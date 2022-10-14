ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

London's Battersea Power Station opens after huge revamp

By Sylvia Hui
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Oxnf_0iYk7WHH00

A former power station on the bank of the River Thames that was left derelict for decades is opening Friday after a 9 billion-pound ($10 billion) redevelopment to turn the south London site into a new attraction complete with shops, bars and hundreds of apartments.

The coal-fired Battersea Power Station supplied electricity to London from the 1930s to the 1970s, powering sites from Buckingham Palace to the Parliament building. The brick building — one of Europe’s largest and so vast that St. Paul’s Cathedral can fit inside its main boiler house, according to developers — famously featured alongside a flying pig on the cover of the Pink Floyd album “ Animals .”

After the power station was decommissioned in 1983 the site was left as a sprawling, empty industrial site for decades, with various redevelopment proposals — including one to turn it into an indoor theme park — abandoned because of the huge costs to repair and preserve the building, which was earmarked for protection as a heritage site.

The power station was bought by a consortium of Malaysian investors in 2012, and the site now features a riverside park, a new London Underground subway station, office complexes to house the new Apple London headquarters, and hundreds of glossy new apartments.

On Friday the restored building, now housing dozens of shops, bars and restaurants within its turbine halls, opened to the public for the first time. The power station’s four chimneys were rebuilt to original specifications, and one of them will house a new attraction that takes paying visitors up a glass elevator to the top of the chimney for panoramic views of the London skyline.

Developers say that when the whole project is complete, some 25,000 people are expected to live and work on site. They say the regeneration will provide 20,000 jobs and boost the local and national economy.

The power station project is part of a huge redevelopment of a stretch of southwest London including Battersea and the area called Nine Elms, where the U.S. embassy moved to in 2018. The area used to be home to industrial wharfs and depots but is now unrecognizable with dozens of high-rise luxury apartment buildings.

Critics say the plans exacerbate inequality in London because they don’t include enough affordable housing, and the high prices have pushed out most local residents in favor of wealthy international investors.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why 93-year-old Battersea Power Station is set to be London’s hottest attraction

London’s iconic Battersea Power Station building officially opens to the public today following a transformational eight-year restoration, stacked with exciting restaurants, bars and shops.The Power Station, the earliest part of which was built in 1929, has been revamped as a leisure complex, with shops, restaurants and bars, as well as access to its control rooms for history and science buffs.The world-famous building is on the south bank of the Thames, close to Vauxhall station and the Nine Elms residential area, which has been highly developed in recent years. The site closed fully as an operational power station in 1983.The...
Time Out Global

An old barracks in west London is going to be turned into 1,500 homes

History aficionados might soon be able to live in a home on an old barracks that dates back to the 1700s. A planning application has been approved for a massive new development of houses and a huge park, on Calvary Barracks in West Hounslow. The famous military site has links to Oliver Cromwell, Florence Nightingale and Winston Churchill.
BBC

London Waterloo: Inside the shopping centre that's almost deserted

There is an eerie silence in a shopping centre beneath London Waterloo, the station from which Eurostar trains once whisked people from the capital to mainland Europe. It's not because Waterloo isn't bustling with passengers. Although the railway station lost its status as the UK's busiest during the pandemic, millions of people still use it every year.
The Independent

Polestar opens UK flagship Space at Battersea Power Station

Swedish electric car brand, Polestar, has opened its UK flagship Space at the iconic Battersea Power Station. The Grade II listed building opens its doors to the public for the first time in history on Friday (October 14) as London landmark’s new retail and leisure offering. Featuring the same minimalist design that all Polestar Spaces are now known for, Polestar Battersea Power Station will be situated on the ground floor near to the building’s southern entrance, which opens onto Malaysia Square and Electric Boulevard, a new pedestrianised high street for London. The Space will be one of over 100 shops,...
The Independent

National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings

The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent short of supplies.Mr Pettigrew’s...
The Guardian

Full-steam ahead at 100: the Flying Scotsman set for centenary UK tour

It’s looking pretty spry for a centenarian. Its body painted in mirror-finish British Rail green, its wheels and smokebox gleaming black and its name picked out in bright gold. The Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous steam locomotive, turns 100 in February, and for the past six months has been undergoing a thorough overhaul in a Lancashire workshop in preparation for a national programme of events to celebrate its birthday.
WISCONSIN STATE
BBC

Royal Navy flagship returns to Portsmouth after US visit

HMS Queen Elizabeth has returned to Portsmouth from its trip to the US where it replaced HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down in August. Families and well-wishers lined the harbour walls and the Round Tower in Old Portsmouth to welcome the aircraft carrier as it returned on Thursday.
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Public clash with Just Stop Oil protesters blocking east London road

