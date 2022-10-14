Musk Says SpaceX Cannot Fund Starlink in Ukraine ‘Indefinitely' After Report He Asked Pentagon to Pay

Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
NBC Connecticut
Explosions Reported in Cities Across Ukraine; Zelenskyy Urges Troops to Take More Russian Prisoners
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Tuesday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned another barrage of Russian air strikes, calling on international allies to help Kyiv strengthen its air defense systems after a day of drone attacks on cities in which at least four people are known to have died.
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering
NBC Connecticut
Xi Warned About Taiwan Interference — But Don't Expect an Imminent Invasion, Analysts Say
Their comments follow Chinese president Xi Jinping's speech at the opening of the Chinese communist party's national congress on Sunday. The importance of self-reliance was reinforced after Xi re-articulated the so-called "dual circulation" policy, a strategy that involves placing less reliance on export-based or trade-related growth without abandoning it altogether.
NBC Connecticut
Central Kyiv Hit by Kamikaze Drone Strikes; Heavy Fighting Rages in Two Hot Spots in Eastern Ukraine
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv have been damaged after drone attacks on a central district Monday morning. Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 28 explosive-laden drones had headed to the capital...
Zelensky set for Frankfurt book fair as Ukraine stars
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will address this week's Frankfurt book fair, with organisers offering emphatic support to the country's literary scene in the wake of Russia's invasion. - Energy crisis - One of the most high-profile Ukrainian attendees will be Zhadan, a writer, translator and musician, and a key figure in the country's literary scene.
NBC Connecticut
Microsoft Confirms Job Cuts After Calling for Growth to Slow
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the move, which comes three months after the company announced a round of layoffs affecting less than 1% of employees. The software maker called for the slowest revenue growth in more than five years in the quarter that ended Sept. 30. A Microsoft spokesperson on Monday...
NBC Connecticut
Xi Warns Against Foreign Interference in Taiwan, Says China Will ‘Never Promise to Renounce' Force
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China reserves the option of "taking all measures necessary" against "interference by outside forces" on the issue of Taiwan. In a wide-ranging speech Sunday, Xi spoke firmly about China's resolve for reunification with the self-governed island, which Beijing considers part of its territory. Xi was...
NBC Connecticut
Putin's War on Energy Is Testing Solidarity Between EU Nations
European solidarity is being tested as Russia's war in Ukraine continues to cause energy turmoil for countries across the bloc. Paolo Gentiloni, the EU's economics commissioner, has called for a "united approach," while Pascal Donohoe, President at Eurogroup, says he "understands" why individual countries are bringing forward their own monetary policies.
'Cargo 200': Ukraine's grim search for its fallen
"He's bringing back the dead, so you leave him alone," a Ukrainian soldier barks at a comrade who has come to inspect a truck bearing the dreaded sign "Cargo 200". His search for the remains of a soldier the Ukrainians had to leave behind as they retreated under fire is helped by forensic dogs specialising in sniffing out the dead.
NBC Connecticut
China's Xi Downplays Need for Rapid Growth, Proclaims Covid Achievements
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed Sunday the country's recent shift away from rapid growth and greater focus on national self-sufficiency, especially in technology. Xi was speaking at the opening ceremony of the ruling Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, held once every five years. His same...
Astronaut James McDivitt, Apollo 9 commander, dies at 93
James A. McDivitt, who commanded the Apollo 9 mission testing the first complete set of equipment to go to the moon, has died. He was 93.
Elnaz Rekabi: ‘Missing’ Iranian athlete posts Instagram apology for ‘unintentionally’ removing hijab
Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi, who is said to have defied the Islamic regime by participating in a tournament in South Korea without her hijab and was subsequently reported missing, posted an apology on Instagram on Tuesday. The Instagram story posted on Ms Rekabi’s account in Persian said: “I apologise about what I did to make you worry.” She also claimed that she “unintentionally” didn’t wear the hijab at the time as she was rushed before the appearance at the event. However, the video of the event shows her relaxed.Earlier, BBC’s Persian service quoted “well-informed” sources and reported that it...
