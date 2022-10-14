Read full article on original website
Historic Hudson Valley Museum Finally Introduces Fascinating Expansion
Many residents have waited for this notable moment to happen. What exactly is causing all of the buzz around Hopewell Junction, NY?. Hopewell Junction offers a ton of cool things to its residents and to the Hudson Valley. There are great restaurants to eat at, cute stores to shop at, easy entrances to the rail trail and an awesome museum I just recently discovered on my walk. If you pick up the rail trail near Daddy O's restaurant, you'll notice there are a few buildings along the walking trail that have a pretty special meaning to the community.
CLOSED: Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters
Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed its doors. Newburgh Mall...
Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale
I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
Meet The Ghosts Of Clermont State Historic Site
Spooky and historical? That's what the Hudson Valley is all about in October. The Hudson Valley is rich with history; those historical roots come with a haunting past. I know I can't be the only one who has looked at one of the many beautiful historic sites and said "Yup, that place is definitely haunted."
4 Things we Love About Brewster, New York
Brewster is one of Putnam County's best places for many different things. One thing you might not know about Brewster is that it's NOT a town, it's a village located in the town of Southeast. There are many towns/villages like that all across the Hudson Valley, but the interesting part is that the town of Southeast isn't used in any mailing addresses in the area. From what we've been told everyone, including the post office in the 10509 zip code, refers to the town as Brewster, not Southeast. If you mail something from the local post office the postmark they put on the envelope says Brewster, not Southeast.
The Newest Member of Our Poughkeepsie Home: Meet Scooter!
The month of October did not start well in my house. After 12 years of unconditional love and loyalty, my beloved cat Noodles passed away. It was peaceful for Noodles, but one of the hardest things I’ve ever been through. It left such a void in our lives. We don’t have kids, and Noodles was our son. Even though he was considered a senior cat, he was still a baby to us. Our baby.
Police In New York Seek Help After Hudson Valley Teen Disappears
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a teen who went missing. On Monday, Oct, 10, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask the public for help as they actively search for a teen who went missing earlier this week. Teen...
Movie Shown in Hudson Valley Theaters Causing Viewers to Faint
A new movie that is being screened in the Hudson Valley is supposed to be so horrifying and disgusting that it is causing moviegoers to vomit and pass out. Have you seen it yet?. It's October and this is that time of year when being scared is actually kind of...
3 Awesomely Fun Family Events this Month in Ulster County
Fall is the perfect season in Ulster County. The vibrant colors of the leaves, the beautiful mountain views, bustling farm markets, and more fall festivals than you can count. October is almost half over, but there are still some awesome Ulster County festivals going on over the next couple weeks. Here are a few that your whole family will enjoy.
The Legend of White Plains, NY Buckout Road is Nightmare Inducing
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While researching haunted happenings across New York...
Update On Scary Crash that Closed Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
More details have emerged from a scary crash today on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge that brought massive police activity and huge traffic delays. Here's what we know so far. "Stay away from Newburgh Beacon Bridge, tons of police activity", warned an East Fishkill resident at around 2pm. Comments came flooding in. "Head on collision eastbound. People are reporting that it was a result of a car chase...", said one commenter. "I84 is closed Eastbound in the area of Rt 9W", warned another. A new traffic update added details.
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
2 Hudson Valley Breweries Named Among Best in the Nation
Score one for the Hudson Valley! There were only two winners from New York at the Great American Beer Festival competition, and both were from Dutchess County. The Great American Beer Festival is an annual competition held for the past 40 years in Denver, CO. They invite breweries from all across the country, and celebrate everything from popular brews like pumpkin beer and lagers to historic brews including Gotlandsdricke and Grodziskie (I never heard of those, either). But back to the Hudson Valley, and the winning brewery from Poughkeepsie, NY.
New Owners at Tasty Candy Apple Shop in Warwick
Is it just me or have we gotten a little crazy with food in the Hudson Valley? Maybe it is because we are all looking for something yummy to get us through the next month or so, or it could just be that people making food have gotten a lot more creative.
Library Cancels Witch Event Last Minute in Newburgh, NY
"I identify Witch" is not something I thought I would ever write down, until today it didn't really seem necessary. But after reading a post that was shared on a local business's Facebook page today (October 14th, 2022) I felt in order to share the story I should also step out from behind my broom.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of October 17th
A FEW SEATS LEFT FOR “ALL THE LONELY PEOPLE” THIS FRIDAY (10/21) Loneliness, the feeling of being alone regardless of the amount of social contact, has long been considered strictly an emotional and mental health concern, more suitable to be addressed by songwriters and psychologists rather than government. Increasingly, though, loneliness is being recognized as a “social determinant of health” that can affect physical as well as mental health. According to the National Institute on Aging, the health risks of prolonged isolation are equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. People who are socially isolated or lonely are also more likely to be admitted to nursing homes and the emergency room, with loneliness linked to higher risk of stroke, dementia, heart disease and a shortening of lifespan by as much as 15 years.
Who is Buried in Old Ulster County New York Roadside Cemeteries
Earlier this year I told you about a roadside cemetery that I came across while traveling on Route 52 through Dutchess County. It was the oddest thing to see old headstones and grave markers just cast aside in what appeared to be a work area. Turns out this old cemetery...
Hudson Valley’s Top Flea Market Announces 2023 Dates and Shows
While the 2022 flea market season is officially winding down, the area's top spot for flea market finds has announced its plans for the 2023 shopping season. Stormville Flea Market just wrapped their second to last show for 2022, with one remaining day, not even a full weekend, set for Saturday, November 5th - Christmas in November.
Parts of I-84 Closed After Wrong-way High-speed Chase & Crash Near Bridge
Heavy traffic and closures are being reported after a reported high-speed chase and wrong-way crash on or near a bridge in the Hudson Valley. Update: NY Alert reports all blocked lanes have been reopened. Below is our original story with information about the crash and closure. On Monday, Oct. 17,...
Hyde Park, NY K9 Recieves Special Donation
The gift of extra safety was donated to a Dutchess County police department. One Hyde Park K9 just received a special donation from a popular organization. Vested Interest in K9s is a charity organization whose mission is to "provide bullet/stab protective vests & assistance for law enforcement K9s in the U.S. Join us and spread the word about keeping our working dogs safe."
