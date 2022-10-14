Read full article on original website
kwos.com
Boone County’s clerk educating voters on Missouri’s new voter ID law
Boone County’s clerk says Missouri voters need to bring a photo ID with them to the polls on November 8. You can bring a Missouri driver’s or nondriver’s license, a U.S. passport or a military ID. Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon has been working to educate voters...
kwos.com
Missouri’s Blunt hopeful about cure for Alzheimer’s; thankful for NIH building designation
Missouri’s retiring senator has helped secure seven straight funding increases for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which has more than quintupled the amount of funding available for Alzheimer’s research. The issue has been a top priority for U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R), who tells “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”...
kwos.com
Record amount of money raised at Jefferson City’s Alzheimer’s walk
About 500 people turned out for Sunday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Jefferson City’s Memorial park. Weather was cool and perfect, and the Solid Rock Family church provided food for those in attendance. Volunteers and families packed the park, and there were props on benches and elsewhere which read “Together we can end Alzheimer’s.”
kwos.com
Columbia eyeing VFW Post property near Business Loop for homeless facility
Columbia’s city council is set to vote Monday evening on a proposal to purchase VFW property near the Business Loop to provide a location for a homeless shelter and services for the homeless. The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 280 is willing to sell their building, parking lots...
kwos.com
Art display raises awareness about needs of residents in Columbia’s Paquin Tower
Residents of Columbia’s Paquin Tower are thanking the community for turning out for their Friday evening art display. Dozens of people turned out, along with churches and a string quartet from Columbia’s Alive in Christ Lutheran church. “Talent at the Tower” organizer Carol Thompson is thankful, saying residents are proud of their art.
kwos.com
Columbia motorist shot Friday night; no arrests yet
Columbia Police need your help in solving Friday night’s shooting at the Sinclair road and West Nifong roundabout. The incident happened at about 9 pm, and CPD officers who were in the area for unrelated reasons heard about four shots. They quickly arrived on-scene and found a collision involving two vehicles, along with an adult male who suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
