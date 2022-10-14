Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Sue Harman — UPDATED
Sue Harman, 76, Warsaw, died Oct. 10, 2022, while on vacation at Hilton Head Island, S.C. Her kindness, service to others and love for her family, friends and community will be immeasurably missed by all who knew her. Born Betty Sue Cooper, most knew her as Sue. She was born...
inkfreenews.com
Timeline From The Past: Traffic Issue At Lake Village Shopping Center On US 30
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. October 1969 — Warsaw Mayor Paul (Mike) Hodges has launched a one-man campaign to alleviate the serious traffic problem at the entrance to the new Lake Village Shopping Center on U.S. 30 east of the city.
inkfreenews.com
Milford Public Library — Maureen Haab Receives ‘The Difference Is You’ Award
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library is proud to announce that staff member Maureen Haab is this year’s recipient of “The Difference Is You” award. This honor is bestowed each year on one library staff member in Indiana who goes above and beyond for their library and their community.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:21 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, on Old Road 30 and CR 350W near Warsaw. Drivers: Keith Nickerson, 44, South Main Street, Etna Green; Julie Gaines, 57, Belmont Driver, Warsaw. Nickerson said he fell asleep at the wheel. Vehicle left the roadway and then returned to the road and struck a vehicle. Damages up to $25,000.
inkfreenews.com
Amy J. Gillespie
Amy J. Gillespie, 57, Wabash, died at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born July 2, 1965. She married Randy Gillespie on July 22, 1989; he survives in Wabash. Amy is survived by two sons, Robert Gillespie, Frisco, Texas and Adam Gillespie (Isabelle...
inkfreenews.com
Chamber Celebrates New Warsaw Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
WARSAW — Michiana Area Council of Governments Senior Environmental Planner Leah Thill says electric vehicles are part of the present. “I say they’re clearly here and we just need to make sure that we plan practically for the infrastructure,” she said. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce celebrated...
inkfreenews.com
Roger David Rice — UPDATED
Roger David Rice, 78, Osceola, formerly of Lakeville, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Elkhart Hospital, Elkhart. Roger was born Nov. 26, 1943. Roger married Pamela Sue on Nov. 26, 1988; she preceded him in death. He is survived by seven children, Cindi Michelle Rice, Osceola, Devan Levine, Kingsford Heights,...
inkfreenews.com
Myracle Jade Manns — UPDATED
Myracle Jade Manns, 7, Argos, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home in Argos. Myracle was born Aug. 18, 2015, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of Melissa Wirsing and Matthew Manns. She was known to be the sweetest girl, and her heart’s desire was to be a cheerleader. She...
inkfreenews.com
Rusty E. Edwards
Rusty E. Edwards, 53, Millersburg, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his home in Millersburg. He was born Sept. 13, 1969. He is survived by his mother, Cheryl (Edwards) Eash, Goshen; four children, Laramie (Tyler) James, Mishawaka, Noah Edwards, Goshen, Serena Edwards, Elkhart and Solomon Edwards, Nappanee; a granddaughter; and siblings, Chad Eash and Dawn Deal, both of Goshen.
inkfreenews.com
William ‘Bill’ Gerding
William Roger “Bill” Gerding, 79, Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Canterbury Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne. Bill is survived his daughter, Heidi (Jim) Spangle, Fort Wayne; son, William Braden “Brady” (Becky) Gerding, Fort Wayne; two grandsons; and three sisters, Jill Wiegman, New Albany, Jane Brass, Franklin and Elane Thomas, Fort Wayne.
inkfreenews.com
Echoes Of The Past Hosts Fall Festival
CLAYPOOL — The Echoes of the Past hosted the Fall Festival on Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, in Claypool. The event kicked off early with the club playing host to Claypool Elementary School students Friday morning. Those students with perfect attendance were rewarded with a trip to the festival where they could participate in the activities and were treated to cookies and hot chocolate and a free pumpkin to take home.
inkfreenews.com
Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Ann Moeller
Elizabeth Ann “Libby” Moeller, 75, Wabash, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Aug. 23, 1947. Libby married John P. Moeller on July 4, 1965; he survives in Wabash. She is also survived by her three children, Wendy (David) Myers, Kokomo, Dwight...
inkfreenews.com
Shirley Atkinson
Shirley Lee Atkinson, 85, Wabash, died at 8:39 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was born Sept. 13, 1937. She married Harold L. Atkinson on June 24, 1956; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Kevin (Jeanne) Atkinson, Wabash and Melinda...
inkfreenews.com
Road Work Begins On Small Segment Of Main Street In Warsaw
WARSAW — Warsaw Public Works Department has begun prep work before milling Main Street, from Detroit Street to Buffalo Street, beginning Tuesday, October 18. Paving preparation work and resurfacing will continue throughout the week. The work schedule is dependent on weather. Motorists are encouraged to use Center Street or...
inkfreenews.com
Claypool Alumni Donate To Claypool PTO
CLAYPOOL — The Claypool Alumni Association has donated $1,020.60 to the Claypool Elementary School PTO. On Friday, Oct. 14, Claypool Alumni Association Treasurer Ron Longyear presented a check to Claypool Elementary School Principal Melissa Rees during the The Echoes of the Past Fall Festival in Claypool. The PTO is to purchase books for the library with the funds.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:44 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 400 block South Main Street, Milford. Alan W. Coy reported the theft of two firearms. Value: $600. 12:02 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 11100 block South County Farm Road, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a...
inkfreenews.com
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Wulliman — UPDATED
Robert L. “Bob” Wulliman, 86, Winona Lake, died Oct. 14, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Bob was born Sept. 20, 1936, in Berne, the son of Orten and Ruth Rohrer Wulliman. Moving to Winona Lake at the age of 4, he was a 1954 graduate of Warsaw High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. On Aug. 17, 1963, he married Carolyn R. Farley.
inkfreenews.com
Dr. Peter ‘Pete’ W. Gano — UPDATED
Dr. Peter “Pete” William Gano, 85, formerly of Warsaw, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. He died with his family by his side at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. He was born April 19, 1937 in Rochester, Mich., to Margaret (Hartz) (Ide) Maguire and William Phineas Gano. Peter fell in love at first sight 60 years ago with the love of his life, Patricia, and it was the sweetest of love affairs. Married on Dec. 29, 1962, they shared a love of faith, mentorship and devotion to the Lord that has impacted many people over the years.
inkfreenews.com
Billee Jean ‘Mick’ Crutchfield
Billee Jean “Mick” Crutchfield, 90, formerly of Columbia City, died Oct. 12, 2022, at Lehigh Regional Medical Center, Lehigh Acres, Fla. She was born Oct. 3, 1932. On July 26, 1972, she married Clyde E. Crutchfield; he preceded her in death. Surviving is her son, Howard Crutchfield, Alva,...
inkfreenews.com
Eugene L. ‘Sonny’ Dutoi
Eugene L. “Sonny” Dutoi, 89, Bremen, died at 3:42 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at South Bend Memorial Hospital. He was born May 3, 1933. On December 27, 1992, he married Kathryn Bandy; she survives. Additional survivors include children, Kathy Lynch, Angola, Leslie (Zacc) Hutchings, Plymouth; nine grandchildren;...