Members of the public have clashed with protesters from the climate campaign group Just Stop Oil after activists blocked a major road in east London.Nearly 30 demonstrators gathered on Shoreditch High Street at the junction of Great Eastern Street just after noon on Saturday, where they set up a roadblock to disrupt traffic.The group, who are calling for the government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents, sat in the road with colourful banners and glued themselves to the tarmac.The Metropolitan Police said 26 people were arrested on suspicion of wilfully obstructing a highway, with officers...
The Independent

Transport for London preparing injunction over Just Stop Oil protests

Transport for London is preparing to apply for an injunction against Just Stop Oil activists after a fortnight of protests in the capital.Members of the campaign group sprayed paint over an Aston Martin showroom and blocked Park Lane in central London in their latest action on Sunday morning.The activists, who have been calling for the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents, are staging protests every day in October.Cabinet Ministers Suella Braverman and Nadhim Zahawi met the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and leaders of the Metropolitan Police and TfL to discuss the disruption.Stunts have included...
BBC

Suspected Roman ford unearthed near Evesham during waterworks

Archaeologists say a cobbled ford uncovered near Evesham could be the finest Roman example of its type in Britain. The 10m-stretch, believed to extend to a depth of 3m, was discovered during routine waterworks by Severn Trent. Aidan Smyth, archaeology officer from Wychavon District Council, said the discovery "took his...
BBC

Leeds fire: Footage shows scale of city centre blaze

A fire which broke out at a high-rise building in Leeds is being treated as arson, police have said. The blaze engulfed part of the Leonardo building near the city's Millennium Square on Saturday night. The building, which was under renovation, was vacant at the time and no-one was injured.
Time Out Global

London train and Overground strikes in October and November: everything you need to know

After last week's strike on October 8, the industrial action isn't going to let up any time soon as unions say they are 'in this for the long haul'. There are more strikes planned for October 17 and 18, impacting services on East Midlands Railway as workers from Unite union will walk out. There will be additional strikes on October 22 and November 6, affecting RMT union members working at Avanti West Coast trains. The UK-wide strike is set to affect services in London.
The Independent

Animal Rebellion protesters pour out milk at Harrods and Waitrose to demand ‘plant-based future’

Climate protestors have poured milk over shop floors, displays and products throughout the UK, including Harrods and some Waitrose branches.Animal Rebellion coorindated the action in stores also including Whole Foods and Marks and Spencer in London, Manchester, Norwich and Edinburgh just before midday on Saturday.Videos of activists pouring milk have been shared widely on social media, with a clip of protestors drenching display cabinets in Harrods’ food hall in Knightsbridge stirring up particular online attention.Supporters of Animal Rebellion have just poured dairy over the meat counters at Harrods calling on the government to support farmers in the transition to a...
BBC

Norfolk's A47 and A11 junction improvement scheme is approved

The Secretary of State for Transport has approved a multi-million pound plan to overhaul a junction on one of the country's most dangerous roads. Improvements will be made to the Thickthorn roundabout, near Norwich, which straddles the A11 and the A47. Work will begin next year and the redeveloped Thickthorn...
BBC

Doncaster: Public consultation over UK's biggest battery farm

A huge battery storage centre is planned for the site of a former power station in South Yorkshire. The company behind the Thorpe Marsh scheme near Doncaster said it would store 2.8GW of electricity to be used at times of peak power demand. Developers the Banks Group said it would...
The Independent

Covid hotspots in your area as virus rates surge by one third in week

Covid infections have risen by a third in one week with estimates suggesting that one in 37 people in the UK are positive. The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest Covid is infecting 2.7 per cent of the population or around 1.7 million people. The week before around 1.3m people had had coronavirus, according to the ONS. Sarah Crofts, deputy director for the ONS Covid survey, said: “Infections have risen again across much of the United Kingdom, continuing the pattern of steady increases seen over recent weeks, although Scotland and the North East of England had...
The Independent

M25 Dartford Crossing closed by Just Stop Oil protesters for second day

Just Stop Oil protesters who have scaled a bridge over the River Thames have shut down the crossing for the second day. Police are working to resolve the situation on the M25 Dartford Crossing, where they said two people remained “at height” on Tuesday morning. One of the protesters on the bridge said he was “pretty cold” overnight but vowed to remain there until the government promised to end all new oil and gas. The climate activists climbed to the top of the Queen Elizabeth II bridge in the early hours of Monday, flying a “Just Stop Oil” banner...
BBC

How the Falkirk Wheel revived Scotland's canals

Eric Wightman's life is intertwined with Scotland's canals. Growing up in Polmont, near Falkirk, the banks of the Union Canal were his childhood playground. In adulthood he saw the Union and the Forth and Clyde Canals deteriorate. Motorways and housing estates were built across them but mainly they were neglected...
The Independent

The Independent

885K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy