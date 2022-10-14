ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

News Channel 25

Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught

WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Woman jailed for 10 years after video showed her opening fire on police officers who were trying to help with her dogs

An Oregon woman was jailed for 10 years for shooting at police officers who were trying to help her with her dogs after they arrested her.Despite being handcuffed, she managed to grab a gun as she told officers she was getting leashes at her home for her two American Bully XL dogs.A gunfight, which was captured on bodycam video, then broke out with Garcia shooting one officer before being hit by return fire herself.Garcia, 37, was shot multiple times and suffered severe injuries in her leg, spine, arm and abdomen, the court was told.Sgt Travis Hill was eventually forced...
GLADSTONE, OR
KLTV

Buses full of migrants spotted stopping in Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Buses filled with migrants have been spotted stopping in Odessa, raising concern amongst community members and local authorities. Authorities say they have limited information and are actively trying to determine where all of the buses are coming from, where they are going and why. Tuesday evening...
ODESSA, TX
The Independent

Texas detention warden and brother arrested after two migrants are shot, one fatally, while walking on road

A jail warden and his twin brother have been arrested for allegedly shooting one migrant dead and wounding another. Sixty-year-old Michael Sheppard, who worked as a warden at West Texas Detention Center, and his twin brother Mark Sheppard have been charged with manslaughter. During the Tuesday evening incident, the twins allegedly opened fire on a group of at least four migrants walking along a roadway near Sierra Blanca. The group had stopped to drink water when they heard a car approach and tried to hide. An affidavit from one of the migrants obtained by The New York...
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX

