Viewers spot Loose Women's reaction as This Morning win best daytime show

The National Television Awards took Britain by storm last night (13 October), and there’s quite a lot to unpack. No one likes the morning after the night before, and if Twitter’s reaction to one particular moment is anything to go by, some of the Loose Women team are probably wincing this morning.
NTAs LIVE: All winners at National Television Awards 2022 explained

Featured Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock for NTA. The very best in showbusiness are coming together for the UK's 27th National Television Awards, which will see our favourite television stars battling it out to win the all-important titles. NTA-veterans Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are there, along with this year's Love...
Holly Willoughby ‘snuck out of NTAs’ after being booed

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were booed as they won the National Television Award for Best Daytime Show yesterday, 13 October. Following their acceptance of the award and the ceremony, Holly left, with Phillip going on to party solo. They took to the stage to collect their award, with Phillip...
King Charles makes awkward remark after having to meet Liz Truss again

People are losing it after catching King Charles III's awkward exchange with Prime Minister Liz Truss at their first weekly audience. The prime minister hasn't been able to catch a break since taking on the job, from an economic recession to the ongoing energy crisis to threats of a no confidence vote, and everything in between.
Melissa Suffield rushes toddler son to hospital for third time in two weeks

Former EastEnders star Melissa Suffield rushed her son to hospital for the third time in 16 days, urging other parents to 'always trust your instincts'. The actor, who is best known for playing Lucy Beale on the hit BBC soap opera, took her two-year-old River to hospital on Wednesday night (12 October) and shared the ordeal with her 48,500 followers on Instagram.
'My best friend conned me out of over £100,000'

Sue Hughes first met her best friend Anna back in 1998 while they were working together in a nursing home, and immediately hit it off. The two became the best of friends, went out together every weekend, and Sue was even made chief bridesmaid at Anna's wedding. They told each other everything - or so Sue thought.
Why Ant and Dec won't be at NTAs tonight after winning for last 20 years

After two decades of attending the National Television Awards, national treasures and Geordie presenter duo Ant and Dec unfortunately won't be attending this evening's ceremony (13 October). Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, better known as Ant and Dec (or PJ and Duncan, depending on how old you are) began their...
Tragic story behind founder of skincare brand The Ordinary

We all know cult beauty brand The Ordinary, but do you know the heartbreaking story of its founder?. Iranian-Canadian entrepreneur Brandon Truaxe first came onto the beauty scene after co-founding DECIEM The Abnormal Beauty Company in 2012. He had the world at his fingertips and one of the hottest beauty...
Ant and Dec forced to pull out of National Television Awards

Ant and Dec have been forced to pull out of the National Television Awards due to illness. The NTAs are taking place tomorrow on Thursday (13 October) and will be presented by returning host Joel Dommett. The TV presenter shortlist for the NTAs includes the likes of Alison Hammond, Ant...
First look at season five of The Crown

It's not long now until The Crown returns to our screens – and Netflix has shared a tantalising glimpse of what lies ahead. Yes, season five of the hit series is just around the corner, and the streaming giant has offered us a first look at the new cast.
