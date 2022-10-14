Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
This Houston man has given away over $1 billionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
houstononthecheap.com
12 Fun things to do in Houston this week of October 17, 2022 include Texas Renaissance Festival 2022: Pirate Adventure, Live! on The Lawn, and more!
Houston is among the top 5 metroplexes in the US! What that means is that there’s plenty going on in Houston any day of the week. There are always things to do on Monday in Houston, things to do in Houston on Saturday night, and everything in between!. Some...
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
travelawaits.com
10 Best Houston Airbnbs For Under $150 Per Night
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If you live in an area of the world where the cooler air is slowly moving in, your mind might start to wander as you dream of the warm sunshine. You might be wishing there was still enough warmth in the air to enjoy a day outside or maybe even next to the pool. Great news: you still can! As an area that tends to stay warmer a little later into the year, there are lots of great places in Houston, Texas, available on Airbnb that are quite affordable — many of which are under $150 per night!
cw39.com
Chilly air alert! Temperatures in the 40s and 30s coming for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Don’t get caught off guard. A legit cold front is moving through Houston, bringing a couple of cool days and cold nights. The coldest temperatures settle in Wednesday morning when lows drop to the mid and low 40s for most of our region. There could even be a few 30s in rural areas north of Houston, as well as southern parts of East Texas. Thursday morning will be another cold one in the 40s.
cw39.com
Check out these two Houston Italian eateries that are ranked best in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s getting closer to the holiday season and that means calories are being counted less and less (as they should be); for Texas, the fall temperatures are finally dipping away from the 80s (for now) so it’s time to down bowls and plates of pasta.
koxe.com
Michael Head, 46
Michael Head, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 10th, 2022. Michael was born on Tuesday, April 13, 1976 in Houston, Texas to Robert and Linda Head. When he was 4 years old, his family moved to Durango, Colorado to get away from city life and enjoy the outdoors. While attending Durango Senior High School his hobbies included skateboarding, reading comics, and listening to punk rock music. He graduated from Durango Senior High School in 1994, and soon afterwards Mike and his family moved back to Texas.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Humble, TX
The vibrant city of Humble is located at the north end of Harris County, right in southeast Texas. Humble is famous as an oil boomtown, thanks to its oilfields, that became Texas’ largest oil producer. As an economically prosperous city, Humble overflows with small businesses, restaurants, and shops. Humble...
Dutch Bros Planning Multiple Houston-Area Locations
More options will soon be available for those looking for coffee and energy drinks, smoothies, and more.
Eater
11 Houston Restaurants That Are Perfect for a Rainy Day
Hurricane in Houston season is upon us, meaning plenty of soggy days ahead, which can be a bummer for many residents. Some prefer to cancel plans and hunker down for the night rather than watch the rain wash through the city. But for those still seeking a dining experience and...
Listed at $3.7M, Houston's 'Darth Vader House' is the ultimate bachelor pad
With its black rock and sharp edges, the Houston home resembles something from 'Star Wars.'
Eater
14 of Houston’s Best Steak Nights
With establishments like B&B Butchers, Georgia James, Gatsby’s, and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, it’s easy to know where to go for a top-notch steak in Houston. Fortunately, specially-scheduled Steak Nights have been a Houston bar tradition since the percolation of the city’s vibrant dining scene, and many locals know that some of the most flavorful and affordable steaks are being cooked up in more casual places like bars, breweries, or restaurants that are certainly not steakhouses.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Livingston in Texas?
Lake Livingston reservoir can be found in the East Texas Piney Woods. Under a contract with the City of Houston, the Trinity River Authority (TRA) of Texas constructed, owns and operates Lake Livingston for water delivery purposes. This lake, the second-largest in Texas, is entirely contained inside the state (Sam Rayburn Reservoir is larger).
Rescue underway after 2 people trapped in hole at construction site in Montrose area
HOUSTON — A rescue is underway after two people got trapped in a hole at a construction site in the Montrose area, according to Houston firefighters. This is an active scene happening on Bomar Street and Montrose Boulevard. Air 11 flew over the scene and saw at least one...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Tony Buzbee’s mansion is still on the market, price decreased to $20M; Take a look inside at the stunning, traditional space
HOUSTON – Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee’s home is still on the market. The property has been listed on HAR.com for 250 days, and the price has dropped 27.27% -- that’s $7,500,000 off the original listing. It is still one of the most expensive homes on the market in Houston today.
onscene.tv
Four Ejected in Horrible Crash, Three Killed | Pearland, TX
10.15.2022 | 7:15 PM | PEARLAMD, TX – Pearland PD units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation determined Unit#1 was traveling southbound and struck Unit#2 causing Unit#2 to roll over and eject 4 of the 5 occupants. Three of those occupants were declared deceased on scene and the fourth as well as the remaining occupant in the vehicle were transported due to the injuries they sustained. The driver of Unit#1 as well as 2 other occupants were transported for injuries sustained during the accident as well. Multiple agencies were called to assist and this investigation is active and ongoing.
roadtirement.com
Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Galveston
In 1892 the first Sacred Heart Catholic Church was built in Galveston, Texas. Unfortunately it was completely destroyed in the horrific hurricane of 1900. A replacement church was constructed during 1903-1904. Like the Bishop’s Palace across the street, famed Galveston architect Nicholas J. Clayton designed this, the second church on the site.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Tex-Mex
Back in the day, a place like El Tiempo Cantina was simply known as “Mexican food” and maybe that’s still how the meals served in its locations are known in non-Texas parts of the country. Houston’s proximity to Mexico and the strong focus on international cuisine here means El Tiempo must be classified as “Tex-Mex” to not confuse fine diners with authentic Mexican cooking, dishes indigenous to places like Oaxaca and coastal Mexico. One thing that’s clear, no matter what you call it, El Tiempo's is the best food of its kind in Houston.
KWTX
Remains found in Williamson County those of missing Houston-area man, investigators say
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Skeletal remains found on Oct. 11 in Williamson County have been identified and reportedly belong to a missing man from Houston. The remains were found north of State Highway 45 and Mopac Expressway and have been identified as belonging to Timothy Perez, 31, of Conroe, reported missing on March 5.
Some of Houston’s fastest-growing suburbs are sinking, study finds
The growing suburbs of Houston are sinking faster than the city itself and that could lead to increased risks of flooding and shaking in those areas, according to researchers.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Rapidly Growing Texas Pizza Joint Joins Forces With Kroger for In-Store Locations
Support informative articles like this one for only $25, and we’ll send you a gift! Limited supply available; click for details. Khanh Nguyen, a Klein Forest High School and University of Houston graduate, first started Zalat Pizza in 2015 after relocating to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and it wasn’t until December 2021 when he returned to open one in his former hometown. Clearly though, Nguyen is betting big on the Bayou City, as there are already five additional Zalat Pizzas in the Greater Houston area, and a sixth coming to Memorial City. Now, two nearby towns are the sites of a new joint venture with Kroger grocery stores. Zalat Pizza is opening in-store locations, first at Cypress Towne Lake Marketplace at 9703 Barker Cypress on October 21 and then at Conroe Marketplace at 341 South Loop 336 West, in December.
