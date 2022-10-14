ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Historic Hudson Valley Museum Finally Introduces Fascinating Expansion

Many residents have waited for this notable moment to happen. What exactly is causing all of the buzz around Hopewell Junction, NY?. Hopewell Junction offers a ton of cool things to its residents and to the Hudson Valley. There are great restaurants to eat at, cute stores to shop at, easy entrances to the rail trail and an awesome museum I just recently discovered on my walk. If you pick up the rail trail near Daddy O's restaurant, you'll notice there are a few buildings along the walking trail that have a pretty special meaning to the community.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

CLOSED: Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters

Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed its doors. Newburgh Mall...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale

I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
PORT JERVIS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Meet The Ghosts Of Clermont State Historic Site

Spooky and historical? That's what the Hudson Valley is all about in October. The Hudson Valley is rich with history; those historical roots come with a haunting past. I know I can't be the only one who has looked at one of the many beautiful historic sites and said "Yup, that place is definitely haunted."
GERMANTOWN, NY
105.5 The Wolf

4 Things we Love About Brewster, New York

Brewster is one of Putnam County's best places for many different things. One thing you might not know about Brewster is that it's NOT a town, it's a village located in the town of Southeast. There are many towns/villages like that all across the Hudson Valley, but the interesting part is that the town of Southeast isn't used in any mailing addresses in the area. From what we've been told everyone, including the post office in the 10509 zip code, refers to the town as Brewster, not Southeast. If you mail something from the local post office the postmark they put on the envelope says Brewster, not Southeast.
BREWSTER, NY
101.5 WPDH

The Newest Member of Our Poughkeepsie Home: Meet Scooter!

The month of October did not start well in my house. After 12 years of unconditional love and loyalty, my beloved cat Noodles passed away. It was peaceful for Noodles, but one of the hardest things I’ve ever been through. It left such a void in our lives. We don’t have kids, and Noodles was our son. Even though he was considered a senior cat, he was still a baby to us. Our baby.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 Awesomely Fun Family Events this Month in Ulster County

Fall is the perfect season in Ulster County. The vibrant colors of the leaves, the beautiful mountain views, bustling farm markets, and more fall festivals than you can count. October is almost half over, but there are still some awesome Ulster County festivals going on over the next couple weeks. Here are a few that your whole family will enjoy.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Update On Scary Crash that Closed Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

More details have emerged from a scary crash today on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge that brought massive police activity and huge traffic delays. Here's what we know so far. "Stay away from Newburgh Beacon Bridge, tons of police activity", warned an East Fishkill resident at around 2pm. Comments came flooding in. "Head on collision eastbound. People are reporting that it was a result of a car chase...", said one commenter. "I84 is closed Eastbound in the area of Rt 9W", warned another. A new traffic update added details.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

2 Hudson Valley Breweries Named Among Best in the Nation

Score one for the Hudson Valley! There were only two winners from New York at the Great American Beer Festival competition, and both were from Dutchess County. The Great American Beer Festival is an annual competition held for the past 40 years in Denver, CO. They invite breweries from all across the country, and celebrate everything from popular brews like pumpkin beer and lagers to historic brews including Gotlandsdricke and Grodziskie (I never heard of those, either). But back to the Hudson Valley, and the winning brewery from Poughkeepsie, NY.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of October 17th

A FEW SEATS LEFT FOR “ALL THE LONELY PEOPLE” THIS FRIDAY (10/21) Loneliness, the feeling of being alone regardless of the amount of social contact, has long been considered strictly an emotional and mental health concern, more suitable to be addressed by songwriters and psychologists rather than government. Increasingly, though, loneliness is being recognized as a “social determinant of health” that can affect physical as well as mental health. According to the National Institute on Aging, the health risks of prolonged isolation are equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. People who are socially isolated or lonely are also more likely to be admitted to nursing homes and the emergency room, with loneliness linked to higher risk of stroke, dementia, heart disease and a shortening of lifespan by as much as 15 years.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hyde Park, NY K9 Recieves Special Donation

The gift of extra safety was donated to a Dutchess County police department. One Hyde Park K9 just received a special donation from a popular organization. Vested Interest in K9s is a charity organization whose mission is to "provide bullet/stab protective vests & assistance for law enforcement K9s in the U.S. Join us and spread the word about keeping our working dogs safe."
HYDE PARK, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy