Read full article on original website
Related
financemagnates.com
5 Fintech Banking Partnerships Molding the Financial Landscape
If you haven’t heard the news Banks and Fintech companies are now best friends and making trends. What started out as a somewhat harsh and competitive relationship is now maturing into incredibly successful banking partnerships that aim straight at both businesses and individuals’ needs with revenue generation at its core.
financemagnates.com
ASIC Temporarily Halts Holon’s Cryptocurrency Funds
On Monday, the Australian Securities and Exchange Commission (ASIC) issued an interim stop order against Holon Investments Australia Limited, preventing the firm from offering or distributing three cryptocurrency funds to retail investors. The funds are Holon Bitcoin Fund, Holon Ethereum Fund, and Holon Filecoin Fund, each investing in a particular...
financemagnates.com
Invast Global Hires Stephen Tudjman as Global Head of Legal and Compliance
Australia-headquartered Invast Global further strengthened its executive leadership with the latest addition of Stephen Tudjman as the Global Head of Legal and Compliance. He is a legal expert in the legal field and provided financial advice to a range of Australian financial services institutions on compliance , regulatory obligations , and management of regulators. He brings more than three decades of experience to his new role.
financemagnates.com
Goldman Sachs to Merge Trading Business, Other Units to Boost Revenue
Goldman Sachs, a top American multinational investment bank, is making plans to emerge its key business units into three divisions. The world’s second largest investment bank will combine its trading and investment banking operations into one, Reuters reports. The financial services firm will also absorb its consumer banking business,...
financemagnates.com
Banking solutions for Unregulated Brokers
The UTIP Technologies experts described all banking solutions that are suitable for both offshore unlicensed brokers and licensed businesses.UTIP Technologies. Offshore brokers performing under non-regulated jurisdictions are often limited during the operations with bank accounts. Several banks, as well as banking solution providers, are unwilling or unable to cooperate with island companies from the high-risk segment, particularly without a license.
Will Ventures Raises $150 Million Sports Fund, Hires Andreessen Vet
Sports-focused Will Ventures has closed on a $150 million fund, the second fund from the early stage venture capital firm. Will Ventures focuses on making seed investments in sports and sports-adjacent businesses and conducting follow-on investments in tandem with other investors. The shop opened its first fund for $50 million in 2019 and has invested in fantasy sports stock exchange Jock MKT, media platform Just Women’s Sports and digital collectibles firm Candy Digital, among other startups. In a phone interview, co-founder and managing partner Isaiah Kacyvenski said the firm has a “research-backed, thesis-driven approach to this perceived niche market—sports—broadly defined as a...
financemagnates.com
Spotware Upgrades Infrastructure as Demand for cTrader Jumps
The firm is investing in improved connectivity between Equinix NY2 and LDG data centres. Spotware is also investing in new proxy points in Vietnam and Indonesia. Spotware Systems, a Cyprus-based electronic trading technology provider, has started investing in upgrading its infrasturcture to meet the higher demand for cTrader, its electronic trading platform, among brokers.
financemagnates.com
CLS Group Ends September with Over $2 Trillion in FX ADV
CLS Group, a major forex market settlement provider, released its monthly trading metrics for September, reporting almost $2.04 trillion in the average daily traded volume. The figure is higher by more than 15 percent month-over-month and 11.5 percent on a yearly basis. September was the second month when the ADV...
financemagnates.com
Exclusive: CFI Financial’s Trading Volume Jumps 94% in 2022
CFI Financial revealed to Finance Magnates some of its performance metrics for the first three-quarters of 2022, reporting 94 percent growth in trading volume. It was achieved as the new customer acquisition increased by 155 percent year-over-year, a figure which is similar to the new accounts added in the period.
financemagnates.com
FD Technologies Sees 15% Revenue Jump, Brings New KX CEO
FD Technologies (AIM: FDP.L, Euronext Growth: FDP.I) published its financials for the first six months between March and August of 2022, reporting a 15 percent yearly revenue rise. The absolute figure came in at £147.4 million, compared to £128 million generated in the previous year. The gross profit...
financemagnates.com
Finixio Onboards Tarek Aljneidi as MENA Regional Director
London-based Finixio, which operates a network of forex and crypto marketing websites, is strengthening its presence in the Middle East and the East African (MENA) region with the appointment of Tarek Aljneidi as its Regional Director. “I’m happy to join Finixio, the fastest-growing fintech marketing company, as Regional Director. Looking...
financemagnates.com
ComplyAdvantage, Match-Trade, Orbex and More: Executive Moves of the Week
Progressing further into October, we notice a rise in the number of new executive roles this week despite the increasing digital winter and its effect on the Forex, Crypto and Fintech universe. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
financemagnates.com
Stocks edge up, pound recovers after tumultuous trading
Pound’s rollercoaster ride not over as new UK finance minister’s statement awaited. Dollar gets off to a softer start despite elevated Fed rate hike bets, yen in focus. Pound looks to new chancellor to restore some order. There was no escaping the political drama at Westminster as the...
financemagnates.com
ATFX hires Khaldoun Sharaiha as Chief Executive Officer for Middle East & North Africa
Leading global brokerage firm ATFX has announced the strengthening of its executive leadership with the addition of Khaldoun Sharaiha as the CEO of its Middle East & North Africa entity. With almost 2 decades of experience within the global financial markets, Khaldoun’s experience spans business setup and regulatory obligations, operations,...
J&J sales grow, but strong dollar tugs at expectations
Johnson & Johnson topped third-quarter expectations thanks to growth in pharmaceutical sales, but the health care giant continued to tread cautiously with its outlook due to the strong dollar. J&J on Tuesday stuck to the midpoint of its 2022 forecast after lowering expectations the previous two quarters due to the impact of currency exchanges. The company now expects adjusted earnings to range between $10.02 and $10.07 per share. That’s a narrower forecast than the $10-to-$10.10 range the company predicted in July. For the full year, analysts expect, on average, earnings of $10.07 per share, according to FactSet.
financemagnates.com
Hargreaves Lansdown Looks for New CEO as Chris Hill Decides to Retire
Hargreaves Lansdown (LON: HL) announced on Monday the decision of its CEO and Executive Director, Chris Hill to retire. The company is now actively looking for a successor as the handover period has been set for until November 2023. Hill is leaving a significant mark on the British financial service...
financemagnates.com
JP Morgan Reshuffles Senior Roles, Appoints APAC Head of Payment
The investment bank, JP Morgan Chase & Co., has appointed Madhav Kalyan, its Senior Country Officer in India, as its new Head of Payment for Asia Pacific (APAC). The executive’s appointment is one of several reshuffles that JP Morgan is completing in its APAC market. Kalyan, who joined the...
financemagnates.com
Elland Road Capital – A Firm That Spices up Your Trading Career
Behind what makes the trading world say wow, you'll find an innovative trading company, dedicated to helping you spice up your trading career. As markets have risen sharply in recent years, so has the availability of trading options. Elland Road Capital is here to make a name for itself as it enables you to lead the way you trade!
The 'bubbliest' housing market in Canada with a median home price is $1.2 million is a grim preview of what could happen in US cities
A housing bubble has been brewing in Canada, and it could show what's in store for the rapidly cooling US real estate market.
financemagnates.com
ATFX Appoints Khaldoun Sharaiha as MENA CEO
ATFX has reshuffled its regional leadership with the appointment of Khaldoun Sharaiha as the Chief Executive Officer of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The appointment came when the Hong Kong-headquartered broker is expanding operations geographically. It launched operations in Jordan last August to foray into the LEVANT region. It entered the country in partnership with a local regulated brokerage.
Comments / 0