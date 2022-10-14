ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let the debates begin: A preview

By Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Early voting starts on Mon., Oct. 17, and Election Day is Nov. 8, and most of the candidates on the general election ballot will face off on the debate stage over the next several days. If you’re looking for pre- or post-game analysis, here’s our guide to local political podcasts.


TONIGHT: Nexstar Media Group and Savannah’s WSAV-TV will host a debate at 7 p.m. for U.S. Senate between Democratic candidate Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.  You can watch it locally on Fox 5 or listen on 95.5 WSB Radio.

As of now, this is the only confirmed time the two will share a stage.

STARTING SUNDAY: The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series begins Sun., Oct. 16, and runs through Tues., Oct 18. Now in its 20th year, the series takes place at Georgia Public Broadcasting and is streamed live on GPB.org and The Atlanta Press Club Facebook Page .

It includes debates for U.S. Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Agriculture Commissioner, Insurance Commissioner, Labor Commissioner, State School Superintendent, and U.S. Congressional Districts One, Two, Six, Seven, Ten, Thirteen, and Fourteen.

A full schedule is available here . Debates between candidates for U.S. Senate, Governor, Lt. Governor, and Secretary of State will also be televised on GPB.

As of this morning, in addition to Herschel Walker, Rep. Lucy McBath (District Seven), and Cong. David Scott (District Thirteen) have not confirmed their participation in the debates.  Congressional candidate Mike Collins (District Ten) declined to participate.

Editor’s Note: Rough Draft Publisher Keith Pepper is on the Atlanta Press Club Board of Directors, but does not serve on the Debate Planning Committee.

Let the debates begin: A preview

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

