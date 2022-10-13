Read full article on original website
Related
nationalhogfarmer.com
Founder of Prestage Farms passes away
William “Bill” Prestage, the founder, owner and patriarch of Clinton, North Carolina-based Prestage Farms and the namesake for North Carolina State University’s Prestage Department of Poultry Science, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, at the age of 87. The foundation for the family-owned operation was created by the...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Closet door is open, there is no boogeyman
The weather is turning cooler, new crop corn is available and the proverbial clang of the Pax feeder echoes in your head. There is normally another triggering memory in the minds of pork producers – hanging on through the fourth quarter so we can participate in a spring rally.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Topigs Norsvin hires Matt Schulte
Topigs Norsvin is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Schulte as meat scientist. He will join the global support team of Topigs Norsvin and provide mainly technical services to global key accounts and support local teams in North and South America. Previously, Schulte worked at Iowa State University in research and education.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Gender differences in food choices surprisingly small
Whether buying organic, checking nutrition labels or recycling, men and women display strikingly similar preferences, according to the monthly Consumer Food Insights Report. The survey-based report out of Purdue University’s Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability assesses food spending, consumer satisfaction and values, support of agricultural and food policies, and trust in information sources.
nationalhogfarmer.com
K-State works to update vitamin, trace mineral levels for swine diets
A Kansas State University postdoctoral student is conducting research to update the swine industry's production standards, a project he said will aid producers in formulating pig diet formulation and safety. Jamil Faccin, a veterinarian and researcher in K-State's Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, said it has been 10 years...
Comments / 0