Trump's Transportation Secretary Says 'Personal Values' Made Her Step Down After Jan. 6 Riot

Elaine Chao, who served as transportation secretary under former U.S. President Donald Trump, reportedly told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that the decision to quit following the insurrection was hers.

What Happened: “I think the events at the Capitol, however, they occurred, were shocking. And it was something that, as I mentioned in my statement that I could not put aside,” Chao told the committee, according to an audio clip shared in the media.

"At a particular point, the events were such that it was impossible to continue, given my personal values and my philosophy,” she added.

“I came as an immigrant to this country. I believe in this country. I believe in the peaceful transfer of power. I believe in democracy. And so.. it was a decision that I made on my own,” Chao said.

Chao is married to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Recently, while launching a tirade against McConnell, Trump dragged Chao into it as well in a deprecating manner.

The House Select Committee is probing the events that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, which was unleashed following Trump’s electoral loss at the hands of his successor, Joe Biden.

As the committee wrapped up its 10th public hearing on Thursday, it voted unanimously to subpoena Trump to question him about his role in the events.

Photo: Courtesy Gage Skidmore on Flickr