A Texas woman was charged with murder Monday after authorities alleged she admitted to fatally stabbing her 5-year-old daughter in the neck at a park and wrapping her in bags. Melissa White Towne, 37, was booked in the Harris County Jail after she drove to a hospital emergency room Sunday and told staff she had killed her daughter, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

TOMBALL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO