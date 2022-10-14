ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citadel's Ken Griffin: Meme Stock Losses Are Healthy for the Economy

By Bernard Zambonin
 4 days ago

Citadel's billionaire CEO, Ken Griffin, sees the weakening of meme stocks and other speculative assets like NFTs and crypto as a positive for the economy in general.

Citadel is a hedge fund and financial service company. Despite 2022 being a difficult year for the markets in general, the company's flagship funds have been returning double digits and outperforming their peers.

In an interview with CNBC during the CNBC Delivering Alpha conference, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin answered several questions regarding the future of the U.S. economy, Citadel hedge funds, payment per order flow, and speculative assets.

Here's what he had to say.

Ken Griffin on the Speculative-Asset Bubble

When asked what he thinks about meme-stock mania and the rise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies, Ken Griffin said that the waning of these speculative assets is healthy for the economy.

And he also blamed the speculative-asset bubble on the U.S. government's response to COVID.

According to Griffin, the pandemic completely justified the massive fiscal stimulus programs. And he gave credit to the Trump administration for its initially aggressive stimulus payouts at the beginning of the pandemic.

However, he was critical of the government continuing to send out checks.

As a result, the massive amount of money given to families, which Griffin said was borrowed from the next generation, has created an increase in the federal deficit equivalent to the cost of winning World War II.

He also said that, in many cases, the money ended up in speculative assets such as NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and meme stocks.

Because this cycle has passed, Griffin now sees people spending their savings on leisure activities and items they want to have. He said that is healthy for the economy, because pouring money into speculative assets creates neither jobs nor prosperity in the long run.

The Effect of Speculative Investing Is Already Apparent

Ken Griffin said that the effect of speculative investing on the markets is already apparent. According to him, billions of dollars have been invested in companies that will fail. This amount of cash could have been used for more noble purposes, such as the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, or the education of children.

The CEO of Citadel believes that speculation causes the capital markets to distance themselves from their purpose. He argues that, historically, the markets in the U.S. have been a machine for producing jobs and have generated innovation and improved lives.

A Word on Payment for Order Flow (PFOF)

Payment for order flow (PFOF) is a widely debated topic among retail investors. Ken Grifin's Citadel Securities is one of the largest market makers in the world and has PFOF agreements with some e-brokerages.

On the federal level, the practice of PFOF is being scrutinized in connection with Citadel Securities' role in the GameStop ( GME ) - Get GameStop Corporation Report short-squeeze event . The Citadel hedge fund provided $2 billion to investment firm Melvin Capital, one of the leading short sellers that invested in the short squeeze in January 2021.

About 18 months ago, Citadel was pushed into a payment-for-order-flow issue with commission-free broker Robinhood ( HOOD ) - Get Robinhood Markets Inc. Report , a platform that was used by several retail investors involved in the GameStop short-squeeze event.

Ken Griffin denied any misconduct in the event, and in November 2021, a U.S. District Court dismissed the class action suit, ruling that there's no evidence that Robinhood and Citadel had colluded.

When asked if Ken Griffin was surprised by the SEC's decision, he said he was aware that there is or was a significant chance that payment for order flow would be banned and that if it was, he would adapt.

However, Griffin said he believes he has not done enough to help his clients understand the nature of PFOF. According to the hedge fund CEO, firms such as Citadel Securities, V2, and Jane Street can price stocks very accurately, manage risk, and improve price and payouts by payment for order flow.

The Citadel Securities founder also said that PFOF has allowed large e-brokerage firms not to charge commission fees, and that many retail investors appreciate this.

Finally, Griffin said that, in the event of a PFOF ban, it may be that trading acumen will improve in the world. However, it would probably result in higher commissions being charged — something SEC Chairman Gary Gensler and the e-broker community must take into account.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Wall Street Memes)

Comments / 0

