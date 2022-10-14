With new business coming, the Princeton City Council has some “paperwork” to do. At Monday night's meeting, the Council will vote to authorize a purchase and sales agreement for the new Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Ollie's and the city announced that Ollie's will build its fourth Distribution Center, north of I-80. It's expected to add 145 new full-time jobs over the next three years. It's a $70 million dollar investment that should be operational sometime in 2024.

PRINCETON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO