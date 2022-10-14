Read full article on original website
Greenfield City Wide Meeting Coming Up
The Greenfield Main Street wants the community to participate in city wide meetings. Main Street Director Stacie Eshelman says the Southern Iowa Council of Governments will be holding two separate meetings to take information and ideas from the attendees. Eshelman tells Raccoon Valley Radio these meetings are important for the SICOG region to know what economic development the community needs.
Perry PACES Invites Public to Lights on Afterschool Two-Evening Event
Perry’s Academic Cultural and Enrichment Services (PACES) invites the community for a two night celebration event later this week. Program Director Mary Hillman says this is the 23rd Annual National Lights On Afterschool event with the National Afterschool Alliance. Wednesday will be the fundraiser walk with Pledges for Paces, which Hillman says is always an enjoyable, family-friendly activity.
Grow Greene County Now Accepting Competitive Grant Applications
The next round of grant funding is coming up for one non-profit organization in Greene County, and they are accepting applications. Grow Greene County Gaming Corporation is now accepting competitive grant applications for projects $35,000 and more. In 2022, 13 competitive grants were awarded for a total of close to $1 million for projects to non-profits, governmental and charitable organizations.
Adair County Extension Certified Commercial Pesticide Applicators In-person For Fall
Adair County’s Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office will be hosting courses for certified commercial pesticide applicators in-person for the fall months. The training is required for anyone who applies restricted-use pesticides for the production of an agricultural commodity, on property owned or rented by themselves or their employer.
Dallas Center Receives Grant for Pocket Park
Governor Reynolds announced more than $450,000 in Empower Rural Iowa Grants on Thursday. Among the recipients was the city of Dallas Center. The proposed project is to create a pocket park downtown. The project would include items such as a mural on a building, bench seating, potted planters, a privacy fence with a gate, and new surfacing. The city was awarded $20,000 for an estimated $43,500 project.
Town Hall With Candidate Gary Overla In Guthrie Center Tuesday
There will be a candidate doing a town hall event in Guthrie Center next week. Gary Overla is running as a Democrat for Iowa House District 47 which covers Guthrie, Greene and a portion of Dallas counties and is having an event to meet voters at Guthrie Center Activities Center at 6pm.
Perry Chamber Coffee, Ribbon Cutting at Harland Ace Hardware
The October Chamber Coffee with the Perry Chamber of Commerce was held Friday with a ribbon cutting at Harland Ace Hardware. Owners Ron and Andy Harland told chamber members that the new location has allowed them to expand their selection of merchandise, and give the customers extra room in the aisles. The current location’s backroom area is equivalent to the last location’s floor span, which doubled the retail space, and has tripled the size of the entire store. Ron’s father, and Andy’s Grandfather, Max started the business in 1969. It was originally located on the first floor of Hotel Pattee before moving to South First Avenue in 1986, and in November of 2020, they moved into their current location off 141 next to Hy-Vee. Ron said that the store is either the first or second in the state of Iowa to upgrade to this particular store layout, which has since been adopted by other stores. The next Chamber Coffee is slated to be in November at the Perry Hy-Vee.
Jefferson Fire Department Conducts Fire Safety Program at Greene Co Elementary
The Jefferson Fire Department continued an educational program with a visit to the Greene County Elementary School to wrap up National Fire Prevention Week. Fire Chief Jack Williams said firefighters visited the elementary classrooms on Friday and talked to the kids about “Stop, Drop and Roll” to put themselves out if they are on fire, what to do if there’s a fire inside your home and developing a safety plan to make sure all family members can get out of the home from a fire. Williams explained the importance of this program with the younger kids.
Reminder: Perry Chamber’s Fall Farmers Market Begins Today
A reminder of a popular event returns beginning today with the Perry Chamber. The Fall Farmers Market is from 10:30am-1pm today in the Perry Library Community Room. Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti points out people coming to today’s farmers market shouldn’t expect the same items as their summer market.
Greene County Public Health to Host Drive-Through Flu Vaccine Clinic
Greene County Public Health has started rolling out flu vaccinations and they are hosting a special event later this week. The Drive-Through Flu Clinic is Wednesday from 4-6:30pm at Clover Hall on the Greene County Fairgrounds. Those individuals that are six months and older and who want to get a flu shot can do so that day without having to get out of their vehicles. Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf urges everyone to get a flu vaccine now, ahead of the peak flu season in January and February. She says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is anticipating an active flu season.
Free Trees to be Given Away in Nevada on Tuesday
There will be a free tree distribution event later this month. Trees Forever Coordinator in Jefferson Brad Riphagen says on Tuesday from 4-7pm they will be giving away five different kinds of shade trees for free in Nevada. “This is a free, actually a free tree distribution to anybody who...
Casey Public Library Is Finding Costumes For Children
The Casey Public Library wants to make it easy on families finding a costume for their little ones. The library will be giving away Halloween costumes and accessories for free on Saturday from 10am until 1pm. This will be a first come first serve event. There will be light refreshments and snacks. The Casey Public Library encourages those looking for the perfect costume to stop by.
Stuart Fish Fry Raising Money For American Legion
The Stuart American Legion will be putting on a meal for the community coming up next week. The legion will have a fish fry on October 19th from 5 to 7pm at the Stuart Recreational Center and they will be serving fish, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and a dessert option. The cost of the meal will be $10 for an adult and ages 12 and under the cost will be $6. There will also be a Veteran’s Day raffle with prizes from an Alan Lazzard Greenbay Packers Jersey to Mossberg Bushmaster rifle.
Troy Winters, 60, Waukee,IA formerly of Perry
A Celebration of Life service for Troy Winters, 60, Waukee formerly of Perry will be held in November with date and times announced at a later date. Murdock Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife Tommi Winters of Waukee; son, Nathan (Megan) Winters and...
Churdan Library Hosting a Meal Fundraiser Next Weekend
The Churdan Library is hosting an annual event next weekend. A drive-thru Harvest Meal Fundraiser is happening Saturday, October 22nd from 11am-1pm. The meal includes maid-rite sandwiches, baked beans, chips and cookies for a suggested minimum donation of $6 while supplies last. Meals are drive-thru only and people can enter through the alley from the east and pick up the meals in the parking lot.
Gary Antisdel, 85, of Bridgewater
Funeral services for Gary Antisdel, 85, of Bridgewater are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Karen Edna Brown, of Jefferson
A Memorial Service for Karen Edna Brown will be Saturday, Oct 22 at 11 AM at the Church of Christ in Jefferson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Following the service a light luncheon will be provided.
Hats, Hats and More Hats Program Tomorrow in Perry
Yet another October program is taking place tomorrow with the Perry Public Library. Library Director Mary Murphy says vintage hats will be highlighted in a program with Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum. “This is another recall of my past when we went through my aunt’s house after she...
Postseason volleyball starts tonight
Greene County is at home and Patson-Churdan is on the road for the start of high school postseason volleyball tonight. Greene County hosts OABCIG (Ida Grove) at the the high school gym in Jefferson and the Rockets play in Newell vs. Newell-Fonda. The Rams and Falcons are in Class 3A Region 2 while the Rockets and N-F are assigned to 1A Region 3.
Bouton Haunted Church in October
The public is invited to Bouton for a scary good time. Bouton’s Haunted Church, located at 111 State Street, is a fundraiser for the Bouton and Perry Fire Associations, where people can walk through this annual Halloween-themed building. It is open from 7-10pm each Saturday in October with a $5 admission charge.
