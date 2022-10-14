ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mum divides opinion on leaving 16-year-old at home while on holiday

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NpHWG_0iYk7XA000
Would you leave your teenage son at home for a week? (Getty Images)

A mother has split opinion by asking the users of social media platform Mumsnet if it’s appropriate to leave her 16-year-old son at home alone while on holiday.

The mother posed the question to the Mumsnet two weeks ago, asking: “Would you allow it?”

“DS (Dear Son) insists he doesn’t want to go on holiday with us next year. He’ll be 16 and a half,” she wrote in the post.

“I don’t want to leave him as I think it’s too young. He’s mature for 16 but doesn’t cook ... he knows how to make oven food like pizza/nuggets etc so wouldn’t starve.

“He’d be home alone as his sister will be at uni and the last thing he wants is her coming back to ‘babysit’. They get along ok but he wants a week of just being by himself with nobody else home.”

The mother went on to say “I’m not worried about him having parties”, adding that her son “has had offers of going to parties but said they’re not for him”.

“His friends are always here anyway so it won’t bother me if they visit while we are away,” she wrote.“Grandparents from both sides of the family live within 10 minute walking distance, aunt’s like five minute drive away and would pop in to check if he needs anything,” she explained.

Followers were split on the matter, with some saying the move was – as the mother put it – “a bit neglectful”, and others absolutely sure that a 16-year-old could look after themselves for a week.

“You know your child. If it’s during school term time and he’s 16 it sounds like he wouldn’t be in much anyway. Personally at 16 I wouldn’t have wanted to be alone for a week but with the support you’ve mentioned he has people he can see if he’s struggling,” wrote user ThatisWild.

“Of course, unless he has SN or is a raging tearaway. He’s old enough to leave home and get a job,” commented another. “Get him to go to GPS (grandparents) for a couple of meals if it makes you feel better and check in daily.”

“My parents had a lovely week in Italy when I was 16 and I had a lovely week seeing my friends, watching TV on the sofa rather than the floor and eating what I wanted when I wanted. He’ll be fine,” wrote user Charcy.

Several followers of the post were less confident about their teens’ wellbeing and safety.

“I wouldn’t have left my dd (dear daughter) at 16 but I’m ridiculously over protective,” said one.

“I wouldn’t leave my 16 year old for a whole week but maybe yours is a bit more sensible and conscientious than mine!” replied another.

Meanwhile, one commenter spoke from experience about being left alone as a teen. “My parents left me home alone at 15. I resent to this day that they went away without me,” they shared.

“Some horrible kids from school found out and kept coming round. My grandparents lived nearby but I was too scared to tell them.”

However, lots of commenters saw the situation as a no-brainer, with one commenting: “He’s 16, not 6,” and another adding, “I lived on my own at that age”.

Later, the mother in question chipped in again to respond to some of the frequent comments, saying that her son “definitely could (and most likely would) go to each grandparents house for a meal as he’s a sucker for MILs cooking.

“She would also most likely send leftovers home with him. My dad would call in each evening on his nightly walk and my Mum and Dad have a spare bedroom if he decided after a few nights that he didn’t like being alone.”

“I am quite overprotective I suppose so that’s the reason for the thread, to get other parents views on it,” she added.

It’s not the first time holidaymakers have been divided by a “AIBU” (am I being unreasonable?) issue - also known on the forum website Reddit as “AITA (Am I The A**hole?).

In July, a man’s Reddit rant about woman “reeking of perfume” sitting next to him on a plane stoked debate between frequent flyers.

Then in August, a traveller’s complaint about his girlfriend’s ‘messed up’ habit on flights similarly provoked heated discussion between air travellers.

