen Hurts hasn't played anything like this before. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has never lost an NFL game. Has never even thrown an interception. Well, now the “best backup...
Centre Daily
Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei Loves Running, Hates Sliding
DJ Uiagalelei has become a willing and effective runner of the football in 2022. Clemson's starting quarterback has rushed for 337 yards and four touchdowns on 81 attempts through seven games. He's upped his yards per carry average from 2.9 last year to 4.2 this season. "I love running the...
