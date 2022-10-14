ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Whether Trump testifies or not, the January 6 committee has issued a devastating indictment

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tUicj_0iYk7ccl00
Donald Trump rallies supporters outside the White House on 6 January 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox

Yesterday’s hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot – probably its last – ended with the committee unanimously voting to subpoena former president Donald Trump to testify before the committee.

One might wonder why the committee did not subpoena Mr Trump to account for his actions long ago. But even if the committee escapes being dissolved by a new Republican majority next January, a session with the former president himself is unlikely to happen.

All that notwithstanding, every moment of the panel’s final hearing before the midterm elections was carefully crafted to illustrate one point: Mr Trump’s actions, starting well before the 2020 election and running right up to 6 January 2021, directly incited the riot, and it was he who knowingly put the wheels in motion.

As Chairman Bennie Thompson said, the former president is “the one person at the center of the story of what happened on January 6.” Not only that, but everyone around Mr Trump’s administration knew his actions could lead to violence – including the Secret Service, whose internal emails showed that the organization knew that attendees at his “Stop the Steal” rally at the White House Ellipse were armed, and that these were the people whom Mr Trump goaded into marching onto the Capitol.

Similarly, the panel demonstrated that when the Supreme Court summarily threw out Mr Trump’s challenge to the election results, he told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that “I don’t want people to know we lost” – and asked communications staffer Alyssa Farah, “Can you believe I effing lost to this guy?”

This, Representative Pete Aguilar said, illustrates that there is “no scenario” wherein Mr Trump’s actions could be seen as “benign”.

But perhaps the most damning evidence of the whole presentation that clearly pointed to Mr Trump’s culpability was footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and now-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on the phone with the Secretary of Defense, Vice President Mike Pence and then-governor of Virginia Ralph Northam, asking for National Guard troops and police officers to be sent to defend the US Capitol as they hunkered down in a secure room.

The video matters because ever since the Capitol riot, Republicans have sought to lay the blame for the riot on Ms Pelosi herself. After she rejected Kevin McCarthy’s request to seat Jim Jordan on the select committee, the notoriously belligerent Ohio congressman publicly mused why the Capitol wasn’t safe – ignoring the fact he himself has appeased Mr Trump’s worst impulses for years. “Only one person can answer that question,” he said. “The speaker of the United States House of Representatives.”

But the footage – along with a clip shown on CNN in which she said she wanted to clock Mr Trump herself if he came to Capitol – shows that Ms Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Mr Schumer took every step possible to insure not only that the Capitol would be secure, but that they could finish the business of certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

“Yeah, why don’t you get the president to tell them to leave the Capitol, Mr Attorney General in your law enforcement responsibility,” Mr Schumer said in a phone call with the acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

All of the footage shown in the final act of the carefully coordinated ballet that the committee has staged demonstrated once again just how much blame the former president deserves – blame that former House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy himself admitted Mr Trump bore in the days after the riot.

The question of whether Mr Trump will testify may have been the lede and nut graf of most overnight write-ups, but taken together, the hearing’s revelations render the question of whether he’ll comply with a subpoena all but moot. The committee’s expected report will likely go into even greater detail of just how the riot happened and the extent to which Mr Trump allowed it and ignited it, but after this hearing, no-one can credibly say that anyone else shoulders the ultimate blame.

Comments / 1212

Delores Bermel
3d ago

Cheese burger will never testify. He hides behind his thugs.I love the fact he is begging for money lol. I got a text from him asking money. The funny thing is people are still stupid for donating money to him. They all are a waist of space.

Reply(122)
208
sheep no more
2d ago

Blah blah… indictment is not a guilty verdict! That was proven in impeachment 1, 2… we can’t afford groceries, gas, send money hand over fist to Ukraine. Russia, Russia Russia. And all they are worried about is Trump?!? You have to wonder why?!? They want to keep him from running at all cost. When was putting America and Americans first a bad policy? They have probe, picked, slandered, the man for years. They are afraid of him exposing how corrupt our government is. No on ever talks about when he was in the White House, we were energy independent, gas was cheap, 401k were up, stocks were up. How are things going now?

Reply(62)
172
Dana Ray
2d ago

How does trump keep getting away with everything? if you or I did what he has done and still doing, we would be rotting in prison.

Reply(208)
187
Related
The Independent

‘The goose is cooked’: Why legal experts are now saying there’s enough evidence to charge Trump over Mar-a-Lago docs

Legal experts are growing increasingly certain that Donald Trump will face criminal charges over his stashing of thousands of pages of presidential records at Mar-a-Lago. What erupted into the national conversation with a stunning raid of the president’s home last month is now a bogged-down legal battle between Mr Trump’s lawyers, the Department of Justice and a special master appointed at the request of the former president.
Salon

Now Trump is openly challenging the feds to indict him: Just say yes, DOJ

After watching Donald Trump's two back-to-back rallies this weekend, one in Nevada and another in Arizona, it's hard to escape the idea that he must want to be prosecuted. It's unimaginable that anyone who is under investigation by the FBI would say the things he said if he didn't. Of course, most observers will simply say that it's the usual Trump hyperbole, meant to convince his followers of his innocence — but he's in the maw of the criminal justice system now, and it doesn't work that way. Trump's running commentary must have the leadership of the Department of Justice asking themselves if there will be still be such a thing as the rule of law if he gets away with it.
ARIZONA STATE
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ivanka told Jan 6 committee that Donald Trump must follow court rulings

Ivanka Trump told the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that her father must follow court rulings. Asked by committee co-chair Liz Cheney whether Donald Trump “is obligated to abide by the ruling of courts” during filmed testimony that was aired on 13 October, his daughter responded “I do”.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
CBS Minnesota

Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks

Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
WashingtonExaminer

Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed

Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama told reporters in private remarks he was concerned about a breakdown of democratic norms over a "sustained period" should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president. Obama gave an off-the-record interview to reporters on Jan. 17, 2021, to discuss several...
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Roger Stone Melts Down as Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Unfolds

As the Jan. 6 committee showed video of Roger Stone’s closed-door deposition, Stone did what he does best: He complained. Stone took to Telegram and repeatedly responded to the Jan. 6 panel's footage.“In 2000, when the Bush v. Gore election was still in doubt James A. Baker III urged Bush to claim victory, which he did and was hailed as a genius,” the longtime Trump adviser wrote on Telegram. “When I said Trump should do the same thing (in public but to not to either Trump or anyone around him) and I am accused of criminal conduct. Total BS.”As the...
The Independent

The Independent

885K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy