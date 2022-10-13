Jackie R. Trusty, 90, died at 4:35 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton. Born May 14, 1932 in East Alton, he was the son of Oscar R. and Margie A. (Cole) Trusty. Mr. Trusty served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of Christway Church in Godfrey. He retired as a load pusher for Owens Illinois Glass in Alton and then worked at the Godfrey McDonald’s for seven years. On August 6, 1960 he married the former Shirley McClaine in East Alton. She survives. Also surviving are two sons, Gregory P. Trusty of Alton and Jonathan Trusty of St. Clair Shore, MI, a grandson, Trevor Trusty, and two step grandchildren, Tyler McDonald and Kaylynn McDonald. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 at Christway Church in Godfrey. Pastor Steve Pace will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to Christway Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

