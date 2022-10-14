Read full article on original website
testudotimes.com
No. 7 Maryland men’s soccer’s unbeaten streak ends as Terps fall to High Point, 2-1
No. 7 Maryland men’s soccer held a 1-0 lead at halftime, but once sophomore defender William Kulvik committed an own goal in the second half, things took a turn for the worse. With the game knotted at one, High Point cashed in on a golden opportunity in the 76th...
testudotimes.com
No. 7 Maryland men’s soccer vs. High Point preview
No. 7 Maryland men’s soccer is coming off two disappointing outcomes. The Terps tied both Northwestern and Wisconsin, both of which sit at the bottom of the Big Ten standings. Maryland created countless opportunities in both matches, especially against Wisconsin. The Terps squared off against the Badgers on Friday...
testudotimes.com
Donraadt’s heroics lift No. 2 Maryland field hockey to 4-3 win over No. 20 Rutgers, share of Big Ten title
With the game even at three, No. 2 Maryland field hockey looked for the game-winning goal in an eventful fourth quarter between the Terps and No. 20 Rutgers in College Park. Her back turned, Maryland graduate midfielder Bibi Donraadt used a hesitation move to force Indiana redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Sophia Howard out of position. Once Donraadt realized she had leverage, she fired the game-winning goal into the cage.
testudotimes.com
Maryland women’s soccer defeated by Minnesota, 2-1, for seventh consecutive loss
Facing a one goal deficit in the closing moments of the game, Maryland women’s soccer head coach Meg Ryan Nemzer made her most aggressive changes of the season, sending in five attackers in a desperate effort to get to Minnesota’s goal. Needing an equalizer to hold onto any...
testudotimes.com
Three takeaways from Maryland football’s close call against Indiana
Maryland football stumbled along the way but ultimately got back on track Saturday afternoon, edging out Indiana, 38-33, to improve to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten. It was a sloppy performance on both ends of the ball for the Terps, with a mediocre Hoosiers side pushing Maryland to the brink, even holding a 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter.
testudotimes.com
Big Ten weekend review: week seven
Maryland football hit the road for a Saturday afternoon Big Ten tilt with the Indiana Hoosiers. With less than five minutes remaining in the final quarter, the Terps had a 31-27 lead as their defense trotted onto Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. Maryland forced a fumble, which it recovered in great field position.
testudotimes.com
Maryland women’s soccer at Minnesota preview
The losses keep piling on and postseason aspirations continue to slip for Maryland women’s soccer with just three games left in the regular season. Sitting at 2-7-5 with just one conference win that came almost a month ago, the Terps look to rebound as they take on Minnesota Sunday afternoon.
testudotimes.com
Game thread: Maryland football vs. Indiana
Maryland football is looking to improve to 5-2 for the first time since 2016 with a road win at Indiana. The Terps haven’t beaten the Hoosiers on the road since 2014 but are hoping to take advantage of an opponent on a three-game losing streak. This is your space...
testudotimes.com
Maryland vs. Indiana: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
Maryland football travels to Bloomington for its third road game of the 2022 season to take on the Indiana Hoosiers, looking to get back to winning ways after falling to Purdue last week. Now halfway through the regular season, the Terps enter with a 4-2 overall record (1-2 in the...
testudotimes.com
No. 2 Maryland field hockey vs. No. 20 Rutgers preview
No. 2 Maryland field hockey brings its six-game winning streak into a Big Ten clash with No. 20 Rutgers on Sunday. The game marks the end of a three-game home stand at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex in College Park. Game time is set for 4 p.m. and the matchup can be viewed on Big Ten Network.