Comments / 2

Related
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads. For one particular daughter, when her dad noticed the girl was dancing...
Tyla

Neighbour leaves nasty note through homeowner's letter box after six-week holiday

Returning home from holiday is never much fun. Swapping sun for drizzle, heading back to the office, and unpacking, getting back to normal life can be a drag. So we can only imagine how one homeowner felt after they returned from a six-week trip to find a particularly grumpy note had been shoved through their letter box.
Upworthy

Boy who had a feeding tube for years had wholesome reaction to trying 'real food' for the first time

Critical illnesses in newborns and children rob them of several experiences in life including the functions of their own bodies. A video going viral on Reddit this week shows a 5-year-old boy's heartwarming reaction to finally having "real food" for the first time after relying on a feeding tube for most of his life. In a video—shared by u/PaybackTony—the youngster is seen smiling, laughing and jumping with joy after finally being able to drink directly from a bottle. The text inlay in the video reads, "Make a Wish kid eats food for the first time." The Make-A-Wish foundation is a nonprofit that grants "life-changing wishes" for critically ill children to help them "believe that anything is possible and give them the strength to fight harder against their illnesses."
Daily Mail

Pictured: Holidaymaker, 24, who died after falling 30ft from hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio - as 'heartbroken' family pay tribute saying 'there are no words' for their grief

Family tributes have poured in for a 24-year-old holidaymaker who died after falling 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza resort San Antonio. Robyn-Eve Maines from Wallsey, Liverpool was described as 'beautiful inside and out' by close relatives. Mother Claire Maines told Liverpool Echo: 'Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed...
survivornet.com

Paris Hilton, 41, Urges Her Followers To Take Care Of Themselves After Losing Her Grandmother To Cancer 20 Years Ago. If You Want To Be Your Own Health Advocate, Make Sure To Keep Up With Regular Cancer Screenings.

Paris Hilton, 41, recently posted about getting a full body MRI scan in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and World Mental Health Day. She lost her beloved grandmother to breast cancer 20 years ago. Screenings are critical to getting a cancer diagnosis early, but it’s important to note that...
msn.com

Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat

This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
Upworthy

Doctor stuck in traffic ditched his car and ran for 45 mins to reach in time for critical surgery

The traffic in the Indian city of Bangalore is legendary—meme-worthy even. On the worst days, it can cause excessive delays, affecting critical care services such as ambulances. On August 30, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon with Manipal hospital, had two options: either be defeated by this traffic or make it in time to perform surgery on his patient. When traffic became completely gridlocked, the Indian doctor abandoned his car and ran 1.8 miles for 45 minutes to reach the hospital where the patient was waiting for him to perform a gallbladder operation.
Daily Mail

Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36

A mother with 13 kids has revealed that she was pregnant at the same time as her daughter - and is now a grandma at age 36. Veronica Merritt, from New York, has become well known on social media for sharing an inside look at her life as a mother-of-13 - which involves spending three hours on preparing dinner, driving around in a school bus, and color-coding their clothes.
Daily Mail

Toddler, 2, and eight-month-old baby girl become latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking death toll to 27: Boy, 2, died in 96 degree heat in vehicle while it was parked at Kids Campus daycare center in Alabama

A two-year-old and eight-month-old baby girl have become the latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking the death toll to 27. The two-year-old boy was left in a vehicle in the car park of Kids Campus daycare center off State Highway 75 in Oneonta, Alabama and found around 3.06pm yesterday afternoon.
ONEONTA, AL
Tracey Folly

Homeowner refuses to allow 5 of 6 family members to use the only bathtub in the house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My maternal grandparents and their four children lived in a house owned by my uncle. As the oldest of my grandparents' children, he had already saved enough money to buy a house before his three younger sisters were out of school. It didn't hurt that the purchase price was just $2,800 back then.
Elle Silver

Woman Dumps Dinner on Floor After Boyfriend Calls Her Slur and Tries to Excuse It as a TikTok Trend

A young woman recently took to Reddit about dumping her boyfriend's dinner on the floor after he called her a gendered slur and then tried to excuse it as just a TikTok trend. The woman relates in her post: "I made pasta and a chunky sauce with meatballs and veggies. I told him dinner was ready and he goes 'what's for dinner tonight, B*TCH'... With like a lot of emphasis on the last word."
The Independent

The Independent

885K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy