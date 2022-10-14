Read full article on original website
Related
Minister tries to defend Truss by saying cabinet failed to realise mini-budget would backfire – UK politics live
Latest updates: James Heappey, defence minister, also claims that Truss deserves credit for admitting she made mistake
BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
Liz Truss' waning power brings political plots, and jokes
This has not been a good week for Liz Truss
BBC
Australia reverses decision to recognise West Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Australia has reversed a decision made four years ago to recognise West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Canberra's decision in 2018 had undermined peace and put Australia out of step with other nations, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. She stressed that Australia remained a "steadfast friend" to Israel. Its...
BBC
Evin prison fire: Several dead after fire at Iran's notorious detention centre
Four prisoners have died and 61 have been injured following a major fire at Iran's notorious Evin prison, according to an Iranian state news agency. Sources inside the prison - which is known for housing political prisoners - have told BBC Persian the number of casualties is higher. Videos shared...
Elnaz Rekabi: ‘Missing’ Iranian athlete posts Instagram apology for ‘unintentionally’ removing hijab
Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi, who is said to have defied the Islamic regime by participating in a tournament in South Korea without her hijab and was subsequently reported missing, posted an apology on Instagram on Tuesday. The Instagram story posted on Ms Rekabi’s account in Persian said: “I apologise about what I did to make you worry.” She also claimed that she “unintentionally” didn’t wear the hijab at the time as she was rushed before the appearance at the event. However, the video of the event shows her relaxed.Earlier, BBC’s Persian service quoted “well-informed” sources and reported that it...
BBC
Cost of living: Somali community struggles to send money abroad
The cost of living crisis is leaving some communities struggling to send money back to families overseas, the BBC has found. Some of Bristol's Somali community have drastically reduced amounts they send to families in Somalia and Somaliland. The US dollar is used in those countries and after the pound...
BBC
Train strikes: Workers vote on further six months of walkouts
Rail workers in the RMT union are voting on whether to continue strike action for a further six months. The ballot closes on 15 November and is part of an ongoing dispute over pay, job security and working conditions. RMT members at 15 train companies and Network Rail have taken...
