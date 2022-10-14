ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

mynewsla.com

Half Of 91 Freeway In Corona Set For Third Weekend Shutdown

The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend — for the third time in five weeks — to enable crews to continue re-surfacing work, and motorists were “strongly urged” to use alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays.
CORONA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Rattles Aguanga in Riverside County

(CNS) – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Aguanga in Riverside County at 10:25 p.m. Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. It was centered 1.6 miles northwest of Aguanga and 15.1 miles east of Temecula. It was about 5 miles deep. It was 19.9 miles southeast of Murrieta...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Storm damage closes La Quinta Park Splash Pad through end of season

The weekend storm cleanup continued Monday throughout the Coachella Valley. In La Quinta, the city says severe damage to a water feature of the Splash Pad at La Quinta Park will close the attraction for the rest of the season. You can see the Splash Pad as it looked Monday morning in the image below. The post Storm damage closes La Quinta Park Splash Pad through end of season appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

New lawsuit filed against SCE over Fairview Fire In Hemet

Another group of families is suing Southern California Edison Co., alleging the utility's negligence is linked to the outbreak of the destructive Fairview Fire last month in Riverside County. The blaze broke out on Sept. 5, killing two and forcing the evacuations of thousands in Hemet. "Edison negligently, recklessly and willfully failed to maintain an The post New lawsuit filed against SCE over Fairview Fire In Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
newsmirror.net

Update on the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange project

Assistant City Engineer Landon Kern along with Mark Hager, the consultant project team manager, presented an update of the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange Project to the Yucaipa City Councilmembers and the public on Sept. 26. The recommendation before the council was to receive and file the project update in the PA/ED (Project Approval and Environmental Document) process.
YUCAIPA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County

Approximately 5,000 duplicate ballots were erroneously mailed to some voters in western Riverside County, the Registrar of Voters office announced on Monday. Officials with the Registrar said a computer system error mistakenly generated duplicate mailing files for 5,000 voters. The affected voters live in the areas of Canyon Lake, Menifee, Murrieta, Wildomar, and Winchester. The The post 5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Adelanto retail center gets started

Construction has begun on a neighborhood retail center in Adelanto. Adelanto Towne Center’s first phase will be two buildings, that combined cover 10,000 square feet, according to Lewis Retail Retail Centers in Upland, the project’s developer. Poppy Express Wash and Poppy Fuel will occupy both buildings which are...
ADELANTO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Authorities shut down Oceanside road due to flooding, sinkhole

Oceanside, CA–Authorities have shut down traffic for northbound Douglas Drive from Old River to North River Road after flooding caused a small sinkhole in the road in Oceanside on Sunday afternoon. Oceanside police responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. after receiving calls of flooding in the streets.
OCEANSIDE, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Cardenas Markets hosts grand openings for its newly acquired stores

Cardenas Markets will host grand opening festivities this month for their recently acquired and freshly remodeled store locations that operated under the Rio Ranch Market banner. This summer, the leading Hispanic supermarket chain expanded its Southern California footprint with the acquisition of six Rio Ranch Market store locations. One of...
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City

Police are investigating a shooting in Cathedral City Monday evening. The shooting happened around the area of Perez Road and Date Palm Drive. Details remain limited at this time. Cathedral City Police Commander Jon Enos confirmed there was a car-to-car shooting with one person. The person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.  Enos confirmed more The post Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Apple Valley gets traffic grant

Apple Valley will step up its efforts to decrease unsafe driving. A grant of nearly $70,000 will allow the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department to focus more on drunken drivers, violators of the state’s hands-free cell phone laws and other drivers dangerous to pedestrians and bicycle riders, according to a statement on the town’s website.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
sbcity.org

Pepper Avenue Groundbreaking

The Cities of San Bernardino and Rialto are inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the Pepper Avenue Improvement Project. Join elected officials from San Bernardino and Rialto, city staff, neighbors, and other community stakeholders to commemorate the multi-jurisdictional collaboration on a public works project that encompasses both cities.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Investigates Shooting of Suspect

(CNS) – Authorities Monday were continuing to investigate a law-enforcement shooting that left a murder suspect injured in Sky Valley. Oscar Ernesto Canas, 42, was identified Friday as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred earlier that day in Desert Hot Springs, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
onscene.tv

RSO Deputy Involved In Crash | Moreno Valley

10.14.2022 | 1:53 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Riverside County Sheriff Moreno Valley Station and Cal Fire Riverside County Moreno Valley responded to a deputy involved crash. An RSO Deputy was responding code 3 to a call when it was involved in a collision with a Nissan Versa (Lic #, CA 8JNA251). California Highway Patrol Riverside responded to assume the investigation. At this time it is not clear who was at fault. The driver of the Nissan did suffer injuries, but it is unclear if they were transported to a hospital. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
MORENO VALLEY, CA

