Jobs fair planned for Oct. 19 as winter tourism looms ahead for employers

The winter tourism season approaches, and more than 60 hotels, restaurants, and attractions throughout Palm Beach County will be looking to hire at a job fair on Oct. 19.

The Palm Beaches Hospitality & Tourism Job Fair is taking place at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport, 150 Australian Ave. in West Palm Beach from noon to 6 p.m.

The hiring and jobs event is being organized by Discover The Palm Beaches in partnership with the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association Palm Beach Chapter and the Palm Beach County Attractions Association.

The job fair is free to attend but applicants are being asked to pre-register at www.thepalmbeaches.com/jobfair and to dress professionally.

“Hospitality jobs are perfect for a wide variety of populations including students looking to gain some experience, retirees who want to get out of the house and be social, and even those looking for a gateway into a career with multiple pathways for mobility,” said Jorge Pesquera, CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches, in a statement. “This industry provides enormous opportunities for advancement as well as people and communication skills that can be transferred to any career or job setting,” he continued.

Among the hiring employers are:

AquaGrille Restaurant

Discover The Palm Beaches

Experience Epic Events

Hawthorn Suites

Highgate Select – La Quinta

Hilton Singer Island Oceanfront/Palm Beaches Resort

Hilton West Palm Beach

Kolter Hospitality

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

Lynora’s Restaurants

National Polo Center

Opal Grand Resort & Spa

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Resort & Spa

Palm Beach Tours & Transportation

PGA National Resort

PMSI Promos / Professional Marketing Services Inc.

Ramen Lab Eatery

Rapoport’s Restaurant Group

Schooners Seafood Restaurant

SSA Group

The Ben

The Boca Raton

The Breakers

The Ray

The Seagate

Wellington International

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network.