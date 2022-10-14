Manchester United Leading Race To Sign Porto Goalkeeper

Manchester United are said to be leading the race to sign a talented and sought after goalkeeper from Porto.

Manchester United are open to recruiting a new goalkeeper next year. Their current number one, David De Gea has some doubts hanging over his current future.

The Spaniard is said to be very keen to continue at Old Trafford, however United are not so certain to renew the current contract of their long serving goalkeeper.

De Gea has been at United for a decade and has served as the clubs first choice keeper for a majority of that time. However, Erik Ten Hag is introducing a new style of football, one that would potentially suit a new, younger goalkeeper.

IMAGO / PA Images

One keeper in particular that is catching many clubs eye is Diogo Costa of Porto . The Portuguese shot stopper has been very impressive so far this season in particular.

On Tuesday night, Costa became the first ever goalkeeper to save a penalty and get an assist in a UEFA Champions League game.

United are said to have been monitoring Costa for the past few months and now according to a new report, they are leading the race to sign the player.

View the original article to see embedded media.

According to the report from Diario de Noticias, via Sport Witness ; “Manchester United are leading the race to sign FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa. United have been ‘watching him for some time’ and increasingly see him as David de Gea’s replacement next summer.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon