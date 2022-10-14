ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix Next Month–Watch Them While You Still Can!

By Lisa Cupido
 4 days ago

Out with the old and in with the new — that’s the motto when it comes to Netflix and all of the amazing shows that come and go with each passing month. And while it’s always sad to see a great movie leave the streaming service , rest assured another new favorite is about to head your way. If you’re wondering what to expect as October turns into November and snuggle-under-a-blanket-to-bingewatch time is upon us, the first thing to prepare yourself for is this: what will be leaving Netflix next month? In other words: which shows should you watch ASAP before they’re gone forever (or at least for the time being)?

Here is a list of everything that is leaving Netflix next month — watch them while you can.

November 1

  • 8 Mile (2002)
  • Aagey Se Right (2009)
  • Aamir (2008)
  • ABCD 2 (2015)
  • ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013)
  • Are We There Yet? (2005)
  • Arjun: The Warrior Prince (2011)
  • Barfi! (2012)
  • Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)
  • Chance Pe Dance (2010)
  • Christmas in the Heartland (2017)
  • Chup Chup Ke (2006)
  • Despicable Me (2010)
  • Despicable Me 2 (2013)
  • Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007)
  • Dhoondte Reh Jaoge (2009)
  • Dinner for Schmucks (2010)
  • Do Dooni Chaar (2010)
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat(2003)
  • Edge of Fear (2018)
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
  • Flight (2012)
  • Footloose (2011)
  • Friday (1995)
  • Friday After Next (2002)
  • Getaway Plan (2016)
  • Ghanchakkar (2013)
  • Grandmaster (2012)
  • Hajwala: The Missing Engine (2016)
  • Hattrick (2007)
  • Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)
  • Heroine (2012)
  • Himmatwala (2013)
  • His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass (2007)
  • Husbands in Goa (2012)
  • Identity (2003)
  • InuYasha (Seasons 1-2)
  • Johnny Mnemonic (1995)
  • Just Friends (2005)
  • Kai Po Che! (2013)
  • Kalakalappu (2012)
  • Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles (2006)
  • Katti Batti (2015)
  • Last Action Hero (1993)
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Seasons 1-3)
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
  • Léon: The Professional (1994)
  • Life in a Metro (2007)
  • Little Nicky (2000)
  • Marc Maron: Thinky Pain (2013)
  • Miniforce X (Season 1)
  • Miss Congeniality (2000)
  • Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)
  • Monster-in-Law (2005)
  • Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)
  • Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008)
  • Naruto (Seasons 1-9)
  • Next Friday (2000)
  • No One Killed Jessica (2011)
  • No Strings Attached (2011)
  • Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008)
  • Paan Singh Tomar (2010)
  • Pettersson and Findus 2 (2016)
  • Raja Natwarlal (2014)
  • Red Riding Hood (2011)
  • Rock of Ages (2012)
  • Satyagraha (2013)
  • Scarface (1983)
  • Seized (2020)
  • Settai (2013)
  • Sigaram Thodu (2014)
  • Sitting in Limbo (2020)
  • Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)
  • Takers (2010)
  • The Bucket List (2007)
  • The Family Court (Season 1)
  • The Forgiven (2017)
  • The Golden Path (Season 1)
  • The Little Nyonya (2009)
  • The Judgement (Season 1)
  • The Next Karate Kid (1994)
  • The Nightingale (2018)
  • The Notebook (2004)
  • The Nut Job (2014)
  • The Old Thieves: The Legend of Artegios (2007)
  • The Truth (2008)
  • This Is 40 (2012)
  • Together (2009)
  • Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008)
  • Zoé: Panoramas (2016)
  • Zokkomon (2011)

November 2

  • Olympus Has Fallen (2013)

November 3

  • From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series ( Seasons 1-3)
  • Mossad 101 (Seasons 1-2)

November 5

  • Framing John DeLorean (2019)
  • Undercover Brother 2 (2019)

November 6

  • Burning Cane (2019) – ARRAY Releasing

Ready, set, grab a blanket and get your favorite shows in before Halloween.

