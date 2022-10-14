Read full article on original website
Related
Royal fans think King Charles’ coronation date is a burn for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
It was announced yesterday (11 October) that King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May, 2023. But royal watchers were quick to notice one problem: that’s the date Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will turn four. People interpreted the...
Viewers spot Loose Women's reaction as This Morning win best daytime show
The National Television Awards took Britain by storm last night (13 October), and there’s quite a lot to unpack. No one likes the morning after the night before, and if Twitter’s reaction to one particular moment is anything to go by, some of the Loose Women team are probably wincing this morning.
NTAs LIVE: All winners at National Television Awards 2022 explained
Featured Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock for NTA. The very best in showbusiness are coming together for the UK's 27th National Television Awards, which will see our favourite television stars battling it out to win the all-important titles. NTA-veterans Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are there, along with this year's Love...
Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield booed as they win Best Daytime show at NTAs
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been booed as they won at the National Television Awards. Check out the awkward moment below:. The pair headed onto the stage with the rest of the This Morning cast as they won the Best Daytime show award on 13 October. However, the group...
Holly Willoughby ‘snuck out of NTAs’ after being booed
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were booed as they won the National Television Award for Best Daytime Show yesterday, 13 October. Following their acceptance of the award and the ceremony, Holly left, with Phillip going on to party solo. They took to the stage to collect their award, with Phillip...
Jamie Lee Curtis' daughter makes red carpet debut after coming out as transgender
Jamie Lee Curtis' daughter made her red carpet debut after coming out as transgender. The actor took to the red carpet to promote new horror movie, Halloween Ends, alongside her two daughters Annie Guest and Ruby Guest. Ruby came out as transgender in 2020. Jamie Lee Curtis shared a photo...
Kate Hudson divides opinion after letting four-year-old daughter use a dummy
Parents are often found drawing the short stick when it comes to judgement from family and friends on parental decisions like when to start weaning your baby, what school you should send them to or how you discipline your child. But when you’re in the public eye, it can be...
JK Rowling shares heartbreaking tribute to Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane
The tributes have begun to roll in for Robbie Coltrane, following his tragic death today, 14 October. The 72-year-old actor was a fan-favourite for his role as Hagrid in Harry Potter, as well as notable roles in James Bond’s GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough. Now, JK Rowling...
Molly-Mae explains she has anterior placenta after struggling to feel baby girl move
While expecting her first baby, Molly-Mae Hague has found it 'really reassuring to know' the reason why she can't feel her baby girl move. The former Love Island star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tommy Fury after making the announcement last month. Watch below as Molly-Mae shares a...
King Charles makes awkward remark after having to meet Liz Truss again
People are losing it after catching King Charles III's awkward exchange with Prime Minister Liz Truss at their first weekly audience. The prime minister hasn't been able to catch a break since taking on the job, from an economic recession to the ongoing energy crisis to threats of a no confidence vote, and everything in between.
Khloe Kardashian recently underwent a procedure to have a tumour removed from her face
Khloe Kardashian has shared that she recently underwent a procedure after doctors discovered a tumour on her face. The reality star opened up about the experience on her Instagram Story, after fans started to ask questions about the bandage on her face in recent photos. Khloe, 38, admitted that, at...
Melissa Suffield rushes toddler son to hospital for third time in two weeks
Former EastEnders star Melissa Suffield rushed her son to hospital for the third time in 16 days, urging other parents to 'always trust your instincts'. The actor, who is best known for playing Lucy Beale on the hit BBC soap opera, took her two-year-old River to hospital on Wednesday night (12 October) and shared the ordeal with her 48,500 followers on Instagram.
'My best friend conned me out of over £100,000'
Sue Hughes first met her best friend Anna back in 1998 while they were working together in a nursing home, and immediately hit it off. The two became the best of friends, went out together every weekend, and Sue was even made chief bridesmaid at Anna's wedding. They told each other everything - or so Sue thought.
Why Ant and Dec won't be at NTAs tonight after winning for last 20 years
After two decades of attending the National Television Awards, national treasures and Geordie presenter duo Ant and Dec unfortunately won't be attending this evening's ceremony (13 October). Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, better known as Ant and Dec (or PJ and Duncan, depending on how old you are) began their...
Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan defends Channel 5’s Soham murders drama following criticism
Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has defended Channel 5's true crime drama about the Soham murders after it was hit with criticism. The Channel 5 true crime drama Maxine has come in for criticism this week after some viewers thought it portrayed the titular character, Ian Huntley's girlfriend Maxine Carr, as a victim.
Tragic story behind founder of skincare brand The Ordinary
We all know cult beauty brand The Ordinary, but do you know the heartbreaking story of its founder?. Iranian-Canadian entrepreneur Brandon Truaxe first came onto the beauty scene after co-founding DECIEM The Abnormal Beauty Company in 2012. He had the world at his fingertips and one of the hottest beauty...
Man slammed after posting video reacting to baby screaming during 29-hour flight
If you can trace your mind back to last week, you may recall a TikToker calling for adult-only flights after a child screamed constantly during his 29-hour journey. Here’s a reminder of his ordeal:. The row came to light on the platform after the holidaymaker shared a video of...
Married At First Sight's Chanita says one bride made x-rated move at reunion that wasn't aired
It's all kicking off as the cast of Married At First Sight UK return for an explosive two-part reunion. We've only seen part one of the reunion special but already, the drama is absolutely flowing - which is why fans might be surprised to hear that some of the most shocking moments didn't even make it to the final cut.
Ant and Dec forced to pull out of National Television Awards
Ant and Dec have been forced to pull out of the National Television Awards due to illness. The NTAs are taking place tomorrow on Thursday (13 October) and will be presented by returning host Joel Dommett. The TV presenter shortlist for the NTAs includes the likes of Alison Hammond, Ant...
First look at season five of The Crown
It's not long now until The Crown returns to our screens – and Netflix has shared a tantalising glimpse of what lies ahead. Yes, season five of the hit series is just around the corner, and the streaming giant has offered us a first look at the new cast.
Tyla
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0