Read full article on original website
Related
wamwamfm.com
Multiple Fires in the Listening Area – Red Flag Warning Still in Effect
Sullivan-Greene-Knox-Daviess-Martin- Counties are still under a Red Flag Warning. Northwest wind gusts of up to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph or more will combine with low humidity and dry ground conditions to create elevated fire weather conditions on Monday afternoon and early evening. Avoid open burning if possible on Monday afternoon and early evening.
Vanderburgh County Indiana Road Closed After Truck Becomes Stuck in Tunnel
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, a road on the north side of the county has been closed after a truck got stuck passing through the tunnel of a railroad overpass. Too Tall To Fit. It appears, based on the photo shared by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office via...
wdrb.com
Several southern Indiana counties under burn ban because of dry conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon. Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain. In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn...
wevv.com
Crews battle large field fire in Gibson County
Crews were at the scene of a large field fire in Gibson County, Indiana on Thursday. Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they, along with the Fort Branch Fire Department and Scott Township Fire & EMS, were called to the fire around 1 p.m. According to HFT, the fire happened...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – October 17, 2022
Speeding: Shawn M. Cassidy; Michael W. Petry, Jr.; Milena N. Fletcher; Logan J. Ingle; Jeffrey L. Hurst; Ramona A. Wagner; Tonya K. Ofer; Jill N. Wethington; Qi Lei; Jaime M. Gafford; James R. Lynton; Christopher T. Sandage; Antonia M. Flores; Jurzi R. Sturgeon; Grace M. Nankwenya; Michael K. Yarnelle, dismissed; Kyle I. Navarrete; Lucas A. Martinez; Emily J. Borst; Terry D. Conner; Jessica J. McDowell, $141.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report – Oct. 17
Dillon Wininger, 30, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Invasion of Privacy and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $10,000 and bond was posted. Ryan Tweedy, 36, of Bowling Green, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted.
witzamfm.com
Tip Leads to Knox County Drug Arrest
Bruceville- A citizen’s tip led to a drug arrest. Indiana State Police officials say the tip led them to the home of Andrew Woods and Brandi Pettele in Bruceville. A search warrant was initiated on Sunday at their residence on State Road 67. Officers located marijuana and approximately 6...
wamwamfm.com
41 Safe Stops At East Side Park on Halloween
The Washington parks and recreation safe stop will take place on October 31st from 5 to 8 pm at Eastside Park in Washington. It will be a walking trail this year that is half a mile in length and features 41 stops along the walk. Organizers are asking you to...
wbiw.com
Gasoline prices have fallen in Indiana
INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have fallen 13.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.08 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 40.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 73.5 cents...
vincennespbs.org
Memorial Bridge to close in January
The Lincoln Memorial Bridge will be closed for the first 4 months of 2023. The announcement was made Thursday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the bridge, linking downtown Vincennes across the Wabash into Illinois, is set to shut down January 9th. The US National Parks Service will be doing...
Suspicious nature call leads to arrest of alleged felon after police shut down Highway 41
Eyewitness News was on the scene of a police presence at a liquor store off Highway 41 near St George on Thursday night.
wevv.com
Portion of US 41 shut down as police arrest wanted suspect
A wanted suspect was hauled off to jail without incident after a portion of US 41 in Vanderburgh County was shut down. According to Evansville police, Vanderburgh county authorities were contacted by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office in reference to a suspect who was wanted out of Gibson County and had been spotted in the area of 4300 US 41 North. The call for assistance went out around 7:30 Thursday night.
bloomingtonian.com
Car crashes into water at Monroe Dam Friday morning before being spotted by UPS driver
A UPS driver spotted a sedan in the water of Lake Monroe near Monroe Dam Friday morning, according to the Monroe Fire Protection District. The driver of the sedan was still in the vehicle, and had to be helped out of the vehicle by firefighters. “If not noticed by the...
Indiana Daily Student
IU Health Bloomington accessibility complaint raises awareness for people with disabilities
On June 27, 2022, Lesamarie Hacker, an IU Health Bloomington volunteer and wheelchair user, submitted complaints to the Herald-Times about the heights of soap dispensers in the hospital’s bathroom facilities and the inaccessible nature of the cafeteria. Hacker said she was concerned with the lack of accessibility, having waited...
WTHI
Woman arrested after more than a year on the run following a shots fired incident
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County woman has been arrested after being on the run for nearly a year and a half. That's after police say shots were fired at a local gym. We have new developments on the arrest. You may recall this woman, 53-year-old, Jacqueline Riggins.
Indiana Pioneer Village Turns Into an Epic Halloween Haunt For One Night Only
Spring Mill State Park is getting into the Halloween spirit by turning its pioneer village into a haunted village. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
wamwamfm.com
Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022
Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
wamwamfm.com
Take 5 For Our Community – Daviess Co. Economic Development
Jill Campbell, Shea Jones, and Amber Warden talk about Programs coming up at DCEDC. Listen to the full interview here…
wamwamfm.com
Emma Delores Stoll
Emma Delores Stoll, 83, of Washington, IN passed away on Thursday October 13, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born on November 21, 1938, in Washington, IN to the late Ben and Sarah (Stoll) Wagler. Emma was a member of Providence Mennonite Church. She loved to...
warricknews.com
50th Wedding Anniversary announcement
Marc & Patti Connaway, of Chandler, will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary Oct. 14, 2022, with a family vacation in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The couple was married at Robards Christian Church in Robards, Ky., on Oct. 14, 1972. They have one son, Brian Connaway of Evansville and two grandchildren, Cody and Sara Connaway of Newburgh.
Comments / 0