Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning in effect through Thursday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After another day of record-breaking temperatures across parts of Alabama, the winter-like chill is setting in again this evening. A Freeze Warning is in effect through 9 AM Thursday morning. The combination of light winds and a clear sky will allow temperatures to cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s again. Areas south of I-20 may end up in the low to mid 30s. Protect the plants, pets, pipes, and people one more night! Tomorrow afternoon will end up slightly warmer thanks to west-southwest winds developing across the area. We’ll likely see highs in the low to mid 60s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Potential record breaking cold at times through Wednesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flip your thermostat to heat this evening because temperatures will be falling quickly tonight. Falling into the 50s by 7 p.m. and 30s by morning! A freeze warning has been issued for Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Cherokee, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Calhoun, Cleburne, Jefferson, and St. Clair counties tonight. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s. When you combine the wind and temperatures, it could easily feel like it is in the low to mid 20s. Areas farther south will likely see temperatures tomorrow morning in the mid 30s. Protect plants, pipes, and pets, and make sure the kids are bundled up at the bus stop!
wbrc.com
Birmingham drivers react to fluid gas prices
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AAA says Alabama’s current gas price average is $3.42 a gallon on Wednesday. Only a few months ago, drivers were paying well over $4 a gallon for gas. Drivers say they were relieved when prices were dropping, but now the up and down pricing is just exhausting.
wbrc.com
Grand jury: New indictment in California dive boat tragedy
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal grant jury has issued a new indictment against a dive boat captain, alleging that he acted with gross negligence when a 2019 fire aboard his vessel led to the deaths of 34 people off the Southern California coast. The new indictment was filed...
wbrc.com
2-year-old dies from E. coli infection traced back to petting zoo goats, health department says
EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A 2-year-old child died after contracting E. coli that was traced back to a petting zoo, according to a report from the Tennessee Department of Health. Officials with the TDH said the child’s older brother attended summer camp at Lucky Ladd Farms in June...
wbrc.com
College application fees waived Oct. 17-22
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week, high school seniors can apply free of charge to a list of colleges in and outside of the state of Alabama. The free application fee for incoming students is valid only during Free Application Week Oct. 17-22. Chandra Scott of Alabama Possible says the campaign gets rid of the conversation of affordability for thousands of students.
wbrc.com
California man charged in 3 slayings linked to serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing six men...
Comments / 0