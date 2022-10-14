Read full article on original website
PopSugar
Lori Harvey Styled a Plunging Hooded Dress With Heels For Beyoncé's Party
Welcoming an A-list group to Yoyo Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. came together to close out Fashion Month in style on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Lori Harvey arrived looking like an Alaïa muse in an archival hooded draped dress in burgundy. Pulled from the label's 1984 archives, it was the perfect match for Harvey's sultry and effortlessly chic style. Featuring a plunging neckline, an open back, and a figure-sculpting skirt, the design ranks high on the list of most memorable looks from the evening. The Skn by LH founder exuded a mysterious air with large, black cat-eye sunglasses and opted for gold YSL bangles and rose-gold hoops as finishing accessories. She carried a small Hermès Kelly bag, which matched her black René Caovilla wrap sandals.
Kate Middleton Chicly Steps Into Fall in Dolce & Gabbana Coat and Classic Pumps to Thank Volunteers in Windsor
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton was dressed in timeless attire while thanking volunteers and operational staff this morning in Windsor, England. Arriving in Windsor with Prince William, the Princess of Wales...
Elle
Zendaya Wears Sheer Bodysuit With Sequined Blazer to Valentino Show In Paris
On Sunday, October 2, Zendaya made a stunning appearance at the Valentino spring/summer 2023 collection show during Paris Fashion Week and took a front seat to the runway. The Spider-Man star was wearing a sheer bodysuit covered in tiny crystals covering a pair of black short-shorts. Over the ensemble, she wore an oversized black blazer, also glimmering with sparkling sequins and patterned in the same alternate V-shapes as the sheer suit.
Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots
Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary
Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Hypebae
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
Joan Collins, 89, exudes elegance in a pink midi-dress and blazer as she joins husband Percy Gibson, 57, at the star-studded Hello! Inspiration Awards
Joan Collins exuded elegance as she graced the red carpet at the the Hello! Inspiration Awards at Corinthia, London on Tuesday. The Hollywood icon, 89, looked sensational in a chic pink midi-dress which she teamed with a matching blazer. The former Dynasty star beamed as she posed at the star-studded...
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Victoria Beckham Sees Green in Fitted Dress & Saint Laurent Slingbacks for ‘Today’ Show
Victoria Beckham visited the set of the “Today” show on Oct. 13 in New York City. The businesswoman talked about her growing business in the fashion and beauty realm, her 23-year marriage with British soccer player David Beckham, and her son’s latest nuptial ceremony with Nicola Peltz. The fashion designer wore a green one-shoulder midi dress from her own collection. The fitted piece is finished with a rear central vent and rib knit. Bechkam accessorized with a small diamond pendant and an opal ring to add a bit of shine to the look. As for footwear, the fashion designer slipped on a...
tatler.com
The Princess of Wales has a supermodel moment in vintage Chanel blazer
With an eye for bold colour and sharp tailoring, the Princess of Wales has earned her place among the ranks of society’s most celebrated style stars. This week, Kate turned heads during a visit to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, opting for a ’90s Chanel jacket in an eye-catching cobalt blue.
Naomi Campbell Is a Vision in Crystal-Embellished Catsuit with Built-in Boots & Clear Heels for Alexander McQueen Spring 2023 Show
Naomi Campbell brought sparkles to the Alexander McQueen SS23 Womenswear Show today, in London. The supermodel walked the runway in a one-piece crystal-embellished outfit and was photographed wearing the same look as she exit the fashion event. Campbell’s catsuit featured long sleeves and was completely covered in brown, black, and white sequins with explosive patterns. The outfit featured cutouts on the shoulders as well as the thighs. Shed added large drop earrings to the look and wore her hair down in tight waves. The garment covered Campbell’s body from shoulders to toes. The piece included built-in boots, which appeared to be pointed-toe...
Brunello Cucinelli’s Exclusive New Capsule Collection for Mr Porter Is a Complete Fall Wardrobe
Brunello Cucinelli is a year-round delight. But given that cashmere remains its calling card, the ultra-luxe Italian label truly shines in its fall and winter collections. Thankfully, there’ll be a little more Cucinelli to go around this season, due to a 41-piece capsule collection themed around “Unexpected Elegance” that made its exclusive debut on Mr Porter this week. The assortment, which includes ready-to-wear clothing, footwear and accessories, is pegged to our transitional moment and available in shades that might be described as a “Cucinelli coloring box”: slate gray, camel tan, snow white, eggshell blue and dark navy. This isn’t first time Cucinelli...
Daphne Oz Gives Barbiecore Energy In Hot Pink Strapless Dress & Sparkling Gianvito Rossi Sandals
Daphne Oz recently shared with her followers her glam routine while she was getting ready for the Health Corps Gala. Oz wore a hot pink 16Arlington dress with feather lining at the hem and sparkling Gianvito Rossi sandals at the event. In the makeup video, Oz used a TooFace eyeshadow palette writing in the caption, “pink lids to match the dress!” Her eyeshadow look is a blushed sparkly pink with a thick cat eye using the 24-hour Covergirl liner in brown. While applying her makeup she wore a white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers. View this post...
Sizzling in Scarlet! Queen Letizia dazzles in one-shoulder Stella McCartney gown on the red carpet during a royal visit to Germany with King Felipe
Queen Letizia dazzled in a vibrant red gown as she took to the red carpet with King Felipe at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin this evening. The Queen, 50, recycled the scarlet, cape gown from Stella McCartney as she attended a banquet at which she and the King were guests of honour during their three-day royal tour of Germany.
Jennifer Lawrence Makes an Elegant Arrival in Sheer Pearl Dress & Bucked Suede Sandals for London Premiere of ‘Causeaway’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lawrence put her own innovative spin on a jeweled gown at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 8. The award-winning actress hit the red carpet for the premiere of her forthcoming film, “Causeaway.”
Kathy Hilton Serves Up Barbiecore Glamour in 3D Floral Dress & Velvet Pumps for ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion
Kathy Hilton followed the fashion steps of her daughter Paris Hilton and took the Barbiecore trend to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion. Hilton posed on Instagram ahead of the reunion episode, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, in an Oscar de la Renta dress. Her pink satin number featured a knee-length A-line skirt and V-shaped neckline, complete with elbow-length sleeves. Adding to the piece’s elegance were 3D flower accents placed around the dress, creating a blooming effect. Hilton finished her ensemble with a diamond necklace and stud earrings, as well as a crystal-covered de la...
Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
Kyle Richards Goes for Leather in Heeled Boots & Houndstooth Blazer for Jamie Lee Curtis’ Hand and Footprint Ceremony
Kyle Richards gave leather style a sophisticated finish while at Jamie Lee Curtis’ Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX this week, commemorating the stars longtime acting career. The ceremony was also attended by Curtis’ husband, Christopher Guest, and daughters Ruby and Annie Guest, as well as close friends and co-stars including Melanie Griffith, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Andi Matichak.
Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers
Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
Chloë Grace Moretz Channels Sci-Fi Glamour with Mirrored Fish Scale Top & Chrome Sandals at ‘The Peripheral’ LA Premiere
Chloë Grace Moretz attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new Amazon Prime Video television show “The Peripheral” held at the Ace Hotel in reflective fashions. Joined by many of her co-stars, Moretz turned heads on the carpet wearing a mirrored top and metallic footwear to match. The cropped halter-style tee was created with layers of mirrored panels in a fish scale pattern, creating a futuristic sci-fi armored effect. For bottoms, Moretz donned a high-waisted black maxi skirt that parted in towards the bottom hem, the front slit shining a spotlight on her shoes. Amidst all the statement-making pieces, Moretz opted to...
