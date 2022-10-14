I would like to say I believe the bill will pass, however there are a few groups strongly opposing it for various reasons. I have reviewed their reasons and have concluded that their opposition is strong because they will not benefit in a way they would have hoped or that there are benefits they enjoy now that would go away. I don't care who gets to sell it and am sick of friends who need it still worried about driving with it on them (not in them). It's the only anxiety medicine that works for someone I care very much for. All this from a man who stopped years ago because it made my mental health issues worse. Legalize it. Legalize it all.
The pharmaceutical companies are the ones that want to keep it illegal they pay millions of dollars to the lobbyist every year too badmouth it .
Listen up! Amendment 3 may not be for us. We need something better! Read what your voting for or you will get what we have now! Im all for it being legal. However, the bill is screwy. On one hand the new licenses are supposed to help minorities and veterans get a slice of the pie. But theres a limited number of new microbusiness licenses in the bill. These established dispensarys get first dibbs to convert there licenses to recreational for the first year and a half. If theres only 144 new licenses and all the existing dispenserarys convert. It leaves nothing in the way of new microbusiness licenses for the people that it's supposedly... supposed to be helping start new businesses in the first place! You combine that with the fact that its still a crime to have more than 3 ounces or a crime if you grow without paying a $100 to be on a hit list. One good plant can produce a pound but you allowed to grow six in flower.
