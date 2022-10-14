ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Springs, KY

lakercountry.com

Dolly Thomas Beasley, age 70, of Russell Springs

Dolly Thomas Beasley, of Russell Springs, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Russell County Hospital. She was 70 years of age. Born July 2, 1952, in Hodgenville, she was a daughter of the late Othello and Naomi Shepard Thomas. Dolly was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, in Liberty. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and sister, who dearly loved her family.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Debra Kay Hadley, age 60, of Russell Springs

Debra Kay “Debbie” Hadley, of Russell Springs, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, in Somerset. She was 60 years of age. Debbie was born in Russell County on January 14, 1962, daughter of the late Denver and Pearlie Mae Crockett McQueary. She worked for several years with Fruit of the Loom, of Jamestown and then at Kay’s Grocery, for many years. Debbie was a faithful member of Square Oak Separate Baptist Church. She loved reading her Bible and listening to gospel music. Debbie enjoyed crocheting.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
WBKO

Buggy vs vehicle crash sends four to the hospital including juveniles

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a horse and buggy and vehicle collided Monday morning on Highway 1297 in Barren County. According to police, three individuals were flown to a nearby hospital and one individual was transported by ambulance. All of the victims were passengers in the buggy and some were juveniles.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

1 dead in accident on I-65 in Park City

PARK CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says at least one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. Around 8 a.m., the area around the 51 mile marker southbound shutdown due to the crash, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management.
PARK CITY, KY
wcluradio.com

Hwy. 1297 closed due to morning crash

BECKTON — Several agencies are on scene of a buggy and vehicle crash in western Barren County. Officials were responding to the incident shortly after 8:15 a.m. Two helicopters were being requested. One is flying an individual from the scene near 8104 Old Bowling Green Road. The other has been requested to transport a person from T.J. Samson Hospital.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Man killed in accident on I-65 in Park City identified

PARK CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. According to KSP, around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Joseph E. Gilkey, 65, of Bowling Green was driving a 2021 Toyota SUV northbound on I-65.
PARK CITY, KY
lakercountry.com

Adella Ann Sears, age 67, of Liberty

Adella Ann Sears, age 67, of Liberty, KY passed away on Sunday October 16th, 2022, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. She was born July 5th, 1955, in Casey Co., KY, a daughter of the late Freeman and Rethel Proxedia Lawson Owens. Adella was the widow of Phillip William Sears.
LIBERTY, KY
WLKY.com

Sheriff's office investigating fatal crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ky. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Friday evening. MCSO said that 31-year-old Jessica Passmore was heading southbound on North Loretto Road when she lost control of her car going around a curve. They said she overcorrected and crossed back into the northbound lane, overturning in an open field.
MARION COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Undecover Narcotic Purchased Resulted in Wayne County Man being Arrested

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron an undercover narcotic purchase by the Sheriff Office has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on multi drug charges. On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:30 am Deputies Derek Dennis and Chris Lyon made the undercover narcotic purchase at a residence located on Missionary Lane in Monticello. After making the narcotic purchase of approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine a search warrant was obtained for that residence by Deputy Dennis. The search warrant was executed at approximately 11:45 am by Deputies Dennis and Lyon with the assistance of Sheriff Catron, Deputies Joe Horne, Tommy Spencer, Travis Bell and K-9 Unit Dunya. The search resulted in 6 plastic baggies containing approximately 15 more grams of methamphetamine, 1 ½ tablet of suspected suboxone, a small bag of marijuana, digital scales and the $242.00 in cash. Of the $242.00, $80.00 of it was money used by the Sheriff Office to make the original narcotic purchase.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Student gets caught in school bus door

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A student got caught in the door of a school bus in Garrard County. Police say it happened last week in Lancaster. We’re told the driver’s attention was focused elsewhere besides the door and when the driver shut the door, the boy was caught in the door. The driver then started driving. After going around 30 feet, the driver realized what had happened and stopped the bus.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

BUSTED: DRIVER ARRESTED, NARCOTICS, WEAPONS & CASH LOCATED/SEIZED DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON HIGHWAY 1232 IN KNOX COUNTY NEAR CORBIN, KENTUCKY

BARBOURVILLE, KY (October 14, 2022) - The Knox County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Knox County Deputy Jesse Smith conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for canceled tags on Highway 1232. Upon contact with the driver, 39-year-old Darrell Eversole of Knox County, the deputy...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

At least one dead after early morning crash along interstate

PARK CITY — Officials are on scene of a fatal collision along Interstate 65 in northern Barren County. The crash happened sometime before 6 a.m. Wednesday. At least one vehicle is involved. Kentucky State Police confirmed the crash involves a fatality. The southbound portion of the roadway near mile...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Jamestown man arrested on strangulation, other charges

A Jamestown man was arrested Saturday night on first degree strangulation and other charges by the Jamestown Police Department, according to jail records. Alex D. Kemp, age 23, was taken into custody by Officer Savannah Harlan and charged, alongside the strangulations charge, with resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses), and fourth degree assault (domestic violence-minor injury).
JAMESTOWN, KY
lakercountry.com

Adair County woman arrested on gun charge

An Adair County woman was arrested locally on Wednesday on a firearm charge. Hannah Philpott, age 18, was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and charged with receiving a stolen firearm. Philpott was arrested by Deputy Jerry Melton with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and lodged in the...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY

