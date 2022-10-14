Read full article on original website
Dry fall raises risk of combine fires for Minnesota farmers: "It happens fast"
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. – A dry fall has meant a good harvest for Minnesota farmers, but it's also created a dangerous problem in some parts of the state.Trace amounts of rain, along with wind, have led to combine fires. And in some cases, those fires have spread, destroying several acres of crops."This fall it's been very, very dry. And the whole summer's been dry and it's been leading up to this," said Tyler Otto of Howard Lake.On the plus side, Tyler and his family haven't had to worry about farm equipment getting stuck. But a lack of rain has them...
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
kxlp941.com
Minnesota Department of Transportation Hiring Snowplow Operators
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has the ‘help wanted’ sign out for the winter season. MnDOT District 6 spokesman Mike Dougherty says they need snowplow operators:. “We have spots for fill-in operators, emergency sort of 45-day contracts that are great as well as full-time snowplow operators where in...
mprnews.org
New poll shows that Walz has a slight lead over Jensen in tight Minnesota governor race
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen are poised to debate Tuesday night on television stations in Mankato, Rochester, Duluth and Fargo. It’s the only televised debate in the Minnesota gubernatorial race this year. Ahead of the debate, a new poll from MinnPost and Embold Research shows Walz...
Minnesota AG charges Enbridge for aquifer breach in northern Minnesota
CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office announced Monday that Enbridge Energy Limited Partnership, the owner and operator of the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota, admitted to breaching an aquifer during construction and delayed notifying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Enbridge, which was...
boreal.org
Minnesota birds make list of threatened 'tipping point' species
A new “U.S. State of the Birds” report is out this week with some good news and a dire warning. Bad news first: Half of the nation's bird species are in decline, with nearly 200 that could soon become endangered. The good news: Wetland restoration has helped waterfowl species rebound and offers a clear roadmap for future conservation efforts.
dakotafreepress.com
Florida Firm Polls South Dakota Phones on Messages Affecting Smith/Noem Race
My sister-in-law visited yesterday, and at 2:53 p.m. CDT, our phones beeped. We both received the following text message from “Research-Polls”:. Research-Polls.com purports to be a market research company from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, based in the Casa Grande condos at 508 Hendricks Isle. It’s hard to tell who owns the company, but the Web domain was created on April 21, 2022.
California car mandates have consequences for Minnesotans
California just announced the end of gas-powered vehicles in its state and Minnesotans should be concerned. New regulations recently announced by California Air Resources Board (CARB) will require that 35% of new passenger vehicles sold in the Golden State must be zero emissions by 2026, a number that ramps up to and 100% of new vehicles by 2035. This has implications for Minnesota because in 2019 Gov. Tim Walz instructed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to unilaterally adopt California’s current and future standards for low and zero emission vehicles. In wake of this stunning announcement by CARB, the MPCA has reaffirmed their belief that they have the authority to adopt all the rules set by CARB “as is,” including the.
Minnesota DNR Struggles To Find Participants For Hunting Survey
49 out of 400,000. That's not even a quarter of a percent and certainly not a number that could be construed as being large enough to fill a representative sample group. But that's the number of participants the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got last year for a voluntary survey that seeks licensed hunters to help provide data for deer management decisions in the state.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
MinnPost poll: DFLer Walz has slight edge over GOP’s Jensen in close Minnesota governor’s race
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a series of stories MinnPost plans this week about the Embold Research poll. The race for governor of Minnesota remains close, but incumbent Tim Walz has increased a narrow lead over challenger Scott Jensen in the latest MinnPost/Embold Research poll. The DFLer...
WTIP
Voter turnout in northeastern Minnesota could determine control of state legislature
The 2022 election season enters the final stretch as late October arrives, with about three weeks to go until Election Day. Indeed, election ballots arrived in the mail between Oct. 13-15 for many Cook County voters. In the lead up to the 2022 election, the WTIP News Department spoke with...
Tips To Winterize Your Minnesota Or Wisconsin Home
Unfortunately for mid-October 2022, we have already been seeing some snow in the Twin Ports area. At the time of typing this, none of that snow has stuck around, but winter is certainly knocking. If you procrastinate like me, you may not have gone through a home winterization checklist yet....
voiceofalexandria.com
Top 10 Minnesota colleges and universities announced by WalletHub
(Undated)--With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 - $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today (Monday) has released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"
MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
Are You One of the Minnesotans Who’ll Get An Extra $150 a Month?
Over a million of our fellow Minnesotans will soon be getting an extra nearly $150 a month-- are you one of them? Here's how to find out. It hasn't happened in over 40 years, but it was just announced earlier this week (Oct 13, 2022) that an extra payment of at least $140 a month (and likely more) will be showing up in bank accounts of over one million Minnesotans starting in January.
dakotafreepress.com
Smith Takes Questions from Rotary Today, SDSU Students and Community Wednesday
It’s anybody’s guess where Governor Kristi Noem will be this week. But Representative and Democratic candidate for Governor Jamie Smith will be out and about the great state of South Dakota taking questions from the people he would like to serve for the next four years. Today Smith...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suggesting tackling your fall projects a little differently this year. When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said doing some of these chores differently can be beneficial for creatures in nature.
