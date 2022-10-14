Read full article on original website
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
beavercountyradio.com
Memorial Service Held For Former Pa Governor Dick Thornburgh
(File Photo of Governor Dick Thornburgh and former Beaver County Radio Staff member Chris Shovlin in 1986) (Shadyside, Pa.) There was a memorial service held for former Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh in Shadyside yesterday. The former Gov. died in 2020 during one of the peak periods of COVID-19 and Family and friends gathered yesterday to remember him at a service that was held at Shadyside Presbyterian Church.
Pittsburgh Public Schools mourning after student hit and killed by car in Ross Township parking lot
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Public Schools District is mourning the loss of one of its students. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, medics and fire crews were sent to the 4800 block of McKnight Road at around 4:39 p.m. Saturday for reports of an accident. A teenager, later identified as...
Masks recommended in Pittsburgh Public Schools as COVID community level rises
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County's COVID community level has changed from low to medium.This means starting Monday, a mask is recommended inside all Pittsburgh Public Schools. Despite this change, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall in the county.It's the lowest number since March.
Dr. Oz makes Butler County campaign stop
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — About three weeks ahead of Election Day, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a campaign stop at Domenico’s in Butler County Monday. He was joined by Republican Congressman Mike Kelly and Senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas. The visit comes as the race between...
2022 WPIAL football playoff picture entering Week 8
There are two weeks left in the stretch run of the 2022 WPIAL football regular season. Already, 33 teams have guaranteed a spot on the Playoff Path to the North Shore and to North Huntingdon. That leaves 44 district playoff spots up for grabs over the next two weeks. Here...
explore venango
Polk Center Residents Relocated Amid Fizzling Legislation to Save the Facility
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Residents of Polk State Center continue to be transferred to other state-operated facilities according to a statement from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. The Derrick reported that as of Friday, the center was down to 112 residents under their care. (Pictured above: Polk State...
Crews respond to Beaver County fire
MIDLAND, Pa. — Crews responded to a commercial fire on Sixth Street in Midland, Beaver County. The call came in before 5 a.m. Monday. According to a 911 operator, no one was found in an apartment above the business, a pizza shop. There were no reported injuries. This is...
Duquesne University students upset after teacher used racial slur during lecture
PITTSBURGH — Duquesne University students are upset after a teacher used a racial slur during a lecture. One student who spoke with Channel 11 said the incident happened during a psychology of gender class. The student claims the teaching assistant said the N-word while reading aloud a quote from writer Sojourner Truth, an American abolitionist and women’s rights activist.
No cellphone policy to go in effect at New Castle H.S.
Beginning next week, New Castle Area High School students will have to comply with a new cellphone policy. There will be no phones allowed in the class room and students will be required to turn them in before the start of each class.
explore venango
Police Say Missing Woman Has Contacted Family Members
WEST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to West Mead Township Police, a missing 32-year-old Castle Shannon woman contacted her relatives on Saturday. According to a published article by the Meadville Tribune, authorities were set to search a wooded area in West Mead Township, Crawford County, on Sunday morning, but plans were called off after police learned Stalter made contact with her family on Saturday morning.
6-year-old Plum boy gets heartwarming welcome back to school after finishing chemo
PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) - Most 6-year-olds aren't excited to go to school, but first-grader Nico Brikis couldn't wait. Nico's mom Kelsey said he hadn't been back to the Holy Family Catholic School in Plum since he was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia in August of 2020. But on Thursday, he had his very last chemo treatment and got his port removed. He's now in remission.Kelsey said Nico saw a video of another young boy with a similar condition getting a huge welcome back to school and he loved it. She contacted Holy Family Catholic who she said was happy to welcome him back on Friday.But Nico wasn't just greeted by his fellow first graders. The entire school came out for him. A nearly minute-long video shows him walking down the hallway ringing the bell as his schoolmates applaud. Kelsey said Nico was so excited to be back and was surprised when he saw her crying happy tears. She said she hopes Nico's story can inspire others to have hope.
Police search for missing person from Castle Shannon
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are asking for help in locating a missing person from Castle Shannon in Allegheny County. According to Castle Shannon Police, Emily Stalter, 32, has been missing since Oct. 10 at Trade Joe’s in Upper St. Clair, PA. Her vehicle was located on a private road in West Mead Township near […]
Pitt News
‘Chaotic,’ ‘triggering’: Pitt band, protestors address Cathedral of Learning demonstration
Protesting is not meant to be palatable, according to Sharon Bennett. “For a protest to be a protest, you can’t do something that makes everyone happy,” Bennett said. “Because then, why would anyone care?”. Bennett, a junior neuroscience major, was one of more than 100 Pitt community...
Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph
The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
27 First News
How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.
A strong winter storm system has moved into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through today and it will bring the first snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system. First of all,...
beavercountyradio.com
Allerdice Student Dies After Being Hit By a Car in McKnight Road Parking Lot
(Ross Twp., Pa.) Pittsburgh’s Allerdice High School is mourning the death of one of their students. Christopher Lucas was hit and killed around 4:40 PM Saturday while in a parking lot along McKnight Road with his family. he was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no other word...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Letter to the Editor: Make a law for car dealerships
In response to your article “Yet another reason why African Americans can be pulled over by police” (September 7-13, 2022)—Pennsylvania should make it a law that car dealerships CAN NOT put a license plate frame around your license plate, to advertise their dealership, if it blocks any wording on the plate.
State police warn Butler County community about scam involving craft show
SAXONBURG, Pa. — State police are investigating an unexpected scam in Butler County, and a community craft show is at the center of it. Investigators are putting out a warning after someone targeted those trying to support the Knoch High School girls basketball team. It’s a new headache for...
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
Weekend edition of Post-Gazette spotted amid worker strike
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A printed edition of today's Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was sent to subscribers and stores today, despite the ongoing worker's strike.Communications Workers of America said they're aware around 16,000 papers were printed and distributed to local gas stations and stores.Newspapers were spotted in Mount Washington, and some even got papers on their doorstep.But, they said the typical Sunday numbers are closer to 69,000, so the strike is having an impact.The paper has been published digitally since workers went on strike over a week ago.KDKA has reached out to the Post-Gazette for comment and has not heard back.
