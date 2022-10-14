Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix Next Month–Watch Them While You Still Can!
Out with the old and in with the new — that’s the motto when it comes to Netflix and all of the amazing shows that come and go with each passing month. And while it’s always sad to see a great movie leave the streaming service , rest assured another new favorite is about to head your way. If you’re wondering what to expect as October turns into November and snuggle-under-a-blanket-to-bingewatch time is upon us, the first thing to prepare yourself for is this: what will be leaving Netflix next month? In other words: which shows should you watch ASAP before they’re gone forever (or at least for the time being)?
Here is a list of everything that is leaving Netflix next month — watch them while you can.
November 1
- 8 Mile (2002)
- Aagey Se Right (2009)
- Aamir (2008)
- ABCD 2 (2015)
- ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013)
- Are We There Yet? (2005)
- Arjun: The Warrior Prince (2011)
- Barfi! (2012)
- Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)
- Chance Pe Dance (2010)
- Christmas in the Heartland (2017)
- Chup Chup Ke (2006)
- Despicable Me (2010)
- Despicable Me 2 (2013)
- Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007)
- Dhoondte Reh Jaoge (2009)
- Dinner for Schmucks (2010)
- Do Dooni Chaar (2010)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat(2003)
- Edge of Fear (2018)
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
- Flight (2012)
- Footloose (2011)
- Friday (1995)
- Friday After Next (2002)
- Getaway Plan (2016)
- Ghanchakkar (2013)
- Grandmaster (2012)
- Hajwala: The Missing Engine (2016)
- Hattrick (2007)
- Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)
- Heroine (2012)
- Himmatwala (2013)
- His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass (2007)
- Husbands in Goa (2012)
- Identity (2003)
- InuYasha (Seasons 1-2)
- Johnny Mnemonic (1995)
- Just Friends (2005)
- Kai Po Che! (2013)
- Kalakalappu (2012)
- Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles (2006)
- Katti Batti (2015)
- Last Action Hero (1993)
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Seasons 1-3)
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
- Léon: The Professional (1994)
- Life in a Metro (2007)
- Little Nicky (2000)
- Marc Maron: Thinky Pain (2013)
- Miniforce X (Season 1)
- Miss Congeniality (2000)
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)
- Monster-in-Law (2005)
- Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)
- Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008)
- Naruto (Seasons 1-9)
- Next Friday (2000)
- No One Killed Jessica (2011)
- No Strings Attached (2011)
- Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008)
- Paan Singh Tomar (2010)
- Pettersson and Findus 2 (2016)
- Raja Natwarlal (2014)
- Red Riding Hood (2011)
- Rock of Ages (2012)
- Satyagraha (2013)
- Scarface (1983)
- Seized (2020)
- Settai (2013)
- Sigaram Thodu (2014)
- Sitting in Limbo (2020)
- Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)
- Takers (2010)
- The Bucket List (2007)
- The Family Court (Season 1)
- The Forgiven (2017)
- The Golden Path (Season 1)
- The Little Nyonya (2009)
- The Judgement (Season 1)
- The Next Karate Kid (1994)
- The Nightingale (2018)
- The Notebook (2004)
- The Nut Job (2014)
- The Old Thieves: The Legend of Artegios (2007)
- The Truth (2008)
- This Is 40 (2012)
- Together (2009)
- Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008)
- Zoé: Panoramas (2016)
- Zokkomon (2011)
November 2
- Olympus Has Fallen (2013)
November 3
- From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series ( Seasons 1-3)
- Mossad 101 (Seasons 1-2)
November 5
- Framing John DeLorean (2019)
- Undercover Brother 2 (2019)
November 6
- Burning Cane (2019) – ARRAY Releasing
Ready, set, grab a blanket and get your favorite shows in before Halloween.
Comments / 0