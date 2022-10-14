ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Record amount of money raised at Jefferson City’s Alzheimer’s walk

About 500 people turned out for Sunday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Jefferson City’s Memorial park. Weather was cool and perfect, and the Solid Rock Family church provided food for those in attendance. Volunteers and families packed the park, and there were props on benches and elsewhere which read “Together we can end Alzheimer’s.”
Art display raises awareness about needs of residents in Columbia’s Paquin Tower

Residents of Columbia’s Paquin Tower are thanking the community for turning out for their Friday evening art display. Dozens of people turned out, along with churches and a string quartet from Columbia’s Alive in Christ Lutheran church. “Talent at the Tower” organizer Carol Thompson is thankful, saying residents are proud of their art.
Columbia motorist shot Friday night; no arrests yet

Columbia Police need your help in solving Friday night’s shooting at the Sinclair road and West Nifong roundabout. The incident happened at about 9 pm, and CPD officers who were in the area for unrelated reasons heard about four shots. They quickly arrived on-scene and found a collision involving two vehicles, along with an adult male who suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
