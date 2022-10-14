Read full article on original website
IVCC Will Get Big Tax Revenue Boost From Power Plant
The longer energy is being produced at the La Salle Station near Marseilles, the better Illinois Valley Community College's bottom line will be. A recent five-year agreement between the college and power plant will mean nearly $1.2 million in new revenue for IVCC. As one of 11 taxing districts in the agreement, IVCC will receive an additional $235,000 each year.
Spring Valley And Princeton Businesses Victims Of Alleged Thieves
Two women stand accused of stealing cash from Bureau County businesses. Forty-nine-year-old Maria Levine of Ladd and 38-year-old Crystal Holland of Dixon were indicted Friday on two counts apiece of theft. Levine is accused of theft in excess of $500 at a Spring Valley business while Holland is charged with stealing between $10,000 to $100,000 from a Princeton business. Indictment information provided by the Bureau County States Attorney's Office doesn't mention what businesses were the alleged victims.
Ottawa Wins Girls Tennis Sectional; L-P Also Sending Representatives To State
L-P and Ottawa will both be well represented at the Girls Tennis State Finals this weekend. For L-P, Carlie Miller will compete for a state singles title while the doubles teams of Ava Lannen and Emelia Hachenberger and Isabella Pohar and Kaylie Reese will compete at state. Advancing out of...
Legendary L-P Volleyball Coach On Verge Of Historic Win
History could be made Tuesday night at Ottawa High School. L-P Head Varsity Volleyball Coach Mark Haberkorn got his 999th career win Monday night when the Lady Cavs beat their longtime rival Sterling. Now he can reach 1,000 wins if his team beats another big rival in Ottawa. During his storied career coaching at L-P, the Lady Cavs have finished 2nd in state once and 4th two different times.
Princeton Council discussing current industrial park
With new business coming, the Princeton City Council has some “paperwork” to do. At Monday night's meeting, the Council will vote to authorize a purchase and sales agreement for the new Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Ollie's and the city announced that Ollie's will build its fourth Distribution Center, north of I-80. It's expected to add 145 new full-time jobs over the next three years. It's a $70 million dollar investment that should be operational sometime in 2024.
Rue 21 closing at the Peru Mall
Another clothing store is leaving the Peru Mall. Rue 21 announced a closure and will most likely close before the end of the month. The store is known for selling trendy clothing, perfumes, and accessories ranging from jewelry to shoes. The store has been at the mall for over a...
Mountain Lion Hit And Killed On Interstate 88 In DeKalb County
One minute you're driving along Interstate 88 minding your own business when all of a sudden a mountain lion gets in your path. That's what happened to a driver in DeKalb County. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources say the wild animal was hit and killed by a vehicle on...
Firemen respond to fire at rural Mendota Ag facility
No significant damage to a rural Mendota corn dryer after a fire Sunday. The dryer caught fire after 11:30 at the Northern Partners facility north of town. Firefighter Brady Rutishauser said smoke was coming from the fifty foot structure when they arrived before noon. Corn had to be removed from...
Trial Postponed Involving Fatal Overdose In Marseilles
A suburban man linked to the overdose death of a Marseilles teenager wants time to seek out his own lawyer. Fifty-seven-year-old Brian Mulcahy of Lake Barrington is charged with drug induced homicide. He was in an Ottawa courtroom late last week and asked and received time to seek private counsel. His October trial was taken off the court calendar as Mulcahy has waived his right to a speedy trial.
Mendota Police Serve Two With Warrants
Late Friday afternoon, the Mendota Police Department arrested 30-year-old Mercedes Pokorny of 5th Street in Mendota, on warrant for failing to appear to answer to a charge of aggravated battery in DuPage County. Pokorny is being held for the time being in the La Salle County Jail, until she's taken to DuPage County.
Following Peru Head-on Crash, Police Charge Peru Man with DUI, Other Offenses
Once again, the Peru intersection of Route 251 and Shooting Park Road has seen an accident. This one happened Sunday night just past 6:30. That's when police say 52-year-old Scott Clark of Prospect Street ran head-on into another vehicle. Clark was hit with charges of DUI, disobeying a traffic light, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Minor injuries in accident near Troy Grove Saturday night
State Police say that accident Saturday near Troy Grove involved three cars – not two as earlier reported. The collision occurred on northbound I-39 – after 7 – just north of the Troy Grove exit. Police say one person was taken by ambulance to a hospital with...
