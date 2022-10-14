ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says

Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
BBC

Australia reverses decision to recognise West Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Australia has reversed a decision made four years ago to recognise West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Canberra's decision in 2018 had undermined peace and put Australia out of step with other nations, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. She stressed that Australia remained a "steadfast friend" to Israel. Its...
BBC

Evin prison fire: Several dead after fire at Iran's notorious detention centre

Four prisoners have died and 61 have been injured following a major fire at Iran's notorious Evin prison, according to an Iranian state news agency. Sources inside the prison - which is known for housing political prisoners - have told BBC Persian the number of casualties is higher. Videos shared...
The Independent

Elnaz Rekabi: ‘Missing’ Iranian athlete posts Instagram apology for ‘unintentionally’ removing hijab

Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi, who is said to have defied the Islamic regime by participating in a tournament in South Korea without her hijab and was subsequently reported missing, posted an apology on Instagram on Tuesday. The Instagram story posted on Ms Rekabi’s account in Persian said: “I apologise about what I did to make you worry.” She also claimed that she “unintentionally” didn’t wear the hijab at the time as she was rushed before the appearance at the event. However, the video of the event shows her relaxed.Earlier, BBC’s Persian service quoted “well-informed” sources and reported that it...
BBC

Cost of living: Somali community struggles to send money abroad

The cost of living crisis is leaving some communities struggling to send money back to families overseas, the BBC has found. Some of Bristol's Somali community have drastically reduced amounts they send to families in Somalia and Somaliland. The US dollar is used in those countries and after the pound...
BBC

Train strikes: Workers vote on further six months of walkouts

Rail workers in the RMT union are voting on whether to continue strike action for a further six months. The ballot closes on 15 November and is part of an ongoing dispute over pay, job security and working conditions. RMT members at 15 train companies and Network Rail have taken...

Comments / 0

Community Policy