Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
What NFL Teams Have a Bye in Week 7?
What NFL teams have a bye in Week 7? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much-needed break.
NBC Connecticut
Report: Texans Part With Top Executive Jack Easterby Amid Rocky Start
Report: Texans part with ex-Patriots character coach Jack Easterby originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jack Easterby's rocky tenure with the Houston Texans is over after four seasons. The Texans are parting ways with Easterby, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Easterby served as the team's executive vice president of football...
NBC Connecticut
Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel
Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Following a rainout Monday night, the Yankees and Guardians will reconvene at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday to play for a spot in the 2022 American League Championship Series. The winner advances and heads south...
NBC Connecticut
Panthers, Raiders Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 6
Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 6 scores originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Entering Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Carolina Panthers continue to dig an even bigger hole for themselves. With the worst record this season, the Panthers (1-5) played their first game since...
NBC Connecticut
WWE Stock Hits 52-Week High, Defying Market Trends, in Aftermath of McMahon Scandal
Shares of WWE, the company behind "Smackdown" and "WrestleMania," haven't traded at these levels since summer 2019. The wrestling and media company is the subject of acquisition rumors. Vince McMahon retired as CEO earlier this year after revelations that he made $20 million in unrecorded payments to accusers and Donald...
Comments / 0