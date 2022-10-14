ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairieville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

LSU choral department Visits Zachary High School choir for a master class

The LSU Choral Department, under the direction of Alissa Rowe, visited Zachary High School recently for a master class with the entire Zachary High choir. Rowe and five of her students worked with the choir on vocal techniques to improve their quality of sound and musicianship. Professor Sandra Moon, a voice professor at LSU, was also on hand to work with three ZHS soloists, one-on-one, giving them direct feedback and ways to improve their vocal technique.
theadvocate.com

New Iberia preps for 12th annual 'Beneath the Balconies'; adds a 'garden party'

New Iberia’s 12th annual Beneath the Balconies, offering lunch and music on the move, will return to East Main Street on Sunday, Oct. 23. Iberia Preservation Alliance and Main Street New Iberia will present the afternoon lunch and entertainment, which runs from noon to 5 p.m. on the grounds of Shadows-on-the-Teche and Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Why is Kentwood thriving back in Class 1A? Move is perfect fit for Foster, Kangaroos

After two seasons in Class 2A, Kentwood High moved to a more traditional spot in Class 1A this year and the football transition has been smooth. Even though the LHSAA has implemented new postseason divisions for select/nonselect schools, it's no surprise to see Kentwood near the top of the nonselect Division IV power ratings, and that suits coach Jonathan Foster just fine.
KENTWOOD, LA
theadvocate.com

Around the Felicianas for Oct. 19, 2022

A Jackson Neighborhood Watch meeting is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the VFW Gray Building on La. 10, Jackson, by the Dollar General store. The host is District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla. Flu shots available. Established patients of Lane Family Practice can say “boo” to the flu and...
JACKSON, LA
theadvocate.com

Griffins celebrate homecoming with win

The Dutchtown Griffins celebrated homecoming Friday with a 28-0 win over Live Oak. Kamryn Tramonte was crowned homecoming queen during halftime festivities. On Thursday, the Griffins held a pep rally, honoring the homecoming court and holding "Shirt off my Back" presentation, where each senior football players rewarded a teacher that has made the largest impact on his life during high school.
GEISMAR, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Oct. 19, 2022

The Animals in Art exhibit and reception is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish gallery, 133 N. Hummell St., Denham Springs. The Vitalant Blood Drive bus will be on hand. Register at donors.vitalant.org. The Denham Springs Animal Shelter will have...
LIVINGSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Do you know who BR's last unbeatens are? Plaquemine, West Feliciana see more than records

And now there are only two — as in two District 6-4A football teams that remain unbeaten in the Baton Rouge area: Plaquemine and West Feliciana. “From the beginning we’ve known this group was capable of doing special things,” West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller said. “Even though there is a big game to look forward to, there are still two other weeks left to focus on before that.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Baker for Oct. 19, 2022

The City of Baker and the Baker Police Department are holding the fourth annual Treat Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Area businesses are asked to join in a safe and secure environment for children to trick or treat during Halloween. The event will be in the...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Pontchatoula man appointed to state EMS certification panel

On Oct. 14, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the appointment of Carl A. Flores to the Louisiana Emergency Medical Services Certification Commission. Flores, of Ponchatoula, is burn outreach coordinator with LCMC Health, University Medical Center New Orleans. He will serve as a licensed paramedic approved as Emergency Medical Services educator.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Letters: Green Wave on a roll, but football fans staying away in droves

OK, New Orleans, football town, Sportsman’s Paradise and party city, so why aren’t you supporting this very good Tulane Green Wave football team?. They are proving that they are one of the better teams in the country, have beaten a nationally ranked team (Kansas State) and are on course to have a very good season. Reasonable ticket prices, family atmosphere ... so where are you?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Friday night sweep for Feliciana football teams. West Feliciana remains undefeated

It was a clean sweep on Friday night as each of the four high school football teams of the Feliciana parishes secured important wins over tough competition. Silliman scored an important victory in their penultimate game of the 2022 regular season, defeating Cathedral High School 35-25. The Wildcats sit at 5-4 on the season with their final game of the year on the horizon. Their final opponent is the 8-1 Copiah Academy of Gallman, Mississippi. It will be a tough task, but an upset win over Copiah in the final game of the regular season would be nothing less than the perfect end to the fall campaign.
JACKSON, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary man appointed to state emergency response board

On Oct. 14, Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed Dan C. Godbee to the Louisiana Emergency Response Network Board. Godbee, of Zachary, is medical director with East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services. He will represent the National Association of EMS Physicians. The board serves to defend the public health, safety...
ZACHARY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy