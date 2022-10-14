ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Georgia mother and son both diagnosed with hemophilia

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Stormy Johnson, of McDonough, says she knew something was very wrong back in 2002, when she woke up one morning and found blood in her bed, where her then 3-year-old son Colin had fallen asleep. A few days earlier, Colin had undergone a tonsillectomy. "I run, look...
MCDONOUGH, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Hit-and-run wreck leaves Gainesville woman dead

A Gainesville woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck Saturday night as she attempted to cross Mountain View Road in Hall County. A Georgia State Patrol official said Ofelia Elizalde, 74, was attempting to cross Mountain View Road near the intersection of 5th Street when she was struck by the front of an unknown vehicle.
GAINESVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Duluth man killed, nine others injured in Clermont wreck

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a Duluth man and injured nine other people in Clermont on Saturday night, October 15. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Uniform Patrol Division deputies responded to the crash between a Honda Odyssey minivan and Honda...
CLERMONT, GA
Joe Mertens

This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
HOMER, GA
eastcobbnews.com

King’s Hawaiian Northeast Cobb request delayed to November

A request to alter an existing site plan to allow for a King’s Hawaiian Bakery and Restuarant in Northeast Cobb is being delayed to November. An attorney for Stein Investment Group, which is building a self-storage facility at the former GTC Cobb Park 12 Cinema, asked for the continuance in a letter to the Cobb Zoning Office Monday.
MARIETTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Stonecrest heavy rail discussed by leaders, community members

DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson recently hosted an in-person town hall meeting about expanding MARTA heavy rail to Stonecrest. The town hall, dubbed “A Candid Conversation About Heavy Rail to Stonecrest,” was held at Stonecrest Library and included DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond, Congressman Hank Johnson, Commissioner Larry Johnson, Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble, MARTA Interim CEO Collie Greenwood, and DeKalb County Pastor’s Christian Alliance Chair Lee May.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
ATHENS, GA

