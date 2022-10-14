Johnson & Johnson topped third-quarter expectations thanks to growth in pharmaceutical sales, but the health care giant continued to tread cautiously with its outlook due to the strong dollar. J&J on Tuesday stuck to the midpoint of its 2022 forecast after lowering expectations the previous two quarters due to the impact of currency exchanges. The company now expects adjusted earnings to range between $10.02 and $10.07 per share. That’s a narrower forecast than the $10-to-$10.10 range the company predicted in July. For the full year, analysts expect, on average, earnings of $10.07 per share, according to FactSet.

25 MINUTES AGO