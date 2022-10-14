ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU president resigns

By Leah Olajide, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
Good morning! Friday is here.

Michigan State University's president, Samuel Stanley, has resigned, saying he has lost confidence in the school's Board of Trustees. "I ... have lost confidence in the actions of the current board of trustees and I cannot in good conscience continue to serve this board," he said.

Stanley is the school's third consecutive leader to be forced out because of issues related to MSU's handling of sexual misconduct cases.

Also worth reading:

📺 Politics: Did you miss last night's Michigan gubernatorial debate? No problem; you can watch the replay here. We have four takeaways from the event

voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify.

Nation: Five people died, including a police officer, in a North Carolina shooting on Thursday. The suspect has been arrested, authorities say.

💸 News: Double-digit inflation hits US grocery stores.

💰 Money: Social Security COLA gets its highest inflation-adjusted hike in decades. Here's how much to expect.

Weather: Today's weather forecast is a high of 58 degrees, partly sunny.

🎧 Listen to today's episode of our On The Line podcast as Cary Junior II speaks to Detroit Free Press reporters Lily Altavena and Dave Boucher on their story about seclusion and restraint in Michigan's schools.

Weekend activities

Haven't quite finalized your plans for Saturday or Sunday? Check out five things to do this weekend.

wemu.org

Prop 2 could enshrine voting reforms into Michigan's constitution

Proposal Two is one of the three constitutional amendments that Michiganders will see on the November ballot. The Ann Arbor Ypsilanti Chamber of Commerce hosted an event to explore both sides of the debate. Prop Two would amend the state constitution to include a number of provisions regarding Michigan’s election...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: Michigan’s small businesses are still getting the cold shoulder from Lansing

You don’t have to be an economist or an economic developer to know that many of Michigan’s small businesses are struggling. Just walk down the main street in your town. The rising costs of goods sold or used to make products, along with a severe shortage of workers, means small businesses have been hit hard in the pocketbook, forcing many to drastically reduce hours or close up shop altogether. There are empty storefronts along commercial corridors in big cities and small towns across the state. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties

Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

A first in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry should lead to more trash talk

EAST LANSING – Prepare for some history – and two weeks of unprecedented trash talking – in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry. Both teams get this Saturday off, meaning the 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 game between the Wolverines and Spartans in Ann Arbor will mark the first time in the 114-game series that dates back to 1898 that they meet with each other coming off a bye week.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan moves up in AP Poll after routing Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines have moved up a spot in the latest AP Poll, coming in at No. 4, the spot where they have been for the majority of the season. Michigan also moved up to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll. After playing what many thought was too easy of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football may have unlocked Jacoby Windmon's full potential back at LB

EAST LANSING — A shift backward to linebacker got Jacoby Windmon back on track. It also led to the Michigan State football senior making some history Monday. Windmon became the first Spartan to capture three Big Ten defensive player of the week honors after another all-around performance in Saturday’s 34-28 double-overtime win against Wisconsin.
EAST LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Getting a New Chicken Finger Restaurant Next Week

Chicken fingers are good times. There’s obviously a big love for chicken throughout Michigan, and chicken fingers are part of that love affair. Now, a beloved national restaurant known for its chicken fingers is opening its first Michigan restaurant. The official opening date is Tuesday (Oct. 18). The much-anticipated...
EAST LANSING, MI
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Catholic church captures abortion vandals on surveillance video

A Catholic church in Michigan released video footage of three vandals spray painting its sidewalks, signage, and doors in the name of abortion. The 100-year-old Church of the Resurrection in Lansing, Michigan, captured the vandalism on Wednesday just before midnight. The three spray-painted messages such as "restore Roe," “is overturning Roe worth your life or your democracy," "abort the court," and "death to Christian nationalism."
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

