$25 million in grants available to support rural emergency services in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has opened the applications for two grant programs, both funded under the American Rescue Plan Act appropriated by LB 1014. The Rural Ambulance Replacement and the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Equipment grants are both open to Nebraska-licensed EMS services.
