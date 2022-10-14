ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, IN

wamwamfm.com

Multiple Fires in the Listening Area – Red Flag Warning Still in Effect

Sullivan-Greene-Knox-Daviess-Martin- Counties are still under a Red Flag Warning. Northwest wind gusts of up to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph or more will combine with low humidity and dry ground conditions to create elevated fire weather conditions on Monday afternoon and early evening. Avoid open burning if possible on Monday afternoon and early evening.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Crews battle large field fire in Gibson County

Crews were at the scene of a large field fire in Gibson County, Indiana on Thursday. Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they, along with the Fort Branch Fire Department and Scott Township Fire & EMS, were called to the fire around 1 p.m. According to HFT, the fire happened...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – October 17, 2022

Speeding: Shawn M. Cassidy; Michael W. Petry, Jr.; Milena N. Fletcher; Logan J. Ingle; Jeffrey L. Hurst; Ramona A. Wagner; Tonya K. Ofer; Jill N. Wethington; Qi Lei; Jaime M. Gafford; James R. Lynton; Christopher T. Sandage; Antonia M. Flores; Jurzi R. Sturgeon; Grace M. Nankwenya; Michael K. Yarnelle, dismissed; Kyle I. Navarrete; Lucas A. Martinez; Emily J. Borst; Terry D. Conner; Jessica J. McDowell, $141.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report – Oct. 17

Dillon Wininger, 30, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Invasion of Privacy and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $10,000 and bond was posted. Ryan Tweedy, 36, of Bowling Green, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

Tip Leads to Knox County Drug Arrest

Bruceville- A citizen’s tip led to a drug arrest. Indiana State Police officials say the tip led them to the home of Andrew Woods and Brandi Pettele in Bruceville. A search warrant was initiated on Sunday at their residence on State Road 67. Officers located marijuana and approximately 6...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

41 Safe Stops At East Side Park on Halloween

The Washington parks and recreation safe stop will take place on October 31st from 5 to 8 pm at Eastside Park in Washington. It will be a walking trail this year that is half a mile in length and features 41 stops along the walk. Organizers are asking you to...
WASHINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Gasoline prices have fallen in Indiana

INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have fallen 13.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.08 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 40.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 73.5 cents...
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Memorial Bridge to close in January

The Lincoln Memorial Bridge will be closed for the first 4 months of 2023. The announcement was made Thursday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the bridge, linking downtown Vincennes across the Wabash into Illinois, is set to shut down January 9th. The US National Parks Service will be doing...
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Portion of US 41 shut down as police arrest wanted suspect

A wanted suspect was hauled off to jail without incident after a portion of US 41 in Vanderburgh County was shut down. According to Evansville police, Vanderburgh county authorities were contacted by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office in reference to a suspect who was wanted out of Gibson County and had been spotted in the area of 4300 US 41 North. The call for assistance went out around 7:30 Thursday night.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022

Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Emma Delores Stoll

Emma Delores Stoll, 83, of Washington, IN passed away on Thursday October 13, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born on November 21, 1938, in Washington, IN to the late Ben and Sarah (Stoll) Wagler. Emma was a member of Providence Mennonite Church. She loved to...
WASHINGTON, IN
warricknews.com

50th Wedding Anniversary announcement

Marc & Patti Connaway, of Chandler, will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary Oct. 14, 2022, with a family vacation in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The couple was married at Robards Christian Church in Robards, Ky., on Oct. 14, 1972. They have one son, Brian Connaway of Evansville and two grandchildren, Cody and Sara Connaway of Newburgh.
CHANDLER, IN

