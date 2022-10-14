ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas woman held on $15M bond after allegedly strangling, stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death

A Texas woman was charged with murder Monday after authorities alleged she admitted to fatally stabbing her 5-year-old daughter in the neck at a park and wrapping her in bags. Melissa White Towne, 37, was booked in the Harris County Jail after she drove to a hospital emergency room Sunday and told staff she had killed her daughter, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
