Ukraine: Boy, 11, rescued after being trapped under rubble for six hours amid Russian shelling

An 11-year-old boy was pulled from the rubble of a five-story building, after Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv.

Regional governor Vitali Kim said the child was trapped for six hours before being rescued by emergency services on Thursday morning (13 October).

Footage shows the boy being pulled out of the rubble before he is taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Early morning attacks on Ukraine ’s southern front have become a daily occurrence in Russia ’s war, as Kyiv’s forces continue to push a counter-offensive.

