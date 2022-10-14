Read full article on original website
Related
Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’
Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
Liz Truss appoints Jeremy Hunt as chancellor after sacking Kwarteng
Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as Liz Truss’s new chancellor, in a stunning reversal of political fortune and a sign that the beleaguered prime minister wants to reach out to other sections of the Conservative party. Hunt, the former foreign secretary and health secretary, who has twice tried unsuccessfully...
Jeremy Hunt is now the most powerful person in British politics – and it’s only a matter of time before he’s our next PM
JEREMY Hunt is a nice chap with few enemies. In the ruthless world of hard-boiled politics, such characteristics were seen as signs of weakness. Not any more, it seems. Today they are considered assets for the man most likely to be our next Prime Minister. Even his single identifiable sin...
'Shelf-life of a lettuce': Truss's nightmare on Downing Street
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has had the shortest of political honeymoons since taking over from Boris Johnson. Taking out the 10 days of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, Truss had only a week in control of events before her political programme imploded, leading to the sacking of her finance minister.
Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng before corporation tax U-turn
Liz Truss has sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as her chancellor and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt ahead of a U-turn on key sections of her disastrous mini-budget, as she launched a desperate attempt to restore her crumbling political authority. In a rapidly moving sequence of events, the prime minister first dismissed...
A warning to Truss and Hunt: people see the chaos and unfairness – and they won’t accept it | Jeremy Corbyn
Activists and unions don’t want Tory austerity, or the opposition’s bland alternative, says former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
Jeremy Hunt signals state pensions triple lock could be scrapped
Jeremy Hunt has suggested the triple lock on state pensions increases could be scrapped, as he refused to make any commitments on “individual policy areas”.The Chancellor said decisions would be taken “through the prism of what matters” to the most vulnerable but failed to guarantee the Government would maintain the triple lock, the policy commitment by which state pensions are uprated by whichever is highest of 2.5%, wages and inflation.At the end of September, his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng had said he and the Prime Minister were “absolutely committed” to it.I’m very aware of how many vulnerable pensioners there are and...
Liz Truss news – live: Jeremy Hunt says PM went ‘too far, too fast’ on tax cuts
Liz Truss’s government went “too far, too fast” with its mini-Budget, the new chancellor has said after he was drafted into the role to steady the markets.The prime minister on Friday sacked her now former Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng and reversed sweeping tax cuts after weeks of financial turmoil.In a statement released late on Saturday, chancellor Jeremy Hunt said his focus was “on growth underpinned by stability.”He continued: “The drive on growing the economy is right - it means more people can get good jobs, new businesses can thrive and we can secure world class public services. But we...
UK PM Liz Truss is in charge, says her new finance minister
LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss is in charge of the government, her newly appointed finance minister Jeremy Hunt said, rejecting the idea that the party should replace her after a tumultuous start to her term in office.
What’s left of the mini-Budget? Bankers bonuses and tax hikes for workers
The UK’s new chancellor Jeremy Hunt has taken an axe to Kwasi Kwarteng’s so-called mini-Budget just weeks after it was announced. In a statement on Monday morning, Mr Hunt said he would be getting rid of “almost all” of the tax plans his predecessor had not already ditched following the backlash to the plans. It comes after a host of tax-slashing measures unveiled by Mr Kwarteng – who Mr Hunt replaced on Friday – spooked markets and saw the pound slump to an all-time low. Mr Hunt confirmed he would be ditching many of these measures, saying the “most...
Before he slashes services even further, Hunt should look at the state of the UK | Polly Toynbee
The last thing the country needs is another dose of austerity, says Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee
Voices: With his proxy Jeremy Hunt as the real prime minister, Rishi Sunak has won
Jeremy Hunt is in effect our new prime minister. The titular prime minister held a press conference yesterday in which she read out the terms of her surrender. Taxes will go up when she promised they would go down, and public spending “will grow less rapidly than previously planned” when she said she had no plans for cuts.The new prime minister spoke to the nation this morning and explained what was happening in sentences that followed each other and conveyed meaning. This was such a revolutionary change after the hallucinatory experience of the past 39 days that it should...
UK's embattled Truss told: 'The game is up'
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sunday vied to reboot her economic programme, but Conservative critics warned the party faces electoral oblivion under her crippled leadership. "Truss has become a pointless prime minister -- an empty vessel with no policies or power," the Sunday Times editorialised.
Liz Truss’ waning power brings political plots, and jokes
LONDON (AP) — Powerless, humiliated, labeled a “ghost” prime minister and compared unfavorably to a head of lettuce — this is not a good week for Liz Truss. Britain’s prime minister was scrambling to recover her grasp on power Tuesday after her economic plans were ripped up and repudiated by a Treasury chief whom she was forced to appoint to avoid meltdown on the financial markets.
BBC
Liz Truss still in charge despite U-turns, says Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has insisted Liz Truss is still in charge of the government, after a series of U-turns left her premiership in jeopardy. Some Tory backbenchers have been talking privately about how to remove the PM, after market turmoil led her to abandon her flagship tax policies. Mr Hunt...
Hunt: Scottish independence case based on extremist, crank think-tank economics
Jeremy Hunt has suggested the case for Scottish independence is based on “extremist, crank think-tank” economics.The Chancellor was challenged by the SNP’s Stewart Hosie (Dundee East) to disown the “extremist, crank, experimental think-tank economics” adopted by Prime Minister Liz Truss in recent weeks.But Mr Hunt countered by saying he would be happy to if Mr Hosie distanced himself from the thinking behind the support of Scotland’s departure from the union.The exchanges came after Mr Hunt confirmed to Parliament that the UK Government would be reversing many of the policies announced by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng following a tumultuous few weeks.Speaking...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
Jeremy Hunt: Who is new chancellor and former health secretary?
Events moved at pace in Westminster on Friday as Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked as chancellor in a shock move while Jeremy Hunt was made his replacement and Liz Truss announced another U-turn in her mini-Budget.While his appointment was welcomed by some Tory MPs as “an experienced pair of hands”, some questioned why Mr Kwarteng was the one who had to go when he was pursuing policies Ms Truss advocated for in her leadership campaign.At a hastily arranged news conference in Downing Street, Ms Truss dismissed calls for her resignation, saying she is “absolutely determined to see through what I...
US News and World Report
UK Treasury Chief in Position of Power as PM Truss Struggles
LONDON (AP) — As British Prime Minister Liz Truss struggles to retain her authority, one man is seen to be in the real position of power to restore order and credibility to the Conservative government and limit the damage caused by Truss’ economic plans. Jeremy Hunt, named Britain’s...
Winners and losers from Jeremy Hunt’s mini-Budget U-turn
The new chancellor has dismantled Liz Truss's economic agenda as he sought to bring stability to the financial markets following weeks of turmoil caused by the mini-Budget.In a rejection of Ms Truss's agenda, Mr Hunt announced he would scrap a planned cut to the basic rate of income tax in a bid to fill a £72bn black hole in the public finances.He also pledged to scale down the energy bill support scheme from April, after which point the government will seek to help only those on lower incomes, as part of an overall package he said would raise £32bn...
Comments / 0