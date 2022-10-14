ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turnto10.com

Shots fired in Providence neighborhood, one in custody

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police responded to a report of gunshots fired in Providence on Sunday night. Officers responded at about 10 p.m. to Calverly Street. Police told an NBC 10 crew at the scene that nobody was hit. The road was taped off, and police eventually took a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

East Providence man dies in Route 6 crash in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — An East Providence man died in a one-car crash on Route 6 in Swansea early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Officials said 25-year-old Phillip Mello was the only person in the car. The crash was reported at...
SWANSEA, MA
Turnto10.com

Men arrested in Cranston face arraignment on conspiracy, obstruction

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Two men were formally arraigned Monday in Kent County District Court on conspiracy and obstruction charges stemming from a breaking-and-entering investigation. Miguel Veras Martes, 19, of Providence, and Daevon Silva, 20, of Pawtucket, were charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy, obstruction and...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

BLM RI to discuss alleged excessive force by Woonsocket police

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC will discuss on Monday reports of excessive force by Woonsocket police. Harrison Tuttle, the executive director of BLM RI PAC, said a group of families claim that on Oct. 10, a man physically assaulted multiple minors at AutumnFest, and that police escorted the man out but never arrested or charged him.
WOONSOCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495

The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
MANSFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

6 people shot during party at a warehouse in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. (WLNE) — Worcester police said six people were shot during a party at a warehouse over the weekend. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday on Webster Street. Police said they were called to the warehouse for a report of a person shot. However, when they...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Salem man, killed in motorcycle crash in Beverly, was identified

BEVERLY, Mass. — A 41-year-old Salem man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a utility pole in Beverly on Sunday morning. According to Beverly Police Department, crews responded to the area of 46 Mckay Street just before 2 a.m. where they located the motorcycle on its side after it appeared to have struck the utility pole and the driver, Michael Abraham 41, of Salem, laying on the ground.
BEVERLY, MA
ABC6.com

Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island marks completion of Route 114 repaving project

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The repaving of Route 114 in East Providence and Barrington is complete. It was the first resurfacing project in Rhode Island to be done with funds from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The $11 million project covered five miles of Route 114.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Police investigating vandalism at Deerfield Park

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Smithfield are investigating vandalism done to Deerfield Park. According to a post on their Facebook page, police responded this morning to the park for a report of spray paint damage to the concession stand, grass, and two picnic tables. They said vandalism included offensive symbols and a racial slur. […]
SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Road diet installation delayed in Warwick

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the installation of a road diet on Main Avenue in Warwick has been delayed at least a day due to rain. The installation was scheduled to begin Monday night along a section of Main Avenue between Route 5 and Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Dead whale washes up at Mansion Beach on Block Island

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — A dead whale washed up at Mansion Beach on Block Island, New Shoreham police said Sunday. An NBC 10 News viewer sent photos through Chime In of a black whale with a white underside on the shore. Police said Mystic Aquarium will be handling...
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
westernmassnews.com

6 people shot near Worcester warehouse

WORCESTER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Around 3 A.M. Saturday, Worcester police reported that 6 people were shot inside and near a warehouse. Officers were dispatched to a warehouse on Webster Street. On arrival, they found a man suffering from serious injuries and several additional shooting victims in the area. No arrests...
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Lincoln police officers save residents from burning apartment building

Three Lincoln police officers are being recognized for their bravery after they jumped into a burning apartment building to save 10 people. The Lincoln Police Department responded to a multi-family apartment building on School Street on Monday, Oct. 10 after reports of a fire. Officers encountered thick black smoke and...
LINCOLN, RI

