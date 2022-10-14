Jeremy Hunt is in effect our new prime minister. The titular prime minister held a press conference yesterday in which she read out the terms of her surrender. Taxes will go up when she promised they would go down, and public spending “will grow less rapidly than previously planned” when she said she had no plans for cuts.The new prime minister spoke to the nation this morning and explained what was happening in sentences that followed each other and conveyed meaning. This was such a revolutionary change after the hallucinatory experience of the past 39 days that it should...

