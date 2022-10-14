MSU president resigns

Good morning! Friday is here.

Michigan State University's president, Samuel Stanley, has resigned, saying he has lost confidence in the school's Board of Trustees. "I ... have lost confidence in the actions of the current board of trustees and I cannot in good conscience continue to serve this board," he said.

Stanley is the school's third consecutive leader to be forced out because of issues related to MSU's handling of sexual misconduct cases.

Also worth reading:

📺 Politics: Did you miss last night's Michigan gubernatorial debate? No problem; you can watch the replay here. We have four takeaways from the event

voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify.

Nation: Five people died, including a police officer, in a North Carolina shooting on Thursday. The suspect has been arrested, authorities say.

💸 News: Double-digit inflation hits US grocery stores.

💰 Money: Social Security COLA gets its highest inflation-adjusted hike in decades. Here's how much to expect.

⛅ Weather: Today's weather forecast is a high of 58 degrees, partly sunny.

🎧 Listen to today's episode of our On The Line podcast as Cary Junior II speaks to Detroit Free Press reporters Lily Altavena and Dave Boucher on their story about seclusion and restraint in Michigan's schools.

Weekend activities

Haven't quite finalized your plans for Saturday or Sunday? Check out five things to do this weekend.

