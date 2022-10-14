Columbia Police need your help in solving Friday night’s shooting at the Sinclair road and West Nifong roundabout. The incident happened at about 9 pm, and CPD officers who were in the area for unrelated reasons heard about four shots. They quickly arrived on-scene and found a collision involving two vehicles, along with an adult male who suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO