Centre Daily
Get’cha Head in the Game! See Zac Efron’s Transformation from Disney Star to Hollywood Hottie
He’s all grown up and taking on the world! Zac Efron‘s claim to fame came after he starred as Troy Bolton when Disney Channel’s High School Musical premiered in 2006, and his look has changed so much over the years. In April 2021, rumors started swirling that...
Centre Daily
Dead Space Remake Expanded Gameplay Revealed
EA and Motive Studio have revealed more details for the upcoming Dead Space remake's expanded gameplay features. One of the most anticipated remakes set to release next year, EA's Dead Space is a rebuilt remake of 2008's game of the same name. Developed by Motive Studio, a Canadian EA studio, the remake is set to release on Jan. 27, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. Ahead of the launch, EA has offered fans a deeper look at some of the gameplay changes and enhancements heading to the remake. This includes more voice lines for protagonist Isaac Clarke, and new intense moments set to surprise even hardcore Dead Space fans.
Centre Daily
Travis Barker Marks 1 Year Engagement Anniversary to Kourtney Kardashian With Sexy Photo Undressing Her
The passion is still there! Travis Barker shared a super sexy photo of him undressing wife Kourtney Kardashianto celebrate the one-year anniversary of the date they got engaged. The drummer, 46, posted a black and white photo to his Instagram on Monday, October 17, showing the pair in a mirrored...
Centre Daily
Girl Power! ‘OutDaughtered’ Star Danielle Busby Is the Sweetest Mom to Her 6 Kids
Being a mom isn’t an easy job, but OutDaughtered’s Danielle Busby makes it look effortless. On reality TV, the star is constantly proving what a mighty mama she is as she chases after her six little girls – Blayke, Hazel, Riley, Olivia, Parker and Ava – and showers them all with love and attention. And when she’s not filming, she’s sharing adorable photos all over social media — and clapping back at the mom-shamers who dare to try and get her down.
‘American Movie’ Star Mike Schank Dies at 53
Mike Schank, the guitarist best known for his appearance in the documentary film American Movie, has died at age 53. Close friend Jackie Bogenberger confirmed that Schank died last Thursday after a months-long battle with cancer. American Movie premiered at the 1999 Sundance Film Festival and took the Grand Jury Prize. The documentary, directed by Chris Smith, followed Mark Borchardt’s bid to finish a low-budget horror movie, Coven. Schank featured as Borchardt’s best friend since childhood who brought a deadpan sense of humor and frank honesty about his struggles with substance abuse to the movie. Bogenberger called Schank “one of the most kind and selfless human beings this earth was ever blessed with.” Following news of Schank’s death, Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood called Schank a “legend,” while comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted “RIP.” Borchhardt tweeted: “Stay strong forever, Mike…”Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Kanye West news - live: YouTube removes ‘Drink Champs’ interview as Elon Musk deletes post on Twitter team-up
The Drink Champs interview where Kanye West continued to air antisemitic remarks and spread misinformation about George Floyd’s death has been pulled from YouTube, Rolling Stone reports.The YouTube show’s host, N.O.R.E., apologised for the contents of the interview that he said “hurt” people during a Monday morning radio show appearance. Hours later, the video had been made private on YouTube while the podcast version of the conversation was removed from both Spotify and Apple Music earlier in the day. Late in the night on Monday, Tesla billionaire and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk appeared to tease a possible business...
