Jobs fair planned for Oct. 19 as winter tourism looms ahead for employers
The winter tourism season approaches, and more than 60 hotels, restaurants, and attractions throughout Palm Beach County will be looking to hire at a job fair on Oct. 19.
The Palm Beaches Hospitality & Tourism Job Fair is taking place at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport, 150 Australian Ave. in West Palm Beach from noon to 6 p.m.
The hiring and jobs event is being organized by Discover The Palm Beaches in partnership with the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association Palm Beach Chapter and the Palm Beach County Attractions Association.
The job fair is free to attend but applicants are being asked to pre-register at www.thepalmbeaches.com/jobfair and to dress professionally.
“Hospitality jobs are perfect for a wide variety of populations including students looking to gain some experience, retirees who want to get out of the house and be social, and even those looking for a gateway into a career with multiple pathways for mobility,” said Jorge Pesquera, CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches, in a statement. “This industry provides enormous opportunities for advancement as well as people and communication skills that can be transferred to any career or job setting,” he continued.
Among the hiring employers are:
- AquaGrille Restaurant
- Discover The Palm Beaches
- Experience Epic Events
- Hawthorn Suites
- Highgate Select – La Quinta
- Hilton Singer Island Oceanfront/Palm Beaches Resort
- Hilton West Palm Beach
- Kolter Hospitality
- Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
- Lynora’s Restaurants
- National Polo Center
- Opal Grand Resort & Spa
- Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Resort & Spa
- Palm Beach Tours & Transportation
- PGA National Resort
- PMSI Promos / Professional Marketing Services Inc.
- Ramen Lab Eatery
- Rapoport’s Restaurant Group
- Schooners Seafood Restaurant
- SSA Group
- The Ben
- The Boca Raton
- The Breakers
- The Ray
- The Seagate
- Wellington International
