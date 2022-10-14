Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Smithfield man accused of crashing into fence, car at Woonsocket Police Department
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Smithfield man is accused of driving drunk, and crashing through a metal fence and hitting a parked car at the Woonsocket Police Department early Sunday morning. "He totally dismantled the fence," said Sgt. Jesse Nunnemacher. An officer on his way into the station shortly...
Authorities identify 2 people who died in multi-vehicle crash in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Authorities have identified the two victims of deadly multi-vehicle crash in Mansfield over the weekend. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side Interstate 495 around 4 a.m. Saturday found five vehicles that were involved in a wreck near mile marker 29.8, according to state police.
Turnto10.com
Shots fired in Providence neighborhood, one in custody
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police responded to a report of gunshots fired in Providence on Sunday night. Officers responded at about 10 p.m. to Calverly Street. Police told an NBC 10 crew at the scene that nobody was hit. The road was taped off, and police eventually took a...
Turnto10.com
East Providence man dies in Route 6 crash in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — An East Providence man died in a one-car crash on Route 6 in Swansea early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Officials said 25-year-old Phillip Mello was the only person in the car. The crash was reported at...
Turnto10.com
Men arrested in Cranston face arraignment on conspiracy, obstruction
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Two men were formally arraigned Monday in Kent County District Court on conspiracy and obstruction charges stemming from a breaking-and-entering investigation. Miguel Veras Martes, 19, of Providence, and Daevon Silva, 20, of Pawtucket, were charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy, obstruction and...
ABC6.com
Police question man in connection to shots fired in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a man was questioned in connection to shots fired over the weekend. Police responded at about 10 p.m. Sunday to Calverley Street. Nobody was hit, police added. No further information was immediately released.
ABC6.com
BLM RI to discuss alleged excessive force by Woonsocket police
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC will discuss on Monday reports of excessive force by Woonsocket police. Harrison Tuttle, the executive director of BLM RI PAC, said a group of families claim that on Oct. 10, a man physically assaulted multiple minors at AutumnFest, and that police escorted the man out but never arrested or charged him.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495
The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
ABC6.com
6 people shot during party at a warehouse in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. (WLNE) — Worcester police said six people were shot during a party at a warehouse over the weekend. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday on Webster Street. Police said they were called to the warehouse for a report of a person shot. However, when they...
Salem man, killed in motorcycle crash in Beverly, was identified
BEVERLY, Mass. — A 41-year-old Salem man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a utility pole in Beverly on Sunday morning. According to Beverly Police Department, crews responded to the area of 46 Mckay Street just before 2 a.m. where they located the motorcycle on its side after it appeared to have struck the utility pole and the driver, Michael Abraham 41, of Salem, laying on the ground.
ABC6.com
Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
GoLocalProv
Man Arrested in Armed B&E in Cranston Had Been Charged in Block Island Ferry Incident
Cranston police have announced the arrest of two individuals accused of being involved in an armed breaking-and-entering in the city. One of the suspects had been arrested for disorderly conduct in the Block Island Ferry incident this past summer. According to Cranston Police, the suspects had attempted to evade Cranston...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island marks completion of Route 114 repaving project
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The repaving of Route 114 in East Providence and Barrington is complete. It was the first resurfacing project in Rhode Island to be done with funds from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The $11 million project covered five miles of Route 114.
Police investigating vandalism at Deerfield Park
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Smithfield are investigating vandalism done to Deerfield Park. According to a post on their Facebook page, police responded this morning to the park for a report of spray paint damage to the concession stand, grass, and two picnic tables. They said vandalism included offensive symbols and a racial slur. […]
Turnto10.com
Road diet installation delayed in Warwick
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the installation of a road diet on Main Avenue in Warwick has been delayed at least a day due to rain. The installation was scheduled to begin Monday night along a section of Main Avenue between Route 5 and Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick.
ABC6.com
Woonsocket police to review arrests made after fight between man, group of girls at AutumnFest
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Woonsocket police on Monday responded to claims made by Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC, comparing the force in a recent arrest to the same deadly restraint used on George Floyd. Chief Thomas Oates said those claims are “completely inaccurate.”. Over the weekend, families...
Turnto10.com
Dead whale washes up at Mansion Beach on Block Island
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — A dead whale washed up at Mansion Beach on Block Island, New Shoreham police said Sunday. An NBC 10 News viewer sent photos through Chime In of a black whale with a white underside on the shore. Police said Mystic Aquarium will be handling...
Turnto10.com
Man accused of threatening retail employees, shoplifting, and crashing into police cruiser
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — North Smithfield police arrested a man on Sunday who allegedly threatened employees at a CVS pharmacy, shoplifted at a Walmart store, and crashed into a cruiser while evading police. Raymond Cormier, 32, of North Attleborough, was charged with shoplifting less than $100 – second...
westernmassnews.com
6 people shot near Worcester warehouse
WORCESTER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Around 3 A.M. Saturday, Worcester police reported that 6 people were shot inside and near a warehouse. Officers were dispatched to a warehouse on Webster Street. On arrival, they found a man suffering from serious injuries and several additional shooting victims in the area. No arrests...
Turnto10.com
Lincoln police officers save residents from burning apartment building
Three Lincoln police officers are being recognized for their bravery after they jumped into a burning apartment building to save 10 people. The Lincoln Police Department responded to a multi-family apartment building on School Street on Monday, Oct. 10 after reports of a fire. Officers encountered thick black smoke and...
