Saundra Mifflin
Saundra “Sandy” D. Mifflin, 59 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on October 15, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, Illinois. Sandy was born November 14, 1962 in Maywood, Illinois, to Bobby and Carolyn (Brown) Coryell. She married Jeffery Dean Mifflin, the love of her life on August 14, 1982. They shared 39 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on October 21, 2021.
Event promotes careers on the river
Careers focusing on river industries will be the focus of an event Wednesday morning at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton. RiverWorks Discovery is hosting a Who Works the Rivers event that will have high school students from Alton, Sumner, Clyde C. Miller, Vashon, and Granite City high schools throw a line, tie knots, learn about proper PPE on the job and learn about the commodities essential to the economy shipped along the river.
Jingle Hike Challenge returns
Cold weather can prompt people to stay inside for most of the holiday season, so HeartLand Conservancy is partnering with the Alpine shop for the fourth annual Jingle Hike Challenge. This challenge is to encourage you to see the beauty of the parks and natural areas even during the winter season.
Armin Bernhardt
Armin William Bernhardt, 69, after a quick battle with cancer, went home to the Lord at 7:42 pm, Sunday, October 16, 2002 at Alton Memorial Hospital with his son, Shawn Bernhardt and sister, Virginia Singleton by his side. Born September 26, 1953 in Alton, he was the son of Lydle...
Jackie Trusty
Jackie R. Trusty, 90, died at 4:35 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton. Born May 14, 1932 in East Alton, he was the son of Oscar R. and Margie A. (Cole) Trusty. Mr. Trusty served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of Christway Church in Godfrey. He retired as a load pusher for Owens Illinois Glass in Alton and then worked at the Godfrey McDonald’s for seven years. On August 6, 1960 he married the former Shirley McClaine in East Alton. She survives. Also surviving are two sons, Gregory P. Trusty of Alton and Jonathan Trusty of St. Clair Shore, MI, a grandson, Trevor Trusty, and two step grandchildren, Tyler McDonald and Kaylynn McDonald. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 at Christway Church in Godfrey. Pastor Steve Pace will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to Christway Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Myer-Henson engagement
Miranda Myer and Abram Henson Wood River announce their engagement. Miranda is the daughter of Jeff & Mindy Myer, and Abram is the son of David & Sherri Henson. Miranda is a 2012 graduate of Alton High School and a 2022 graduate of Chamberlin University, with masters degree in nursing. She is also a board certified family nurse practitioner. At this time, she works as a nurse in the emergency department at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Merrill Huey
Merrill Ray Huey, 85 of Madison, Illinois, passed away on October 13, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. Merrill was born June 14, 1937 in Scott County, Missouri, to Simon Peter and Elsie R. (Jennings) Huey. He married Jennie May Humphrey. They owned and operated their own bar and restaurant as well as a convenience store together. He was a Freemason and a member of the Madison County Democratic Party.
Allan Burney
Allan W. Burney, 64, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton. He was born on October 8, 1958, in Shipman, IL the son of Claude and Dorothy (Campbell) Burney. Allan worked as a Synchronous Material Flow Coordinator at Ford. He enjoyed spending time with family. Allan...
Mark Radcliff Sr.
Mark Christopher Radcliff Sr., 63, died at 11:38 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at his home in Wood River. Born August 25, 1959 in Alton, he was the son of Allen F. and Lavonne (Jones) Radcliff. Mr. Radcliff is survived by three sons, Lewis Radcliff of Brighton, Charles Radcliff of Bunker Hill, and Mark Radcliff Jr. of Alton, five brothers, Jay Radcliff of Cottage Hills, Aaron Radcliff of Alton, Allen Radcliff of Greenfield, John Radcliff of Alton, and Scott Radcliff of Roxana, and a sister, Julia Spears of Alton. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Greg William Radcliff and Rodger Radcliff. No services are scheduled. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Deanna McBride
Deanna (Winkler) McBride, passed away at 5:40 pm Monday, October 3, 2022, at Boyd Healthcare in Carrollton, Illinois. She was born in Hamburg on August 16, 1938, the daughter of Forrest & Lucille (McKee) Winkler. Deanna married Donald Lee McBride on October 13, 1956, at the First Presbyterian Church in...
Betty Lou Slecka
Betty Lou Slecka, 83, of Pontoon Beach, IL, passed away at 2:11 a.m. Sat. Oct. 15, 2022 at her sister Laverne’s home while under hospice care with her family surrounding her. She was born Oct. 25, 1938 in Poplar Bluff, MO to the late Thomas & Ida (Agee) Marlette.
Winter Chloride Watchers sought in Riverbend area
Illinois River Watch is recruiting volunteers to test local streams during the winter for the impact road salt has on waterways. The Illinois Department of Transportation reported using more than 520,000 tons of salt across the state last winter. Each monitoring trip could take as little as minutes - October...
Shirley Yocum
Shirley M. Yocum, 87, died at 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Rivers Crossing of Alton. She was born March 27, 1935 in Benton, IL the daughter of the late James and Ollie (Martin) Yocum. Shirley was a member of Abundant Church in Alton. She retired from Energy Coating in Alton where she worked as a secretary. Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, George Yocum and three sisters, Betty Wilhold, Peggy Grammar and Billie Beets. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Gerald Callaway will officiate. Memorials may be made to Abundant Church of Alton. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneral.com.
Eileen M. Brooks
Born April 29, 1937 in Adams, WI, she was the daughter of Fred A. and Edna M. (Shafman) Gerard. Eileen worked 27 1/2 years for Owens-IL Glass Company before retiring. She later worked in the cafeteria for the Wood River-Hartford School District #15 as well as Bethalto Hardee's. She married...
Frighten Brighton is Saturday
One of the first Halloween-themed events of the season will kick off the weekend this Saturday in Brighton starting at 3pm. It's the annual Frighten Brighton Fall Festival at Schneider Ann Park. There are a number of events all with a fall or Halloween theme. Park & Rec Committee Chairman...
Parade route to get spruced up
Steve Yates wants the Wood River Halloween Parade route to be overrun with parades viewers, not weeds. The Wood River City Council approved a request from Bill and Joe’s Towing to hold a parade route cleanup Saturday, October 22. Yates, whose property is on the parade route at Sixth and Ferguson said he got the idea for the cleanup after tidying up around his own building.
New electric supplier for Bethalto
Starting early next year, Bethalto residents may notice a change on their electric bill. The village is part of the popular electric aggregation program like most other municipalities around the region. They recently renegotiated a new contract with a new supplier: Constellation NewEnergy. The rate they negotiated is slightly lower...
Free breakfast on Veterans Day
Local businesses are joining forces to offer a free breakfast for veterans and their families on Veterans Day. It’s called Breakfast for a Hero and will be held at the Best Western Premier in Alton on Friday November 11 from 8-10am. Claywell Asset Management-Raymond James in Godfrey is spearheading...
Farm Bureau awarding truck-driving scholarships
Farmers continue to struggle to find enough qualified truck drivers to move agricultural products. In response, the Illinois Farm Bureau has established a scholarship program to help more men and women get trained at community colleges to drive trucks for the agricultural sector. Jennifer Smith, development manager for the IAA...
New S&P report shows Illinois with worst credit in the nation
In May, Illinois saw its credit rating from S&P Global Rating increase. But the latest newsletter from the ratings agency show the state has the worst overall credit in the country. The S&P newsletter shows which U.S. states have increased their credit ratings and which states have decreased their ratings...
