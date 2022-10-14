Workers who make clothing for Shein at factories in China frequently work 18 hours a day with only one day off per month for as little as 3 cents per hour, an undercover investigation by Britain’s Channel 4 found. “Untold: Inside the Shein Machine,” which was previewed by iNews before its television debut on Monday, follows a woman using the pseudonym of “Mei” as she secretly documents the goings-on of two factories in the city of Guangzhou, where a sprawling manufacturing network pumps out thousands of new styles for the e-tail juggernaut every day. Mei, a journalist, spotted women at one factory...

