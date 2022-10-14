Read full article on original website
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Any development behind Tropical Storm Karl?
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time in weeks, the Tropics are settling down. The season will be remembered to date as a very quiet start followed by an intense four-week period that contained two very high impact storms, Fiona and Ian. [TRENDING: Strong cold front increases rain chances...
wfit.org
This Brevard neighborhood remains almost inaccessible from Hurricane Ian flooding
In central Florida, widespread flooding still is receding more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. In one Brevard County neighborhood, the only road in and out remains washed out, leaving many residents stranded. Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The bridge here across the St. Johns River...
WESH
Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
fox35orlando.com
Several Central Florida counties to start aerial spraying for mosquitos after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has seen a mosquito boom since Hurricane Ian soaked the Sunshine State, leaving pools and puddles of standing water the little bloodsuckers use to lay their eggs. "Well they carry diseases, number one, and they're a pest!" says Winter Park resident John McDade. Central Florida counties...
WESH
Seminole County continues to combat flooding, inundated wells and mosquitoes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials gave an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts on Monday. Chief Administrator for the Office of Emergency Management Alan Harris, Florida Department of Health in Seminole health officer Donna Walsh and Seminole County Watershed Management Division manager Shannon Wetzel were in attendance.
WESH
Officials: FreeFall ride cannot be removed until Tyre Sampson death investigation ends
ORLANDO, Fla. — Despite the Orlando SlingShot announcing that theFreeFall would be torn down, it may be a while before that occurs. Tyre Sampson, 14, died in March after falling from the FreeFall ride about halfway down the 400-foot drop. State officials tell WESH 2 that the investigation into...
WESH
Ocean Center shelter site closes in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people displaced by hurricane Ian in Daytona Beach are still working on getting back on their feet. At noon, the county-run Ocean Center shut down its shelter operation, but not without the county offering other places to go. Outside the Ocean Center Monday,...
WESH
Osceola County residents displaced by Hurricane Ian living out of hotels
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The majority of people staying at the Red Lion Hotel in Kissimmee have been displaced from Good Samaritan Village, which is still under a mandatory evacuation notice. Some are waiting for that notice to be lifted so they can return to their homes. Others say because...
kennythepirate.com
Travel Concerns for guests traveling to Walt Disney World
Guests traveling to Walt Disney World will want to be aware of current travel concerns that are now in place. Check out the current update and how it may affect you. Orlando is a city that has to be prepared for almost anything. Last January, they prepared for ice. Yes, you read that correctly. Recently, Hurricane Ian greatly affected Florida. Walt Disney World closed the Parks for two days. New resort reservations were halted until October 3.
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County beach officials urge caution amid major damage, debris from Ian
People visiting Volusia County’s beaches are seeing major damage left behind by Tropical Storm Ian. Beach Safety tells FOX 35 News there are several collapsed seawalls, damaged walkovers along with piles of debris. One of the hardest hit areas was Daytona Beach Shores. "There’s a lot of things sticking...
click orlando
Future of displaced residents of Good Samaritan Village in Osceola County uncertain
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Sabina Holtzer is devastated after losing it all to Hurricane Ian almost three weeks ago. “It was absolutely the most horrible thing you can imagine,” Holtzer said. “It’s not the value of the things – they can be replaced. It’s the memories, the pictures, all the things that make your life. It’s like little bits of your life that are floating there, and it it breaks your heart.”
First round of Winter Park debris pickup should be completed this weekend
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park residents will soon have the opportunity to eliminate the debris left by Hurricane Ian. CERES Environmental, with Federal Emergency Management Agency-imbursed, contracted crews, is expected to finish its “first-pass” debris collection in Winter Park by Sunday. This pickup will be throughout...
positivelyosceola.com
Key Portion of Old Tampa Highway to Re-opened on Friday
Osceola County has announced that Old Tampa Highway between South Poinciana Boulevard and Tallahassee Boulevard re-opened on Friday. For more information about road closures, Hurricane Ian information, or FEMA assistance, go to Osceola.org.
click orlando
2 weeks after Hurricane Ian, floodwater still covers major Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Part of State Road 46 remains closed in east Seminole County where water covers the road in Geneva towards Mims two weeks after Hurricane Ian. The water is slowly receding across the county, leaving 93 roads impassable as of Friday afternoon. Down at the Riverwalk...
D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler,...
click orlando
Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
brevardtimes.com
WESH
Port Canaveral begins fiscal year with record-setting $154M budget
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — In a remarkable turnaround, after year-end losses thanks to the pandemic, Port Canaveral approved its biggest annual budget yet at nearly $154 million. The Port is expecting to bring in nearly 26% more revenue next year than the last fiscal year, allowing them to spend...
click orlando
Defective water heater sparks fire at subdivision in Osceola County, officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fire Saturday night at a subdivision in Osceola County prompted multiple agencies to dispatch help and resulted in no injuries, according to Osceola Fire Rescue. Around 9:45 p.m., a defective water heater started the fire in the bathroom area of a first-floor unit at...
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
