Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiireporter.com
Will Maui mayor heed warnings about misguided housing proposal?
“Do something,” goes the popular political call to action. But perhaps it would be better if politicians added a line from the medical field: “First, do no harm.”. In the case of housing, the urge to “do something” too often means expanding the role of government, which research shows is exactly the wrong medicine needed to remedy one of our most pressing issues.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sparks fly in contentious debate as Maui mayoral candidates vie for votes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County’s race for mayor is turning into the most contentious in the state. In a debate Saturday night organized by Akaku Maui Community Media, incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino defended his record while retired Judge Richard Bissen accused Victorino of being a passive mayor. “I’ve been...
mauinow.com
Pulelehua developer to prioritize affordable units in first phase of West Maui project
Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that the Maui County Council is in receipt of Bill 152, that will help to subsidize shovel-ready development of 100 affordable units in Pulelehua, planned for West Maui. “I am excited to share this good news for West Maui working families,” said Mayor Victorino in...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Maui Visitors and Residents Square Off Starting Here
Maui has great resorts and many of them. It also has a large and much-improved airport, and the Valley Isle succeeded in attracting the most flights (including widebody) to Hawaii of any airport other than Honolulu. But now it has clearly become too much of a good thing. So what happens next and will there ever be a way to make everyone happy?
Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
mauinow.com
Mayor says taxpayers will benefit from $73M in energy cost-savings through new program
Maui County taxpayers can expect to benefit from $73 million in energy and water conservation cost savings from a 20-year energy cost savings agreement with contractor Johnson Controls, according to an announcement issued today by Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “This is a fiscally responsible project that saves taxpayer dollars,...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa Launches $23,000 Over-The-Top Holiday Offer
Throughout the month of December, guests of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa can book the over-the-top holiday offer to spend four nights celebrating on 40 acres of Ka’anapali Beach while staying in the Presidential Suite at the top of Lahaina Tower or the Palace Suite along the beachfront. The resort is home to a variety of amenities visitors can experience throughout their stay such as award-winning entertainment and dining, expert-led stargazing, a full-service spa along the ocean and more.
mauinow.com
Kahului Walmart donates $10,000 during reopening celebration following remodel
The Kahului Walmart held a reopening celebration on Friday that honored 38 associates who have worked at the store since it opened 21 years ago, promoted four employees to team leads and featured a traditional Hawaiian Blessing and Maile Lei untying. The store provided $10,250 in grants to four local...
hawaiinewsnow.com
When a shark bite victim needed help, this 12-year-old jumped in with life-saving treatment
PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sept. 3 was a normal Saturday for Emma-lee McCord, 12, who was hanging out with friends at Paia Youth and Cultural Center. And then suddenly, everything changed. “This girl ran over there screaming, ‘Help! Help! We need first aid!’” Emma said. A visitor from...
Comments / 0