4 Great Seafood Places in Louisiana
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own Hands
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six Individuals
theadvocate.com
Michael Dunlap named Student of the Year for the Livingston Parish SADD group
Michael Dunlap, a senior at Denham Springs High School, is the 2022-23 Students Against Destructive Decisions Student of the Year for Livingston Parish and in that capacity will be the teen spokesperson for the organization and will represent his peers across the parish. SADD is a peer-to-peer education and prevention...
theadvocate.com
Zachary and Denham Springs gain new fire fighters at graduation ceremony
The Baton Rouge Fire Department held graduation for its 40th class of its Basic Academy on Oct. 13 at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. In addition to 27 recruits for Baton Rouge, Zachary Fire Department had five graduates, Denham Springs had one and the Baton Rouge Airport had one.
theadvocate.com
LSU choral department Visits Zachary High School choir for a master class
The LSU Choral Department, under the direction of Alissa Rowe, visited Zachary High School recently for a master class with the entire Zachary High choir. Rowe and five of her students worked with the choir on vocal techniques to improve their quality of sound and musicianship. Professor Sandra Moon, a voice professor at LSU, was also on hand to work with three ZHS soloists, one-on-one, giving them direct feedback and ways to improve their vocal technique.
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish School Board names Educational Facilities Improvement District members
The Livingston Parish School Board on Oct. 6 named nine community members to serve on a newly created Educational Facilities Improvement District that will review local funding options for improving salaries of all school system employees. The School Board voted to create the district at its Sept. 15 meeting, and...
theadvocate.com
New Iberia preps for 12th annual 'Beneath the Balconies'; adds a 'garden party'
New Iberia’s 12th annual Beneath the Balconies, offering lunch and music on the move, will return to East Main Street on Sunday, Oct. 23. Iberia Preservation Alliance and Main Street New Iberia will present the afternoon lunch and entertainment, which runs from noon to 5 p.m. on the grounds of Shadows-on-the-Teche and Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion.
theadvocate.com
Why is Kentwood thriving back in Class 1A? Move is perfect fit for Foster, Kangaroos
After two seasons in Class 2A, Kentwood High moved to a more traditional spot in Class 1A this year and the football transition has been smooth. Even though the LHSAA has implemented new postseason divisions for select/nonselect schools, it's no surprise to see Kentwood near the top of the nonselect Division IV power ratings, and that suits coach Jonathan Foster just fine.
theadvocate.com
Around the Felicianas for Oct. 19, 2022
A Jackson Neighborhood Watch meeting is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the VFW Gray Building on La. 10, Jackson, by the Dollar General store. The host is District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla. Flu shots available. Established patients of Lane Family Practice can say “boo” to the flu and...
theadvocate.com
Griffins celebrate homecoming with win
The Dutchtown Griffins celebrated homecoming Friday with a 28-0 win over Live Oak. Kamryn Tramonte was crowned homecoming queen during halftime festivities. On Thursday, the Griffins held a pep rally, honoring the homecoming court and holding "Shirt off my Back" presentation, where each senior football players rewarded a teacher that has made the largest impact on his life during high school.
theadvocate.com
With over 750 punchlines sent in, Check out the WINNER and FINALISTS in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
Wow! We received 759 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! This one could have gone in so many different directions… and it certainly did! Check out the winner and finalists below. Funny stuff, everyone. Nice job. As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do,...
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Oct. 19, 2022
The Animals in Art exhibit and reception is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish gallery, 133 N. Hummell St., Denham Springs. The Vitalant Blood Drive bus will be on hand. Register at donors.vitalant.org. The Denham Springs Animal Shelter will have...
theadvocate.com
Do you know who BR's last unbeatens are? Plaquemine, West Feliciana see more than records
And now there are only two — as in two District 6-4A football teams that remain unbeaten in the Baton Rouge area: Plaquemine and West Feliciana. “From the beginning we’ve known this group was capable of doing special things,” West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller said. “Even though there is a big game to look forward to, there are still two other weeks left to focus on before that.
theadvocate.com
Opening new high school tops agenda for any new Ascension school board members elected
The Ascension School Board election on Nov. 8 comes at a pivotal time for the school system — any new members coming aboard will receive an education right away on how to open a new high school. While the new Prairieville High School under construction is expected to be...
theadvocate.com
Around Baker for Oct. 19, 2022
The City of Baker and the Baker Police Department are holding the fourth annual Treat Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Area businesses are asked to join in a safe and secure environment for children to trick or treat during Halloween. The event will be in the...
theadvocate.com
Pontchatoula man appointed to state EMS certification panel
On Oct. 14, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the appointment of Carl A. Flores to the Louisiana Emergency Medical Services Certification Commission. Flores, of Ponchatoula, is burn outreach coordinator with LCMC Health, University Medical Center New Orleans. He will serve as a licensed paramedic approved as Emergency Medical Services educator.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Green Wave on a roll, but football fans staying away in droves
OK, New Orleans, football town, Sportsman’s Paradise and party city, so why aren’t you supporting this very good Tulane Green Wave football team?. They are proving that they are one of the better teams in the country, have beaten a nationally ranked team (Kansas State) and are on course to have a very good season. Reasonable ticket prices, family atmosphere ... so where are you?
theadvocate.com
Eleven Southern players suspended, school fined for pregame fight at Prairie View
Eleven Southern University football players will serve one-game suspensions and the school has been fined $7,500 for its role in an Oct. 8 pregame fight at Prairie View, the Southwestern Athletic Conference office announced Monday. Prairie View will suspend 10 players for one game and pay a $10,000 fine, larger...
theadvocate.com
Royce Duplessis leads Mandie Landry in fund-raising in New Orleans state Senate race
Royce Duplessis leads Mandie Landry in raising money and had far more cash on hand at the beginning of October, as the two Democratic state representatives battle in New Orleans to fill an open seat in the Louisiana Senate. Duplessis raised $372,000 through Oct. 1 and had $221,000 on hand,...
theadvocate.com
Friday night sweep for Feliciana football teams. West Feliciana remains undefeated
It was a clean sweep on Friday night as each of the four high school football teams of the Feliciana parishes secured important wins over tough competition. Silliman scored an important victory in their penultimate game of the 2022 regular season, defeating Cathedral High School 35-25. The Wildcats sit at 5-4 on the season with their final game of the year on the horizon. Their final opponent is the 8-1 Copiah Academy of Gallman, Mississippi. It will be a tough task, but an upset win over Copiah in the final game of the regular season would be nothing less than the perfect end to the fall campaign.
theadvocate.com
Zachary man appointed to state emergency response board
On Oct. 14, Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed Dan C. Godbee to the Louisiana Emergency Response Network Board. Godbee, of Zachary, is medical director with East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services. He will represent the National Association of EMS Physicians. The board serves to defend the public health, safety...
theadvocate.com
Walker Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 3 people and the 1977 girls basketball team
The ties of athletics know few boundaries. Decades separated the time Jerry Morgan Sr., Warren Curtis and Kristy Carlin Mallory each spent time as part of the Walker High athletic department, but they form the latest induction class for the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. The class will be...
