Study describes the first SARS-CoV-2 Deltacron recombinant case identified in Brazil

A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination
In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
Exploring molecular docking and molecular dynamics simulations as advanced tools for novel antiviral drug discovery
In a systematic review published in Progress in Biophysics and Molecular Biology, researchers presented an overview of factors influencing emerging infectious diseases (EIDs), particularly human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and H1N1 influenza. The researchers also highlighted the importance of molecular dynamic (MD) simulations...
Increased TMPRSS2 expression in tongue tissue of females and alcohol drinkers identified as a potential risk factor for SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition, researchers explored the association between the expressions of angiotensin converting enzyme-2 (ACE-2) receptor and transmembrane serine protease 2 (TMPRSS2) in the tongue tissue and dysgeusia during severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections. Background. Studies on...
Avian Influenza Prevention Zone declared across Great Britain to mitigate the risk of disease
Following an increase in the number of detections of avian influenza (bird flu) in wild birds and on commercial premises, the Chief Veterinary Officers from England, Scotland and Wales have declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across Great Britain to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading amongst poultry and captive birds.
Study uses whole genome sequencing to trace SARS-CoV-2 transmission within Welsh hospital
In a recent study published in the Journal of Hospital Infection, researchers used whole genome sequencing to examine the patients-to-staff, staff-to-patients, and staff-to-staff transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in hospitals in Wales. Background. Since the detection of the first case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in...
Study links chemical composition of fine particulate air pollution to worse lung disease outcomes
People with a disease characterized by lung scarring that has no obvious cause are more likely to die if they live in areas with higher levels of air pollution composed of chemicals associated with industrial sources and vehicular traffic, according to new research led by University of Pittsburgh scientists. The...
COVID-19 outcomes among individuals with common variable immunodeficiency
In a recent study published in the Frontiers in Immunology, researchers evaluated the outcomes of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in individuals with common variable immunodeficiency (CVID). Background. The clinical course of COVID-19 in people with inborn errors of immunity (IEI) has been debated compared to that in the general public....
Did the risk of severe COVID-19 in the immunodeficient population of the UK change following vaccination deployment?
In a recent study published in Frontiers in Immunology¸ researchers evaluated the changing risk of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outcomes in individuals with primary and secondary immunodeficiencies in the context of COVID-19 vaccinations. Background. Although COVID-19 vaccinations have dramatically altered the risk of mortality and morbidity due to...
Study of the clinico-demographic features, clinical history, and virological markers to predict COVID-19 progression in hospitalized adults
In a recent study published in the Frontiers Public Health, researchers studied the characteristics and markers associated with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) disease progression in hospitalized adults. Background. The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) receptor-binding domain (RBD) that comes in contact with the angiotensin converting enzyme-2 (ACE-2) protein...
How the COVID-19 pandemic affected pregnant women in Mexico
The spread of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the pathogen responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), continues to threaten the health and economic welfare worldwide. A new study published on the preprint server medRxiv* determines how the pandemic affected pregnant women in Mexico. Study:...
Selective immunoglobulin A deficiency a risk factor for severe COVID-19
In a recent study published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, researchers in New Zealand gathered evidence to show that selective immunoglobulin A deficiency (sIgAD) is an understated risk factor for severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Study: Selective IgA deficiency may be an under-recognized risk factor for severe...
Scientists use enhanced environmental surveillance for poliovirus type 2 detection in London sewage samples
In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers investigated molecular properties of type 2 poliovirus (PV) isolates obtained from sewage samples (SS) to detect PV transmission in communities. Background. PV transmission has affected all nations and has been designated an international public health emergency by the World Health Organization...
Can adherence to COVID-19 mitigation measures be predicted using cognitive variables?
In a recent study published in Vaccine, researchers investigated the correlations between cognitive variables such as self-control, impulsivity, future orientation, and disease mitigation behaviors associated with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Background. Disease mitigation behaviors to limit the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) include physical...
Taking stock of mental health trends in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic
The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak that emerged in Wuhan, China, in 2019 soon spread to the rest of the world, causing more than 4.2 million infections and about 85 thousand deaths within the first year in 2020. As a result, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic in March 2020. After that, many countries started adopting data collection protocols from municipalities and local counties to help them make informed decisions to curb the spread of the causative agent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS‑CoV‑2). However, limited information availability led many countries to implement large-scale control measures such as lockdowns.
Do phthalates in face masks pose health hazards with increased usage during the COVID-19 pandemic?
In a recent study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, researchers investigated the presence of phthalic acid esters (PAEs) or phthalates in commercially available face masks to assess the health risks associated with the increased use of face masks during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Background. One of...
Danish researchers take an important step in finding a cure for HIV
For around 40 years, scientists all over the world have been unsuccessfully trying to find a cure for HIV, but now a team of researchers from Aarhus University and Aarhus University Hospital have apparently found an important element in the equation. So says Dr. Ole Schmeltz Søgaard, Professor of Translational...
The prevalence of pneumococcal carriage in Serbia during COVID
In a recent PLoS One journal study, scientists explore the prevalence of Streptococcus pneumoniae (Spn) carriage and its antimicrobial resistance patterns in adults aged 50 years and older during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Herein, a low prevalence of Spn carriage was observed, in addition to identifying four vaccine-related serotypes.
Owner SARS-CoV-2 RNA load shown to be associated with infection in pet dogs
A recent study published in Research in Veterinary Science assessed the possible association of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) load in owners with SARS-CoV-2 infection in their pet dogs. Background. Although SARS-CoV-2 is a human infection, studies have reported its cases even in domesticated animal species, including dogs...
Study explores the effect of COVID-19 on platelet function
The coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19) pandemic that emerged in Wuhan, China, in late December 2019 spread rapidly throughout the world and has caused over 6.5 million deaths. The disease is caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), a positive sense RNA virus that can lead to various clinical symptoms causing the hospitalization of many people with pneumonitis. Research has highlighted that COVID-19 patients have a high arterial and venous thrombosis rate involving pulmonary embolism, deep-vein thrombosis, ischemic stroke, and myocardial infarction. In addition, many postmortem examinations indicated the presence of microthrombi in the heart, lungs, brain, liver, and kidney of COVID-19 patients. This suggests that COVID-19 can cause systemic thrombosis, leading to multi-organ failure.
Study investigates spatial variability in increasing public awareness for voluntary COVID-19 testing
In a recent study published in Applied Geography, researchers explored the spatial variability in increasing public awareness of the efficacy of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing. Rapid viral transmission with an upsurge in pandemics like COVID-19 usually has occurred due to invisible viral transmission by asymptomatic patients. Healthcare facilities rely...
