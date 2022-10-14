Read full article on original website
Related
myfoxzone.com
Man with knives running through neighborhood, threatening people shot by citizen, Georgia police say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A citizen shot a knife-wielding man in a Gainesville neighborhood Monday morning, police said. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to an "abnormal behavior" call around 7:30 a.m. off Shades Valley Lane. The caller told officers that a man armed with knives was running...
saportareport.com
Dirt pollution complaints at controversial Rivian site underline critics’ environmental concerns
The state is investigating reports of dirt blowing and flowing off the site of the Rivian electric vehicle plant in Morgan and Walton counties, a situation critics say confirms their fears about environmental issues associated with the controversial and troubled project. Before the complaints were filed in recent weeks, some...
2 hurt in Cherokee County fire after 'explosion' from stove, resident tells authorities
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were taken to Grady Hospital after a Sunday fire sent flames through the entire home. The Cherokee County Fire Department said it happened at a home on East Cherokee Drive near Water Tank Road in Canton. Lt. Michael Sims said the residents told...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia mother and son both diagnosed with hemophilia
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Stormy Johnson, of McDonough, says she knew something was very wrong back in 2002, when she woke up one morning and found blood in her bed, where her then 3-year-old son Colin had fallen asleep. A few days earlier, Colin had undergone a tonsillectomy. "I run, look...
10 arrested after reckless driving spree across two metro Atlanta cities
ATLANTA — Ten people were taken to jail after a reckless driving rampage across parts of the metro. South Fulton Police said the suspects also damaged one of their patrol cars while an officer was inside. Police said the officer initially responded to a call about drivers performing stunts...
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
Georgia’s largest school district seeing success in recruiting, keeping bus drivers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — There’s a bigger challenge this year when it comes to finding bus drivers across metro Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. showed you how Clayton County Schools came up with an aggressive plan to tackle the shortage. Georgia’s largest school district is...
accesswdun.com
Hit-and-run wreck leaves Gainesville woman dead
A Gainesville woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck Saturday night as she attempted to cross Mountain View Road in Hall County. A Georgia State Patrol official said Ofelia Elizalde, 74, was attempting to cross Mountain View Road near the intersection of 5th Street when she was struck by the front of an unknown vehicle.
Red and Black
Dog of all trades: UGA student's service dog ranks as one of the fastest in the nation
Apollo, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois from Mississippi, has had the most remarkable underdog story. He went from flunking out of police dog training to becoming one of the fastest dogs in the country, a certified service dog, and a heartthrob around the University of Georgia’s campus. Apollo comes from...
Gridlock Guy: Grading the first week of ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
Doom. Jams. Profound delays....
nowhabersham.com
Duluth man killed, nine others injured in Clermont wreck
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a Duluth man and injured nine other people in Clermont on Saturday night, October 15. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Uniform Patrol Division deputies responded to the crash between a Honda Odyssey minivan and Honda...
‘It was an instant reaction’: Drivers shoot daughters in road rage confrontation
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two men face attempted murder charges for allegedly firing into each other’s vehicles on a busy Florida highway and wounding each other’s daughters, who were passengers in their back seats. William Hale, of Douglasville, Georgia, and Frank Allison, of Callahan, Florida, were...
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Police: Military veteran shoots man running through neighborhood, threatening people with knives
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police say a bystander shot a man who was armed with knives and threatened people in a Gainesville neighborhood. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they got a call about a man behaving strangely on Shades Valley Lanes around 7:30...
eastcobbnews.com
King’s Hawaiian Northeast Cobb request delayed to November
A request to alter an existing site plan to allow for a King’s Hawaiian Bakery and Restuarant in Northeast Cobb is being delayed to November. An attorney for Stein Investment Group, which is building a self-storage facility at the former GTC Cobb Park 12 Cinema, asked for the continuance in a letter to the Cobb Zoning Office Monday.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Stonecrest heavy rail discussed by leaders, community members
DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson recently hosted an in-person town hall meeting about expanding MARTA heavy rail to Stonecrest. The town hall, dubbed “A Candid Conversation About Heavy Rail to Stonecrest,” was held at Stonecrest Library and included DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond, Congressman Hank Johnson, Commissioner Larry Johnson, Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble, MARTA Interim CEO Collie Greenwood, and DeKalb County Pastor’s Christian Alliance Chair Lee May.
Cops: 25-year-old killed in NW Atlanta shooting
A man died after being shot multiple times Saturday night in the Brookwood neighborhood of northwest Atlanta, according to police.
Red and Black
Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side
A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
Smoke covers blocks of midtown Atlanta as building goes up in flames
ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters are trying to put out a massive blaze at a building in midtown. The building is located on 12th Street NE near Peachtree Walk NE. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows huge flames...
accesswdun.com
Hall County authorities release name of murdered homeless man
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was found dead behind a business on Atlanta Highway despite being unable to contact the man’s relatives. The body of Hung Van Le, 61, was found on Oct. 2. According to a press release from...
