Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix Next Month–Watch Them While You Still Can!

Out with the old and in with the new — that’s the motto when it comes to Netflix and all of the amazing shows that come and go with each passing month. And while it’s always sad to see a great movie leave the streaming service , rest assured another new favorite is about to head your way. If you’re wondering what to expect as October turns into November and snuggle-under-a-blanket-to-bingewatch time is upon us, the first thing to prepare yourself for is this: what will be leaving Netflix next month? In other words: which shows should you watch ASAP before they’re gone forever (or at least for the time being)?

Here is a list of everything that is leaving Netflix next month — watch them while you can.

November 1

8 Mile (2002)

Aagey Se Right (2009)

Aamir (2008)

ABCD 2 (2015)

ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Arjun: The Warrior Prince (2011)

Barfi! (2012)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Chance Pe Dance (2010)

Christmas in the Heartland (2017)

Chup Chup Ke (2006)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007)

Dhoondte Reh Jaoge (2009)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat(2003)

Edge of Fear (2018)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Flight (2012)

Footloose (2011)

Friday (1995)

Friday After Next (2002)

Getaway Plan (2016)

Ghanchakkar (2013)

Grandmaster (2012)

Hajwala: The Missing Engine (2016)

Hattrick (2007)

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)

Heroine (2012)

Himmatwala (2013)

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass (2007)

Husbands in Goa (2012)

Identity (2003)

InuYasha (Seasons 1-2)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Just Friends (2005)

Kai Po Che! (2013)

Kalakalappu (2012)

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles (2006)

Katti Batti (2015)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Seasons 1-3)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Léon: The Professional (1994)

Life in a Metro (2007)

Little Nicky (2000)

Marc Maron: Thinky Pain (2013)

Miniforce X (Season 1)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)

Monster-in-Law (2005)

Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008)

Naruto (Seasons 1-9)

No One Killed Jessica (2011)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008)

Paan Singh Tomar (2010)

Pettersson and Findus 2 (2016)

Raja Natwarlal (2014)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Rock of Ages (2012)

Satyagraha (2013)

Scarface (1983)

Seized (2020)

Settai (2013)

Sigaram Thodu (2014)

Sitting in Limbo (2020)

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)

Takers (2010)

The Bucket List (2007)

The Family Court (Season 1)

The Forgiven (2017)

The Golden Path (Season 1)

The Little Nyonya (2009)

The Judgement (Season 1)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

The Nightingale (2018)

The Notebook (2004)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Old Thieves: The Legend of Artegios (2007)

The Truth (2008)

This Is 40 (2012)

Together (2009)

Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008)

Zoé: Panoramas (2016)

Zokkomon (2011)

November 2

Olympus Has Fallen (2013)

November 3

From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series ( Seasons 1-3)

November 5

Framing John DeLorean (2019)

Undercover Brother 2 (2019)

November 6

Burning Cane (2019) – ARRAY Releasing

