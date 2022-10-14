ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Jobs fair planned for Oct. 19 as winter tourism looms ahead for employers

By Antonio Fins, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BR9Mx_0iYk4dTH00

The winter tourism season approaches, and more than 60 hotels, restaurants, and attractions throughout Palm Beach County will be looking to hire at a job fair on Oct. 19.

The Palm Beaches Hospitality & Tourism Job Fair is taking place at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport, 150 Australian Ave. in West Palm Beach from noon to 6 p.m.

The hiring and jobs event is being organized by Discover The Palm Beaches in partnership with the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association Palm Beach Chapter and the Palm Beach County Attractions Association.

Palm Beach employment:Employers finding new ways to find, retain workers across Palm Beach County industries

Real estate:Stylish hotel and apartment complex proposed for West Palm Beach core

The job fair is free to attend but applicants are being asked to pre-register at www.thepalmbeaches.com/jobfair and to dress professionally.

“Hospitality jobs are perfect for a wide variety of populations including students looking to gain some experience, retirees who want to get out of the house and be social, and even those looking for a gateway into a career with multiple pathways for mobility,” said Jorge Pesquera, CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches, in a statement. “This industry provides enormous opportunities for advancement as well as people and communication skills that can be transferred to any career or job setting,” he continued.

Among the hiring employers are:

  • AquaGrille Restaurant
  • Discover The Palm Beaches
  • Experience Epic Events
  • Hawthorn Suites
  • Highgate Select – La Quinta
  • Hilton Singer Island Oceanfront/Palm Beaches Resort
  • Hilton West Palm Beach
  • Kolter Hospitality
  • Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
  • Lynora’s Restaurants
  • National Polo Center
  • Opal Grand Resort & Spa
  • Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Resort & Spa
  • Palm Beach Tours & Transportation
  • PGA National Resort
  • PMSI Promos / Professional Marketing Services Inc.
  • Ramen Lab Eatery
  • Rapoport’s Restaurant Group
  • Schooners Seafood Restaurant
  • SSA Group
  • The Ben
  • The Boca Raton
  • The Breakers
  • The Ray
  • The Seagate
  • Wellington International

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at afins@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant

Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Central leaders disciplined by state after grade-changing investigation

Years after a grade-changing scandal at Palm Beach Central High School, the principal and his former assistant principal have agreed to probation with the state Education Department. A 2019 investigation by the school district’s inspector general found that Principal Darren Edgecomb and then-Assistant Principal Laurence Greenberg raised the grades of...
PALM BEACH, FL
wbhsbullseye.com

“Promises Made, Promises Kept”: The Palm Beach County School Referendum

In November, Palm Beach County voters have a choice. Will residents choose to support the development and education of our next generation, or will they erase the money that schools use to offer a better education? Those who vote in the Midterm elections have to pick a side and consider the potentially negative effects that negating the referendum could have on public education.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
livability.com

11 Things You Must Do Your First Year in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Moving to the Greater Fort Lauderdale area? The most challenging part is narrowing down your to-do list. Let us help. As part of the seventh-largest metro area in the U.S., Greater Fort Lauderdale generates enough cosmopolitan energy to keep you busy day or night. Located just an hour north of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: Railway work will delay traffic, add noise

Expect frequent train horns and longer traffic delays the rest of this month as Brightline upgrades track and signal systems at railroad crossings in Boca Raton in preparation for the Brightline Boca Raton station. Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, flaggers will be present at the crossings listed below and drivers can...
BOCA RATON, FL
103GBF

Florida Authorities Capture Huge 10-Foot Alligator Seen Swimming in the Ocean

Folks hanging out on the beach in Delray Beach, Florida got a huge surprise this morning as a massive 10-Foot Alligator swam close to shore. It is a very rare sight to see an alligator swimming in the ocean. Not only is it rare it is actually completely terrifying. Imagine swimming off the coast and turning around to see one coming at you. Definitely not something I would want to experience.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton

The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

CIty of Port St. Lucie approves Club Pure elementary school

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council majority here approved a special exception use Sept. 26 to permit an elementary school at the corner of Jennings Road and U.S. 1 in the General Commercial Zoning District despite learning at the 11th hour the school was already in operation. Through...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cityoffortpierce.com

The City of Fort Pierce Celebrates City Government Week: “My Fort Pierce.”

The City of Fort Pierce Celebrates City Government Week: “My Fort Pierce.”. The City of Fort Pierce will celebrate Florida City Government Week-themed, "My Fort Pierce.” the week of October 17 and 23, by hosting a week-long photo contest, fun-trivial games about Fort Pierce, and answering the top 3 questions asked from the City’s website. Be sure to follow along through the City’s social media channels!
FORT PIERCE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy