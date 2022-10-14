ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Will Maui mayor heed warnings about misguided housing proposal?

“Do something,” goes the popular political call to action. But perhaps it would be better if politicians added a line from the medical field: “First, do no harm.”. In the case of housing, the urge to “do something” too often means expanding the role of government, which research shows is exactly the wrong medicine needed to remedy one of our most pressing issues.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Sparks fly in contentious debate as Maui mayoral candidates vie for votes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County’s race for mayor is turning into the most contentious in the state. In a debate Saturday night organized by Akaku Maui Community Media, incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino defended his record while retired Judge Richard Bissen accused Victorino of being a passive mayor. “I’ve been...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Maui Visitors and Residents Square Off Starting Here

Maui has great resorts and many of them. It also has a large and much-improved airport, and the Valley Isle succeeded in attracting the most flights (including widebody) to Hawaii of any airport other than Honolulu. But now it has clearly become too much of a good thing. So what happens next and will there ever be a way to make everyone happy?
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa Launches $23,000 Over-The-Top Holiday Offer

Throughout the month of December, guests of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa can book the over-the-top holiday offer to spend four nights celebrating on 40 acres of Ka’anapali Beach while staying in the Presidential Suite at the top of Lahaina Tower or the Palace Suite along the beachfront. The resort is home to a variety of amenities visitors can experience throughout their stay such as award-winning entertainment and dining, expert-led stargazing, a full-service spa along the ocean and more.
LAHAINA, HI

