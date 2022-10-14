BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After another day of record-breaking temperatures across parts of Alabama, the winter-like chill is setting in again this evening. A Freeze Warning is in effect through 9 AM Thursday morning. The combination of light winds and a clear sky will allow temperatures to cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s again. Areas south of I-20 may end up in the low to mid 30s. Protect the plants, pets, pipes, and people one more night! Tomorrow afternoon will end up slightly warmer thanks to west-southwest winds developing across the area. We’ll likely see highs in the low to mid 60s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO