lakercountry.com
Dolly Thomas Beasley, age 70, of Russell Springs
Dolly Thomas Beasley, of Russell Springs, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Russell County Hospital. She was 70 years of age. Born July 2, 1952, in Hodgenville, she was a daughter of the late Othello and Naomi Shepard Thomas. Dolly was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, in Liberty. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and sister, who dearly loved her family.
lakercountry.com
Debra Kay Hadley, age 60, of Russell Springs
Debra Kay “Debbie” Hadley, of Russell Springs, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, in Somerset. She was 60 years of age. Debbie was born in Russell County on January 14, 1962, daughter of the late Denver and Pearlie Mae Crockett McQueary. She worked for several years with Fruit of the Loom, of Jamestown and then at Kay’s Grocery, for many years. Debbie was a faithful member of Square Oak Separate Baptist Church. She loved reading her Bible and listening to gospel music. Debbie enjoyed crocheting.
WBKO
Buggy vs vehicle crash sends four to the hospital including juveniles
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a horse and buggy and vehicle collided Monday morning on Highway 1297 in Barren County. According to police, three individuals were flown to a nearby hospital and one individual was transported by ambulance. All of the victims were passengers in the buggy and some were juveniles.
WKYT 27
Southern Ky. high school student arrested for bringing unloaded gun in school, officials say
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky school district is investigating after a student reportedly brought a gun into a high school. Whitley County School District officials said a 17-year-old student was arrested Monday morning for bringing an unloaded handgun into Whitley County High School. Officials said another student...
wnky.com
1 dead in accident on I-65 in Park City
PARK CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says at least one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. Around 8 a.m., the area around the 51 mile marker southbound shutdown due to the crash, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management.
wcluradio.com
Hwy. 1297 closed due to morning crash
BECKTON — Several agencies are on scene of a buggy and vehicle crash in western Barren County. Officials were responding to the incident shortly after 8:15 a.m. Two helicopters were being requested. One is flying an individual from the scene near 8104 Old Bowling Green Road. The other has been requested to transport a person from T.J. Samson Hospital.
lakercountry.com
Laker Band tops in Class 1A at BOA Super Regionals in St. Louis
The Russell County High School Mighty Laker Marching Band had a great run in the Bands of America St. Louis Super Regionals at The Dome at the America’s Center as they were the first place in Class 1A over the weekend. The Laker band, under the direction of Curtis...
lakercountry.com
Russell in ‘green’ on COVID map; Cumberland, Clinton back to ‘yellow’
Russell County, along with most of the state, is in the green, or low level of community spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Neighboring Clinton and Cumberland counties are two of only 16 Kentucky counties that currently has a medium level of...
k105.com
Music, chorus teacher who recently began career in LaRue Co. killed in motorcycle accident
A music teacher who began his career in August in LaRue County has died in a motorcycle crash. Kelly M. Durham, 24, of Campbellsville, was killed in Green County last Friday morning. According to WVLC.colm, Durham was riding a motorcycle at approximately 10:30 a.m. when he collided with a vehicle...
wnky.com
Man killed in accident on I-65 in Park City identified
PARK CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. According to KSP, around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Joseph E. Gilkey, 65, of Bowling Green was driving a 2021 Toyota SUV northbound on I-65.
lakercountry.com
Adella Ann Sears, age 67, of Liberty
Adella Ann Sears, age 67, of Liberty, KY passed away on Sunday October 16th, 2022, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. She was born July 5th, 1955, in Casey Co., KY, a daughter of the late Freeman and Rethel Proxedia Lawson Owens. Adella was the widow of Phillip William Sears.
WLKY.com
Sheriff's office investigating fatal crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Ky. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Friday evening. MCSO said that 31-year-old Jessica Passmore was heading southbound on North Loretto Road when she lost control of her car going around a curve. They said she overcorrected and crossed back into the northbound lane, overturning in an open field.
z93country.com
Undecover Narcotic Purchased Resulted in Wayne County Man being Arrested
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron an undercover narcotic purchase by the Sheriff Office has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on multi drug charges. On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:30 am Deputies Derek Dennis and Chris Lyon made the undercover narcotic purchase at a residence located on Missionary Lane in Monticello. After making the narcotic purchase of approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine a search warrant was obtained for that residence by Deputy Dennis. The search warrant was executed at approximately 11:45 am by Deputies Dennis and Lyon with the assistance of Sheriff Catron, Deputies Joe Horne, Tommy Spencer, Travis Bell and K-9 Unit Dunya. The search resulted in 6 plastic baggies containing approximately 15 more grams of methamphetamine, 1 ½ tablet of suspected suboxone, a small bag of marijuana, digital scales and the $242.00 in cash. Of the $242.00, $80.00 of it was money used by the Sheriff Office to make the original narcotic purchase.
PHOTOS: Here's a look at the FBI's latest investigation on the Houck family farm
FBI agents are back in Bardstown and a search is underway on a 245-acre farm, known as the last place Crystal Rogers was seen alive. | Oct. 17, 2022.
WKYT 27
Student gets caught in school bus door
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A student got caught in the door of a school bus in Garrard County. Police say it happened last week in Lancaster. We’re told the driver’s attention was focused elsewhere besides the door and when the driver shut the door, the boy was caught in the door. The driver then started driving. After going around 30 feet, the driver realized what had happened and stopped the bus.
clayconews.com
BUSTED: DRIVER ARRESTED, NARCOTICS, WEAPONS & CASH LOCATED/SEIZED DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON HIGHWAY 1232 IN KNOX COUNTY NEAR CORBIN, KENTUCKY
BARBOURVILLE, KY (October 14, 2022) - The Knox County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Knox County Deputy Jesse Smith conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for canceled tags on Highway 1232. Upon contact with the driver, 39-year-old Darrell Eversole of Knox County, the deputy...
wcluradio.com
At least one dead after early morning crash along interstate
PARK CITY — Officials are on scene of a fatal collision along Interstate 65 in northern Barren County. The crash happened sometime before 6 a.m. Wednesday. At least one vehicle is involved. Kentucky State Police confirmed the crash involves a fatality. The southbound portion of the roadway near mile...
lakercountry.com
Jamestown man arrested on strangulation, other charges
A Jamestown man was arrested Saturday night on first degree strangulation and other charges by the Jamestown Police Department, according to jail records. Alex D. Kemp, age 23, was taken into custody by Officer Savannah Harlan and charged, alongside the strangulations charge, with resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses), and fourth degree assault (domestic violence-minor injury).
lakercountry.com
Adair County woman arrested on gun charge
An Adair County woman was arrested locally on Wednesday on a firearm charge. Hannah Philpott, age 18, was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and charged with receiving a stolen firearm. Philpott was arrested by Deputy Jerry Melton with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and lodged in the...
Golden Alert canceled for woman last seen in Somerset
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? The Somerset Police Department said Sarah M. Stephens, 24, was reported missing around 5 p.m. Tuesday. where she was last seen in the Park Avenue area of Somerset.
