forkast.news
Why the crypto bear market can be a bull for innovation
It’s tough to know where the current crypto market is headed. The trouble really fired up with the de-pegging of UST, creating a contagion that forced its way through the Ethereum universe, dragging down values, startling protocols, and playing a hand in the insolvency and subsequent bankruptcy of Celsius, the lending protocol.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin inches up, most top 10 cryptos stable after rollercoaster week
Bitcoin inched up slightly Monday, with the majority of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization remaining stable, the only considerable price change coming from XRP’s 3% drop. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 0.83% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,296 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, reflecting...
forkast.news
Gold commodities market could enter the blockchain, according to new industry initiative
A partnership between the World Gold Council (WGC) and Swiss-based DLT infrastructure and application provider aXedras Group could make gold trading more accessible and streamlined, though insiders are skeptical, according to a Bloomberg report Sunday. Fast facts. The WGC’s initiative “Gold247” proposes bringing a major segment of the multi-trillion-dollar gold...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin rises as Ether leads gains in crypto top 10
Bitcoin and Ether were trading higher along with top 10 tokens by market capitalization excluding stablecoins in Monday morning trading in Asia, as the world’s largest cryptocurrency remained above US$19,000. XRP was the only token on that list to fall. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 1% in the past 24...
2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
They feature excellent market positions and positive cash flow.
forkast.news
India’s headache, or opportunity?
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – October 17, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Crypto was booming in India – until taxes happened. This year the country’s crypto and blockchain industry has been slapped hard by the government’s new tax approach to it. All eyes...
J&J sales grow, but strong dollar tugs at expectations
Johnson & Johnson topped third-quarter expectations thanks to growth in pharmaceutical sales, but the health care giant continued to tread cautiously with its outlook due to the strong dollar. J&J on Tuesday stuck to the midpoint of its 2022 forecast after lowering expectations the previous two quarters due to the impact of currency exchanges. The company now expects adjusted earnings to range between $10.02 and $10.07 per share. That’s a narrower forecast than the $10-to-$10.10 range the company predicted in July. For the full year, analysts expect, on average, earnings of $10.07 per share, according to FactSet.
The 'bubbliest' housing market in Canada with a median home price is $1.2 million is a grim preview of what could happen in US cities
A housing bubble has been brewing in Canada, and it could show what's in store for the rapidly cooling US real estate market.
forkast.news
India wants global, tech-driven regulatory framework for crypto
As India prepares to begin its one-year presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) beginning Dec. 1, it will look to work toward a global, tech-driven regulatory framework for cryptocurrency, India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. Fast facts. “During our engagements, we heard that already institutions which are associated...
forkast.news
Mastercard to let banks offer crypto services to clients
Global payments company Mastercard intends to enable financial institutions to offer crypto services to customers with its new Crypto Source program. The program will allow financial institutions to tap into Mastercard’s partners to buy, hold and sell crypto assets through regulated custody providers. Mastercard said it is expanding its...
forkast.news
Magic Eden, largest Solana-based NFT platform, makes royalty fees optional
Magic Eden, the largest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace in the Solana ecosystem, has moved to make paying NFT creator royalty fees optional, following in the footsteps of rival marketplaces which have eaten into its market share in recent months. The platform will also be waiving all platform fees for the...
WWE Needs to Return Money to Shareholders
The WWE is extremely successful financially. It is time for it to share the wealth with shareholders.
Shein Workers Earn Pennies Per Piece: Report
Workers who make clothing for Shein at factories in China frequently work 18 hours a day with only one day off per month for as little as 3 cents per hour, an undercover investigation by Britain’s Channel 4 found. “Untold: Inside the Shein Machine,” which was previewed by iNews before its television debut on Monday, follows a woman using the pseudonym of “Mei” as she secretly documents the goings-on of two factories in the city of Guangzhou, where a sprawling manufacturing network pumps out thousands of new styles for the e-tail juggernaut every day. Mei, a journalist, spotted women at one factory...
forkast.news
Macau is betting on digital currency, CBDC as legal tender
The city of Macau, a special administrative region of China and home to a thriving casino industry, is seeking to grant digital currency status as legal tender, the Executive Council of Macau announced on Friday. Fast facts. While the proposal does not name any specific digital currencies, it comes amid...
Uber Eats to deliver cannabis in Toronto
Uber Eats announced Sunday that it will deliver cannabis to residents in the Toronto area.
forkast.news
North Korea’s Lazarus Group attacks Japanese crypto firms, police say
North Korea-backed hacker group Lazarus has been sending phishing emails to Japanese crypto exchange employees to infect their computers with malware, causing some companies to have their systems hacked and cryptocurrencies stolen, Japan’s National Police Agency announced last week. Fast facts. The police also said Lazarus had reached out...
forkast.news
Japanese gaming giant Konami is recruiting for expansion into Web3, metaverse
Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd., a Tokyo-based video game company, announced a recruitment effort for 13 new positions to integrate its game titles with Web3 and metaverse technologies. Fast facts. The game developer is planning to launch a service that allows players to trade in-game non-fungible token (NFT) items on...
