ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
105.7 The Hawk

This News Might Make New Jersey The Love Capital Of America

We love a good love story here in New Jersey and it turns out we’re pretty good at them as well, at least according to data on our divorce rate here in the Garden State. You would think with all of the New Jersey stresses we have to deal with, our relationships will eventually suffer and ultimately pay the price. But that is not what the statistics say.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Here Are 9 of the Top, Tastiest Taco Spots in Central Jersey!

Tacos are one of those handheld foods that can make any day better. Who does't want to hear "Wanna grab some tacos for dinner?" There's a taco for everyone, and there are SO many amazing spots to get quality tacos in New Jersey. What's your poison? Birria tacos with a...
New Jersey 101.5

The Jersey Shore places that aren’t there anymore

When John Lennon sang "there are places I remember" with The Beatles, he could easily have been talking about the Jersey Shore. No matter where you live in New Jersey, if you've lived here all your life, you had to have spent time at the Jersey Shore and many of the places you remember aren't there anymore.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Is New Jersey One of the Rudest States in All of America?

Is New Jersey Rude? Guess that depends on your definition of rude. According to Google rude is defined as "offensively impolite or ill-mannered" and "having a startling abruptness" so maybe? or is it we just don't have time for nonsense? If you live here in New Jersey you know the answer and if you live outside Jersey, you should get on board and then there won't be any problems lol.
NEW JERSEY STATE
purewow.com

7 Hidden Gems in New Jersey That We Bet You’ve Never Heard Of

Growing up in New Jersey is kind of like dating a sweet and sensitive guy with a rough exterior. You don’t need the rest of the world to understand your love, and in fact, that’s part of what makes it so special. When people have negative things to say about my boyfriend home state, I don’t pay much attention to it because I know that a bad rep helps maintain New Jersey’s best kept secrets.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey’s Favorite Fictional Boss Might Surprise You

Tony Stark? Olivia Pope? Darth Vader? None of those were named New Jersey's favorite fictional boss. You might be surprised who was!. National Boss's Day is Sunday, October 16th. To mark the occasion, Grand Canyon University recently had a team of researchers analyze Google Trends Seach Date over a period of a year to put together a list of America's most popular fictional bosses.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

More NJ restaurants charging credit card fees (Opinion)

I've mentioned it in previous posts that soon family-owned, mom-and-pop restaurants may be squeezed into extinction within a generation. The pressures and expenses are enormous. With inflation raising product and labor costs, some restaurants have resorted to passing on those credit card processing fees to their customers. It is legal,...
Beach Radio

22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey

When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy